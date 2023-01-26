Read full article on original website
UA finds connection between poor sleep and suicide
University of Arizona study suggests sleeplessness is more than something that will slow you down and make you foggy; it could actually make you suicidal.
Central Arizona farms rely on groundwater. How research aims to help farmers adapt, protect aquifers
Water flows in 2017 to a Pinal County cotton farm at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains.|| Arizona Farm Bureau. Researchers from the University of Arizona are working on groundwater and agricultural research that could help sustainable farming practices in central Arizona. The project, funded with a $10 million grant...
Two Tucson natives named 2023 USA Art Fellows
Two Tucson-based artists have been named 2023 United States Art Fellow and they're making a big impact through their work in not just our community but many others.
Sahuaro High School underwent 'secure protocol'
The Sahuaro High School was under a "secure protocol" Wednesday due to a person acting aggressively on campus.
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A slew of dog attacks in Catalina have residents watching their backs, especially worried about their livestock. One family said they’re traumatized after their three award-winning dairy cows were ambushed. Erika Sparlin said it all happened so fast. Dogs broke through their back...
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
We're hosting our first-ever market! Local makers, a book hunt and a donation drive 👀
I remember going to Pop Cycle for the first time. It was in middle school, with my best friend Michaela. I was amazed by the handmade items, the funky license plates hanging throughout the store, cut into pieces to spell out different words and Tucson sayings. Into adulthood, she was...
Shooting behind Walmart on Wetmore sends man to hospital
Tucson Police are investigating a shooting behind the Walmart on E. Wetmore Road that left a man with "life-threatening injuries."
First Shots offers free course for beginning shooters Jan. 28
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA, (Jan. 27, 2023) – If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots. This free firearms course, tailored for beginning shooters, takes place Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road.
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more events get underway this month in Tucson many people around town are voicing their concerns over trash along our roadways. Many took to social media to give voice to their concerns:. “There’s so much trash and debris along I-10 it’s embarrassing.”...
Person injured in shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery
One person suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" in a shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery on Saturday, according to Tucson Police.
New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter
Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
"Colors of the Stone" Gem Show at Casino Del Sol
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 ”Colors of the Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and lots of shopping for the Tucson Gem Show.
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tucson’s southeast side, families, students, and school staff are grieving the loss of one of their own. A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash Monday morning. Tucson Police are not identifying out of her respect for the family. This happened near...
Mom of 21-year-old hit by three cars speaks out
Last year, nearly half of the traffic-related fatalities in Tucson were pedestrian deaths, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Vail residents calling on authorities to fix “dangerous” road, after 16-year-old dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Community members are speaking out after a 16-year-old girl died in a crash just days ago on Mary Ann Cleveland Way. Longtime resident, Erin Hite says something needs to change before another crash there turns deadly. “Even in the 12 years I’ve been here,...
Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
Downtown Tucson expecting several new businesses this year
The Downtown Tucson Partnership says there are already 2 businesses that have opened downtown this year and there will be at least 12 more this year.
Benson HS lifts lockdown following Border Patrol search
According to Benson police, the U.S. Border Patrol reported two vehicles dropped off 15 undocumented migrants just west of the school at 360 S. Patagonia Street.
