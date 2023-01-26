Read full article on original website
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon
Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
dallasexpress.com
French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location
A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
North Texans call for justice for Tyre Nichols at rally outside Dallas police headquarters
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Outside Dallas police headquarters, there were calls for justice for Tyre Nichols Friday night. "It's pretty disgusting to see what they did to that man," Shenita Cleveland said. "For a whole 30 minutes you hear them say put your hands behind your back, give me your hands, give me your hands." Dallas residents are reacting to newly released body cam video that shows a Jan. 7 Memphis traffic stop that eventually leads to five officers beating Nichols relentlessly. The 29-year-old father was hospitalized and died three days later. "Why is it in 2023 something like that is still happening?" Christina...
Dallas Observer
Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas
Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 27-29
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, January 27. Pretty Woman: The Musical...
Eater
Vandelay Hospitality Group CEO Wanted in Colorado
The CEO of Dallas-based Vandely Hospitality Group, Hunter Pond, is wanted by police in Mountain Village, a municipality of Telluride, CO. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s office posted the wanted notice on social media on January 20, but removed it on January 26 for unknown reasons. According to the warrant, Pond is facing misdemeanor charges of harassment and disorderly conduct related to an incident that occurred in October.
dallasfreepress.com
West Dallas strong: West Dallas 1 website breaks new ground and hopes to inspire new leadership
West Dallas 1 recently launched a new website in an effort to engage new neighbors to join their coalition of neighborhood associations and community groups advocating for affordable housing, education equity, environmental justice and public health in the 75212 zip code. “We’ve got all these new neighbors moving into these...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas
At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
papercitymag.com
1990s Country Music Makes a Glorious Comeback at a Fort Worth Rodeo Party Like No Other — The Grand Entry Gala Keeps the Fun Rolling
Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, and Neal McCoy perform at the Junior League of Fort Worth Grand Entry Gala. )Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography) Fort Worth loves the rodeo. Every January, rodeo season arrives with the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. For the past 10 years, the Junior League of Fort Worth has ushered in this much beloved time in Cowtown with the Grand Entry Gala. This is no ordinary gala with it taking place on Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum’s arena floor.
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
keranews.org
New exhibit at the Dallas African American Museum highlights Black cowboys of Texas
The exhibit tells the story of Black people who worked on the ranches of Texas through the turn of the 20th century. The exhibit is called “Black Cowboys: An American Story,” and it includes more than 50 artifacts, archival photographs, documents and films. Some of those artifacts include a replica of a wagon a cowboy would have used, and a saddle that belonged to a Black cowboy in Texas during the 1800s.
A New Universal Theme Park Is Coming to Texas—Here’s What We Know
Universal Parks & Resorts is no stranger to immersing its fans in fantastic new worlds. Whether it be the beloved Harry Potter World—where you really feel like you’re in a Harry Potter movie—or Springfield, home of The Simpsons, millions of fans flock to Universal parks around the world every year for unmatched theme park experiences.
Dallas Observer
Casa Pollastro's Brazilian-Italian Prix Fixe for $30 Is Massive
Recently, we noticed a new restaurant called Casa Pollastro taking shape in the old Picasso’s Pizza building in Far North Dallas. Intrigued, we did some Googling and learned that this place was created by Italian immigrants from the Serra Gaucha area of southern Brazil, and they’ve combined the culinary influences of each country into an Italo-Gaucho marriage of Brazilian and Italian dishes. What really caught our attention, however, was this from their menu:
keranews.org
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023
Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
WFAA
DFW weather: Is ice in our future? Tracking the cold front
We could see a chance of freezing rain early next week. Here's what we're seeing.
Best Dallas Buffet Options
We have been asked to write a list of the best buffets in Dallas and initially that seems like a dreadful task, but once we pulled off the ugly layers of the buffet onion, we were shocked at how many lovely experiences could be found. The very best way to run a buffet situation is to keep it fresh, clean and with an unusual variety to keep guest’s interest. In the case of the Indian food buffet, it makes for an excellent canvass to bring newcomers to the cuisine with the ability to instantly sample a variety of dishes and spark an interest that may not have formerly been there.
