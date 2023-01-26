Read full article on original website
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
nwahomepage.com
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest. Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard …. Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas fruit breeder John R. Clark reflects on 42-year career with Division of Agriculture
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Take a walk through the fruit section at your local grocery store or farmers market and you’re bound to pick up a grape, peach, nectarine, blackberry or blueberry with John Reuben Clark’s fingerprints on it. Over the course of his 42-plus year career with...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Over 1,500 still without power around Fayetteville
Over 1,500 homes and businesses were still without power in the greater Fayetteville area Thursday afternoon after a winter storm hit the region earlier in the week. Southwestern Electric Power Co. was reporting 1,584 outages in Washington County, and Ozarks Electric Cooperative listed 10 customers without power in Fayetteville as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Fayetteville, AR. - The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population that's quickly approaching 600,000 residents.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools make decisions on Thursday snow
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be closed or move to remote instruction Thursday.Follow this link for an up-to-date list. The Eureka Springs, Farmington, and Greenland school districts will do remote learning Thursday, as will the Northwest Technical Institute. Fayetteville, Elkins,...
bestofarkansassports.com
Latest Assistant’s Contract Shows Arkansas Will Shave Nearly 10% Off Salary Pool
Deron Wilson has agreed to a two-year deal to serve as a secondary coach on the Arkansas football staff. The Razorbacks’ newest hire will have an annual salary of $300,000, according to a copy of his employment agreement obtained by Best of Arkansas Sports via a Freedom of Information request.
KHBS
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
How to get free tax help in Northwest Arkansas
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2023 tax season is underway and the CARE Community Center offers free help for those in Northwest Arkansas. At the nonprofit’s tax centers across NWA, IRS-certified volunteers will help you prepare your taxes and get them filed. The CARE Community Center’s Executive Director, Kimberly Porter, said on average people spend […]
ACHI: Millions in NWA Medicare costs spent outside region
An analysis has found that millions of dollars of the billion spent on Northwest Arkansas Medicare enrollees' healthcare in 2019 were spent on services provided outside of the region.
KHBS
Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
uams.edu
UAMS Dental Hygiene Program Offers Free Sealant Clinic for Children on Feb. 18
Jan. 27, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Dental Hygiene is offering a free Sealant Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Freeway Medical Tower, 5800 W. 10th St., Suite 501. The clinic is for children 5-17...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas drops close one in 3-point loss at No. 17 Baylor
Keyonte George and No. 17 Baylor keep finding ways to win despite their recent struggles shooting the ball. The true freshman scored 24 points, including seven in a row down the stretch, and the Bears edged Arkansas 67-64 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. Baylor has a six-game winning...
kuaf.com
This Weekend? Theater. And More Theater
Stages at Walton Arts Center, Fort Smith Little Theater, TheatreSquared, Arts Live and beyond are busy this weekend. We asked our favorite theater fan, Becca Martin Brown with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, to give us a rundown.
magnoliareporter.com
UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
Arkansas Legend Bestows High Honor on Current Razorback
Hogs' guard finds himself on most elite of lists
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas restaurant could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas chef is in the running for a James Beard Award. Rafael Rios at Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South. Yeyo's is a family-run restaurant that has a brick-and-mortar location as well as...
Springdale gets 10 million views on school's Youtube channel
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale schools just reached a major milestone on its YouTube — 10 million views. Trent Jones, Springdale School District's communications director says the district's Youtube channel isn't just about the weekly announcements…. “It's Kindergarten all the way to 12th grade—we have all kinds of people...
NWA chef named semifinalist for Best Chef of the South
A Northwest Arkansas chef has been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef of the South.
Washington County IT Director fired for ‘violating policy’
The Washington County director of information has been fired for violating county policy, County Judge Patrick Deakins confirmed Friday.
Experts discuss power outages caused by winter weather
Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas after a winter storm brought heavy snow Tuesday night.
