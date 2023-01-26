ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

ABC News

Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and the...
LEBANON, IN
CBS Minnesota

Feds sue Wisconsin military department over discrimination

MADISON, Wis. — Federal attorneys have filed a lawsuit alleging that the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs refused to pay a woman applying for a supervisor position as much as male candidates.The U.S. Department of Justice filed the action against the state agency in federal court in Madison on Thursday.The lawsuit alleges that Michelle Hartness applied for a supervisory position within Wisconsin Emergency Management, a WDMA division, in 2016 after earning stellar reviews as a state emergency management director over the previous five years.The salary range for the supervisor position was listed as $79,040 to $91,250 in the job posting....
WISCONSIN STATE
fallriverreporter.com

7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme

BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
KENTUCKY STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters

Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed.  The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa

The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

