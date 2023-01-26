Read full article on original website
Ohio House approves rules package over the objection of right-wing GOP bloc
Usually a procedural afterthought, the Ohio House approved a new rules package Tuesday over the bitter objections of right-wing lawmakers.
ABC News
Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and the...
Utah's governor has signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth
The ban, signed Saturday by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, prohibits transgender surgery for youth and disallows hormone treatments for minors who have not yet been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.
Feds sue Wisconsin military department over discrimination
MADISON, Wis. — Federal attorneys have filed a lawsuit alleging that the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs refused to pay a woman applying for a supervisor position as much as male candidates.The U.S. Department of Justice filed the action against the state agency in federal court in Madison on Thursday.The lawsuit alleges that Michelle Hartness applied for a supervisory position within Wisconsin Emergency Management, a WDMA division, in 2016 after earning stellar reviews as a state emergency management director over the previous five years.The salary range for the supervisor position was listed as $79,040 to $91,250 in the job posting....
fallriverreporter.com
7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme
BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
Andrew Warren calls on Florida Gov. DeSantis to reinstate him after federal court ruling
“Duty requires you to accept the court’s findings that the executive order is illegal, even if that finding is perhaps unwelcome."
Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
Bill to ban care for transgender minors gets heated hearing
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A proposed bill to deny gender-affirming care to young transgender people in Montana drew emotional testimony Friday. Supporters argued it is needed to protect children, and opponents called it government overreach that would harm transgender children by denying them medically necessary treatment. The bill by...
Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state’s newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed all...
Some Jan. 6th rioters gain sympathy for cause in red states
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Trennis Evans III joined the mob in the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, climbing through a broken window and tossing back a swig of whiskey in a congressional conference room. On Wednesday, Evans was at the South Dakota Capitol, urging lawmakers to support a...
Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters
Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
DeSantis scrambles RNC race after praising Dhillon and urging ‘new blood’
The Florida governor weighed in on the race just 24 hours before the RNC’s 168 voting members are set to elect their next chair on Friday.
Inspectors say Ohio Dollar General workers exposed to hazards, fire danger
OSHA inspectors found violations at a West Lafayette, Ohio, Dollar General location.
Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed. The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
New York AG says MSG’s lawyer ban may violate anti-bias laws
NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general warned the owner of Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday that it may be violating anti-bias laws with its practice of barring lawyers from its venues if they work for firms suing the company. The attorney general’s...
Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa
The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
cleveland19.com
Akron man with warrant had cocaine with methamphetamine and fentanyl, sheriff says
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man with an outstanding warrant was arrested in a traffic stop where deputies found him to be in possession of cocaine that contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies assigned the P.A.C.E. Unit to conduct the traffic stop...
Ohio Dept. of Commerce has $3 Billion in unclaimed funds; How some Ohioans can claim a piece
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department Of Commerce is holding $3 billion in unclaimed funds, and some Ohioans are entitled to a piece. In 2022 the average claim for the unclaimed funds rolled in at $4,000, according to an Ohio Department of Commerce spokesperson. >>Ohio sees 7.9% wage growth in...
