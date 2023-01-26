ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
64-year-old woman convicted of attempted murder

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe Superior 2 jurors deliberated about two hours before finding 64-year-old Antoinette Green guilty of attempted murder, according to prosecutors.

About 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Green drove to Spring Gardens Apartments in the 300 block of Teal Road. She parked her car in front of a van owned by one of the apartment's staff members, got out of her car and fired at the apartment staff member, who ducked into his van for cover, according to prosecutors.

Green then drove to Gary, where she was arrested a few hours later, Lafayette police reported in August.

More: Shots fired at Spring Garden Apartments; suspect arrested in Gary

Jurors convicted Green of attempted murder, attempted aggravated battery, attempted battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and a sentence-enhancing charge of use of a firearm.

She faces between 25 and 60 years in prison when she is sentenced.

Her sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier

