Urbana, IL

WCIA

New Champaign restaurant expands menu for Restaurant Week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November, and are excited to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

‘An option for everyone’: Champaign Co. Restaurant Week returns

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County with over 40 local restaurants, a record number of participants, taking part in the seventh edition of the nine-day celebration of the area’s culinary scene. Visit Champaign County is presenting the celebration this year from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, encouraging Champaign County locals […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
ARGENTA, IL
WAND TV

Champaign Strides Shelter in need of basic items and volunteers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign Township opened their low-barrier shelter back in December. Now, there is a high demand for basic items such as plastic eating utensils, new men's underwear, and more. Community Relations Coordinator, Charlene Murray explained the need for food and how that can impact...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

‘Safe space center’ for kids opening downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We’re a product of environment. If nobody else is going to do it, somebody will have to do it,” Riynard Wilson said. Wilson wants to create a positive environment for kids who may not have one of their own. He and fellow youth mentor Tony Odom are opening a “safe space […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Salvation Army food pantry changes hours of operation

January 25, 2023 – The Decatur Salvation Army has new hours of operation for their food pantry located at 229 W. Main Street on the edge of Downtown Decatur. The hours of operation are now Tuesday & Wednesday evening 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. & Saturday morning 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.
DECATUR, IL
smilepolitely.com

Champaign is considering C-Street as a historical site

The City of Champaign does not currently have a designation for historical sites, but they are looking into the possibility of creating one to honor the legacy of Chester Street Bar (C-Street). The bar, well known as an LGBTQ+ inclusive space, closed its doors in 2017, and the building collapsed in 2021. Since then, a former C-Street DJ, Leslie Krause, has been working to solidify its legacy. Krause launched a website to archive history and memorabilia, and was the first to submit a request for the historical designation.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

African American Heritage Trail now under development in Champaign County

URBANA Il., (WCIA) – The African American Heritage Trail is now under development in Champaign County. According to Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, the project is an effort coordinated by Visit Champaign County. “Sites throughout Champaign County are being developed to celebrate the stories, the history, and the lives of African Americans in the county,” Marlin […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Major changes to Unit 4 Schools leave parents concerned

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — After months of debate and special focus groups, Unit 4 has officially changed its student placement model. Champaign parents have voiced their concerns with the changes through the entire process. "I mean I'm terrified of it. That's it, I think I'm terrified of it," said...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

PETA offering $5,000 reward for information on dead dog

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Days after a dead dog was discovered in a roadside ditch near Forsyth, PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help determine who owns the dog and who abandoned it. The dog was reported to Macon County Animal Control on Tuesday and authorities confirmed the report a short […]
FORSYTH, IL
97ZOK

Drunk Illinois Swashbuckler Threatens Roommate With Cane Sword

A man that had been drinking heavily takes the argument with his roommate to the next level when he pulls out a cane sword. Let's travel south to central Illinois and the city of Champaign. There's a frightening situation between roommates. Arguments happen with people living in an apartment all the time but this time it's different. There was a threat of violence.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign man spends two weeks homeless to raise awareness

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “I walked out of my place on Sunday with just the clothes I’m wearing and an empty backpack to experience sleeping outside and living on the street for 14 days,” Warren Charter said. Warren Charter started at Kaufman Lake in Champaign and has made his way into downtown Champaign so far. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

