Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class A Polls

( KXNET ) — The latest North Dakota Class A Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Thursday, January 26 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class A Boys Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Bismarck Century (18) 11-0 2. Minot 12-2 3. Mandan 11-1 4. Fargo Davies 11-2 5. Fargo North 8-4 Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River, Bismarck Legacy

Class A Girls Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Bismarck Century (18) 10-2 2. Fargo Davies (1) 11-1 3. Grand Forks Red River 12-1 4. Minot 11-3 5. Bismarck Legacy 9-2 Others receiving votes: West Fargo, Bismarck

