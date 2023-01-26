Read full article on original website
Police: Deadly shooting on Granite Street followed dispute inside bar, Salem man charged with second-degree murder
CONCORD, NH –A Salem man is in custody, charged with the shooting death of Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester. John Delee, 22, of Salem, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of recklessly causing Timothy Pouliot’s death by shooting him with a firearm. Delee is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County (Northern District) Superior Court on Monday, January 30, 2023.
WCAX
Cops: 5 kids removed from NH home because of squalid conditions
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony...
WCVB
2 arrested after 5 children found living in filthy Manchester, New Hampshire, home, police say
A man and woman were taken into custody after they allegedly allowed five children to live in a filthy home police said was unsafe. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, each face charges including felony counts of criminal restraint and five counts each of endangering the welfare of a child. Krauklin also faces a felony charge of witness tampering.
WGME
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
WMUR.com
FedEx driver faces multiple charges after hitting guardrail on I-93 in Bow, state police say
BOW, N.H. — A FedEx driver is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after police said he hit a guardrail while driving erratically Thursday afternoon on Interstate 93 in Bow. Troopers claim when they pulled Troy Adams over, he failed to put the truck in park and it kept rolling...
WCVB
Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car
PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
manchesterinklink.com
‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway outside night spot on Old Granite Street
MANCHESTER, NH – A suspicious death investigation is underway after an early-morning incident on Old Granite Street. Conflicting reports came in on the exact location, initially received by police dispatch at 12:47 a.m. Saturday as “a murder” at 50 Granite St./The Goat. However, a victim was found in the middle of Old Granite street in front of SOHO Bistro, 20 Granite St. The clubs are separated by an alleyway.
manchesterinklink.com
Man arrested for third time in 2 weeks, this time for threatening someone at a restaurant with a razor blade
MANCHESTER, NH –Manchester Police have arrested a city man for the third time in a month, this time for threatening someone in a restaurant. The incident stems back to January 1, 2023, when someone reported being threatened with a razor blade. The reporting party told police he was at the Don Quijote Restaurant at 362 Union St. when a man approached him in an aggressive manner.
DA: Peabody mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was exposed to illegal drugs
Peabody, Mass. — A 2-year-old girl in Peabody has died after being exposed to illegal drugs, and the Essex County District Attorney says her mother is to blame. That mother, Vanessa Jeising, 28, was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody District Court on Friday. She is facing two felony charges of permitting substantial injuries to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child.
WMUR.com
Police seek Manchester man accused of assaulting woman, taking her baby to another location
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man is wanted by police after officials said he assaulted a woman and took her baby to another building in the city. Kevin Voisine, 28, of Manchester, faces two counts of second-degree assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Police...
WMUR.com
Family of man killed in shooting outside Manchester bar remembered as kind and positive soul
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For 24-year-old Timothy Pouliot's mother, Michelle, the loss of her son, is simply too much to bear. "Why did they have to take him?" His mother, Michelle Pouliot, asked through tears. Early Saturday morning, the Manchester native's life was cut short, when he was shot outside...
WMUR.com
Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack
WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
whdh.com
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Methuen Police Arrest Three, Including Haverhill Man, for Alleged Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealing
A Haverhill man and two people from Rochester, N.H., were arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday and charged with dealing in fentanyl and crack cocaine. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Wednesday more than 35 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and $5,700 in cash were seized after officers saw an alleged drug deal taking place between cars around 3:15 p.m., near Cochrane Circle.
manchesterinklink.com
Superior Court decision: Manchester Police supervisor names to be released in racist meme case
CONCORD, NH – The Hillsborough Superior Court on Jan. 26, 2023, issued a decision ordering that the public has a right to the names of two Manchester Police Department supervisors who were part of a group of officers that received from a fellow officer a text message sharing a racist meme picturing George Floyd.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday. A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was...
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
nbcboston.com
Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked
Patricia Duff, 60, was cited Thursday evening following an investigation by Vermont State Police. She will be arraigned next month on charges of false pretense and grand larceny. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked.
manchesterinklink.com
Man caught by police underneath parked car allegedly stealing catalytic converter
MANCHESTER, NH –A man has been charged with theft after police say they caught him in the act early Thursday morning of sawing a catalytic converter from underneath a car parked in a driveway on Mammoth Road. On January 26, 2023, at approximately 5:45 a.m., Manchester Police responded to...
