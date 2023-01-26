Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class A Polls
( KXNET ) — The latest North Dakota Class A Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Thursday, January 26 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Class A Boys Basketball
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River, Bismarck Legacy
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Bismarck Century (18)
|11-0
|2.
|Minot
|12-2
|3.
|Mandan
|11-1
|4.
|Fargo Davies
|11-2
|5.
|Fargo North
|8-4
Class A Girls Basketball
Others receiving votes: West Fargo, Bismarck
|Place
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Record
|1.
|Bismarck Century (18)
|10-2
|2.
|Fargo Davies (1)
|11-1
|3.
|Grand Forks Red River
|12-1
|4.
|Minot
|11-3
|5.
|Bismarck Legacy
|9-2
