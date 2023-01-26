Read full article on original website
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 teenager injured, 1 juvenile arrested
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured near Cheyenne High School.
KTNV
1 dead, 6 injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and six have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to Las Vegas police. At 12:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police says officers responded to the accident at Cabana Drive and east Desert Inn Road involving a sedan and an SUV.
Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run
Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run.
KTNV
One person hospitalized following 3-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Strip, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been hospitalized for "minor injuries" after a 3-vehicle crash in the south Las Vegas valley, near the strip, according to police. At 12:14 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to the multi-vehicle collision at westbound Harmon Avenue at Dean Martin Drive. Police...
Caught on video: Officer, good Samaritan pull trapped driver from burning car on Las Vegas Strip
Video shows a police officer leaping into action to save a trapped driver Friday on the Las Vegas Strip.
KTNV
Police: 19-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by juvenile driver in east Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old woman was hit by a car and critically injured while crossing the street in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. According to an incident report, officers were called to the intersection of Stewart Avenue...
Daughters find body of man killed in possible hit-and-run crash
Two girls found their father dead after possible hit-and-run crash on Hacienda and Brent Thurman Way. The public is urged to call Metro if they have any information.
Pedestrian dead after fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas valley
According to an incident report, police responded to the crash at 9:14 a.m., immediately locating a pedestrian and transferring them to UMC Trauma, where they were pronounced dead.
Las Vegas police: Man kidnaps, beats ex-girlfriend, drops her off at hospital where she dies minutes later
Ferrari Busby, 37, is accused in the beating death of Jashmine Wilson, 29, on Nov. 26, 2022. Wilson's sister said the last time she saw her sister was on the street in front of the family's apartment and she was talking to her Busby, her ex-boyfriend. When she checked outside later, they were gone and no one ever heard from Wilson after that.
Driver facing DUI charge after crashing work truck, closing southbound lanes of I-15 near Flamingo, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Police say the driver of a work truck who lost control and crashed, closing lanes of the southbound I-15 during Friday’s rush hour, is facing a DUI charge. Xavier A. Carter, 26, is scheduled to appear in court Saturday on the DUI charge and failing to maintain his lane, according […]
Las Vegas police: Woman accused in deadly hit-and-run sped through crash scene again minutes later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian before driving away, trying to clean evidence off of the vehicle, and speeding back through the crash scene, according to an arrest report. Joanna Meza, 19, is facing charges of reckless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, […]
Woman, 19, in critical condition after being struck by car in 2nd Las Vegas valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old woman was reportedly in critical condition Friday afternoon after being hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police. Just after 10 a.m. Friday, a 2004 Infinity G35 was driving east on Stewart Avenue approaching the intersection with Ronald Lane, near Pecos Road, while […]
Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect armed with ‘large machete’ in northeast valley
Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local business on North Las Vegas Boulevard. It happened on January 6, at approximately 10:09 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis and Lamb boulevards.
Police look for suspect accused of vandalizing Tule Springs Fossil Beds
U.S. Park Rangers of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument are investigating recent vandalism within the Las Vegas monument.
Woman steals RTC bus, backs into Metro officer’s motorcycle, police say
A woman was arrested after stealing an RTC bus and using it to back into a Las Vegas police officer's motorcycle, an arrest report said.
Judge allows lawsuit against North Las Vegas in overdose death of firefighter’s wife to move forward
A federal judge has denied the City of North Las Vegas’ request to be removed from a lawsuit involving the overdose death of a former firefighter’s wife after what investigators called a drug-fueled party.
Fox5 KVVU
Crash closes southbound lanes of I-15 near Flamingo, NDOT says
UPDATE - 6:50 P.M. Some of the lanes on the I-15 southbound near Flamingo appear to be reopened after a crash that shut down traffic completely. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting a full closure of the I-15 southbound at Flamingo Road around 5:30 Friday evening.
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy last seen in central Las Vegas valley located, police say
Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy last seen on Thursday morning. Legend Day-Shempert, 3, was last seen near the 3600 block of Cambridge Street near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue at approximately 10 a.m.
Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
Fox5 KVVU
NTSB preliminary report released on North Las Vegas crash that left 9 dead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The preliminary report on a six-vehicle crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas on Jan. 29, 2022, has been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Five adults and four children died in the crash, with seven members of the same family...
