Zacks.com
L3Harris (LHX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
LHX - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21 by 1.9%. However, the bottom line declined 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Excluding one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $2.17...
Zacks.com
Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
HTH - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 39 cents per share easily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 27 cents. Results primarily benefited from higher rates and rising loan balance, which led...
Zacks.com
BOK Financial (BOKF) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y
BOKF - Free Report) fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.51 easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29. The bottom line increased 46.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results were aided by an improvement in net interest revenues, driven by higher rates and loan growth. Also, total fees and commissions witnessed...
Zacks.com
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y
MMC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 by 5% and our estimate of $1.33. The bottom line improved 8% year over year. Consolidated revenues of MMC fell 2% year over year but grew 7% on an...
Zacks.com
Northrop Grumman's (NOC) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y
NOC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $7.50 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.60 by 13.6%. The bottom line also improved 25% from the year-ago quarter’s reported earnings of $6 per share. The company announced GAAP earnings of $13.46 per share, compared...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
msn.com
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins. While there is...
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023
The average yield of these stocks could pay $479 in annual income on a $10,000 investment.
Here’s When to Buy AT&T Stock After Q4 Earnings Beat
AT&T is rallying after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Here's how to trade the stock from here.
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock whenever you get the chance
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how a surprise rise in U.S. GDP and lower-than-expected jobless claims in the fourth quarter are affecting the market. Jim says the S&P Oscillator still shows conditions are not quite right to buy but urges Club members to get into his favorite stock in the portfolio whenever they get a chance. Jim and Jeff also share insight into a renewed bullish analyst outlook on semiconductors, and what it means for companies in the Charitable Trust.
Zacks.com
Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
RHI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the consensus mark by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
Zacks.com
Intel (INTC) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Lower Revenues
INTC - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, missing the bottom line and the top line estimates. Both revenues and earnings declined year over year owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment, uncertain business conditions and softening demand trends. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $664...
Zacks.com
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q4 Earnings Top on Solid Underwriting
WRB - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.16 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 by 8.4%. The bottom line improved 12.4% year over year. The insurer benefited from higher premiums, driven by strong rate increases in nearly all lines of business, exposure growth and an improvement in expense ratio.
1 Excellent Growth Stock to Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
This year can't be much worse than 2022 for this healthcare specialist.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Zacks.com
Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
Zacks.com
United Airlines (UAL) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
UAL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 per share. This compares to loss of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.84%. A...
Zacks.com
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
CMA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...
