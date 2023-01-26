ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

L3Harris (LHX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

LHX - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21 by 1.9%. However, the bottom line declined 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Excluding one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $2.17...
Zacks.com

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

HTH - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 39 cents per share easily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 27 cents. Results primarily benefited from higher rates and rising loan balance, which led...
Zacks.com

BOK Financial (BOKF) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y

BOKF - Free Report) fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.51 easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29. The bottom line increased 46.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results were aided by an improvement in net interest revenues, driven by higher rates and loan growth. Also, total fees and commissions witnessed...
Zacks.com

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y

MMC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 by 5% and our estimate of $1.33. The bottom line improved 8% year over year. Consolidated revenues of MMC fell 2% year over year but grew 7% on an...
Zacks.com

Northrop Grumman's (NOC) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

NOC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $7.50 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.60 by 13.6%. The bottom line also improved 25% from the year-ago quarter’s reported earnings of $6 per share. The company announced GAAP earnings of $13.46 per share, compared...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
CNBC

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock whenever you get the chance

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how a surprise rise in U.S. GDP and lower-than-expected jobless claims in the fourth quarter are affecting the market. Jim says the S&P Oscillator still shows conditions are not quite right to buy but urges Club members to get into his favorite stock in the portfolio whenever they get a chance. Jim and Jeff also share insight into a renewed bullish analyst outlook on semiconductors, and what it means for companies in the Charitable Trust.
Zacks.com

Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

RHI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the consensus mark by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
Zacks.com

Intel (INTC) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Lower Revenues

INTC - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, missing the bottom line and the top line estimates. Both revenues and earnings declined year over year owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment, uncertain business conditions and softening demand trends. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $664...
Zacks.com

W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q4 Earnings Top on Solid Underwriting

WRB - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.16 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 by 8.4%. The bottom line improved 12.4% year over year. The insurer benefited from higher premiums, driven by strong rate increases in nearly all lines of business, exposure growth and an improvement in expense ratio.
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Zacks.com

Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss

WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
Zacks.com

United Airlines (UAL) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

UAL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 per share. This compares to loss of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.84%. A...
Zacks.com

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

CMA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...

