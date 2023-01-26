Read full article on original website
New Champaign restaurant expands menu for Restaurant Week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November, and are excited to […]
‘An option for everyone’: Champaign Co. Restaurant Week returns
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County with over 40 local restaurants, a record number of participants, taking part in the seventh edition of the nine-day celebration of the area’s culinary scene. Visit Champaign County is presenting the celebration this year from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, encouraging Champaign County locals […]
WAND TV
Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
WAND TV
Champaign Strides Shelter in need of basic items and volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign Township opened their low-barrier shelter back in December. Now, there is a high demand for basic items such as plastic eating utensils, new men's underwear, and more. Community Relations Coordinator, Charlene Murray explained the need for food and how that can impact...
‘Safe space center’ for kids opening downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We’re a product of environment. If nobody else is going to do it, somebody will have to do it,” Riynard Wilson said. Wilson wants to create a positive environment for kids who may not have one of their own. He and fellow youth mentor Tony Odom are opening a “safe space […]
Former first responders, airport employees gather to remember Air Force One “stuck in the mud”
TOLONO, Ill., (WCIA) — Many people in Central Illinois are remembering the day Air Force One was “stuck in the mud” at Willard Airport in Savoy. It happened 25 years ago. President Bill Clinton was coming to the Champaign area to speak at U of I. On Saturday, former first responders and airport staff members […]
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Salvation Army food pantry changes hours of operation
January 25, 2023 – The Decatur Salvation Army has new hours of operation for their food pantry located at 229 W. Main Street on the edge of Downtown Decatur. The hours of operation are now Tuesday & Wednesday evening 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. & Saturday morning 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.
Champaign volunteers prepare for Point-in-Time count, seeing how many experience homelessness
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Homeless shelter leaders said they need additional state and federal funding to support their operations, and Thursday night, volunteers are taking steps to get there. It’s part of the Point-in-Time count, a survey to see the number of people who are homeless in Champaign County. Organizers said it lets them help […]
Chester Street Bar may be first designated historical site in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The spot where a bar once stood could be named historical by the city of Champaign. But, they’ll have to write a new process to do it. The Chester Street Bar collapsed several years ago. It was considered a safe space for the LGBTQ community. People like former employee Leslie Krause […]
These “World’s Largest” Objects Are All In The Same Illinois Town
There seems to be a lot of unique "world's largest" objects out there. There are also a few less cool ones as well. The point is... if there is an object out there, you can probably find a "world's largest" for that thing. Did that make sense? I hope so,...
smilepolitely.com
Champaign is considering C-Street as a historical site
The City of Champaign does not currently have a designation for historical sites, but they are looking into the possibility of creating one to honor the legacy of Chester Street Bar (C-Street). The bar, well known as an LGBTQ+ inclusive space, closed its doors in 2017, and the building collapsed in 2021. Since then, a former C-Street DJ, Leslie Krause, has been working to solidify its legacy. Krause launched a website to archive history and memorabilia, and was the first to submit a request for the historical designation.
African American Heritage Trail now under development in Champaign County
URBANA Il., (WCIA) – The African American Heritage Trail is now under development in Champaign County. According to Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, the project is an effort coordinated by Visit Champaign County. “Sites throughout Champaign County are being developed to celebrate the stories, the history, and the lives of African Americans in the county,” Marlin […]
WAND TV
Major changes to Unit 4 Schools leave parents concerned
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — After months of debate and special focus groups, Unit 4 has officially changed its student placement model. Champaign parents have voiced their concerns with the changes through the entire process. "I mean I'm terrified of it. That's it, I think I'm terrified of it," said...
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
PETA offering $5,000 reward for information on dead dog
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Days after a dead dog was discovered in a roadside ditch near Forsyth, PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help determine who owns the dog and who abandoned it. The dog was reported to Macon County Animal Control on Tuesday and authorities confirmed the report a short […]
Several items in high demand at Champaign Strides Shelter
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Strides Shelter in Champaign said many items are in high demand. They said: “If you are looking for a way to help us push our mission forward, please consider donating:” The shelter also has other ways to give.
Drunk Illinois Swashbuckler Threatens Roommate With Cane Sword
A man that had been drinking heavily takes the argument with his roommate to the next level when he pulls out a cane sword. Let's travel south to central Illinois and the city of Champaign. There's a frightening situation between roommates. Arguments happen with people living in an apartment all the time but this time it's different. There was a threat of violence.
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
Champaign man spends two weeks homeless to raise awareness
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “I walked out of my place on Sunday with just the clothes I’m wearing and an empty backpack to experience sleeping outside and living on the street for 14 days,” Warren Charter said. Warren Charter started at Kaufman Lake in Champaign and has made his way into downtown Champaign so far. […]
WAND TV
Decatur's UAW Local 751 to hold strike authorization vote on Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Members of Decatur's UAW Local 751 will vote to authorize a strike on Friday. The vote is not a vote to strike but it would give union leadership the option to call for a strike if contract negotiations with Caterpillar are unable to be resolved.
