A Haverhill man and two people from Rochester, N.H., were arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday and charged with dealing in fentanyl and crack cocaine. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Wednesday more than 35 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and $5,700 in cash were seized after officers saw an alleged drug deal taking place between cars around 3:15 p.m., near Cochrane Circle.

METHUEN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO