Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Crash closes southbound lanes of I-15 near Flamingo, NDOT says

UPDATE - 6:50 P.M. Some of the lanes on the I-15 southbound near Flamingo appear to be reopened after a crash that shut down traffic completely. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting a full closure of the I-15 southbound at Flamingo Road around 5:30 Friday evening.
8 News Now

Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
