ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest

Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest. Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard …. Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. Fayetteville candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. U of A host percussion players. COPS...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Over 1,500 still without power around Fayetteville

Over 1,500 homes and businesses were still without power in the greater Fayetteville area Thursday afternoon after a winter storm hit the region earlier in the week. Southwestern Electric Power Co. was reporting 1,584 outages in Washington County, and Ozarks Electric Cooperative listed 10 customers without power in Fayetteville as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools make decisions on Thursday snow

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Some schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be closed or move to remote instruction Thursday.Follow this link for an up-to-date list. The Eureka Springs, Farmington, and Greenland school districts will do remote learning Thursday, as will the Northwest Technical Institute. Fayetteville, Elkins,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

How to get free tax help in Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2023 tax season is underway and the CARE Community Center offers free help for those in Northwest Arkansas. At the nonprofit’s tax centers across NWA, IRS-certified volunteers will help you prepare your taxes and get them filed. The CARE Community Center’s Executive Director, Kimberly Porter, said on average people spend […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville is getting a 'smash room'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are getting a unique way to release stress and pent-up emotions. NWA Smash Lab announced it's opening its doors Saturday as the first and only "smash room" in Fayetteville. Customers can release their frustrations by smashing and breaking various items in a safe and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas drops close one in 3-point loss at No. 17 Baylor

Keyonte George and No. 17 Baylor keep finding ways to win despite their recent struggles shooting the ball. The true freshman scored 24 points, including seven in a row down the stretch, and the Bears edged Arkansas 67-64 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. Baylor has a six-game winning...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

This Weekend? Theater. And More Theater

Stages at Walton Arts Center, Fort Smith Little Theater, TheatreSquared, Arts Live and beyond are busy this weekend. We asked our favorite theater fan, Becca Martin Brown with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, to give us a rundown.
FORT SMITH, AR
magnoliareporter.com

UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Springdale gets 10 million views on school's Youtube channel

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale schools just reached a major milestone on its YouTube — 10 million views. Trent Jones, Springdale School District's communications director says the district's Youtube channel isn't just about the weekly announcements…. “It's Kindergarten all the way to 12th grade—we have all kinds of people...
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy