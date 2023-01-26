ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class A Polls

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpfEf_0kS8mbcV00

( KXNET ) — The latest North Dakota Class A Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Thursday, January 26 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Class A Boys Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record
1. Bismarck Century (18) 11-0
2. Minot 12-2
3. Mandan 11-1
4. Fargo Davies 11-2
5. Fargo North 8-4
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River, Bismarck Legacy
Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class B Polls

Class A Girls Basketball

Place Team (First Place Votes) Record
1. Bismarck Century (18) 10-2
2. Fargo Davies (1) 11-1
3. Grand Forks Red River 12-1
4. Minot 11-3
5. Bismarck Legacy 9-2
Others receiving votes: West Fargo, Bismarck
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

ND Three Class Basketball Proposal Sees Adjustments.

(KFGO/KNFL) An adjusted three-class North Dakota high school basketball plan was released to member schools of the North Dakota High School Activities Association today. The NDHSAA Board of Directors met today to review the plan. The Board of Directors will be sending a survey to Class B superintendents and Class...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Why the NDRECs apprenticeship program is important in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — KX News Reporter Lauren Davis spoke with Christina Roemmich, the director of Safety Services for the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives (NDRECs) and Jordan Carpenter, who’s received the Sears Outstanding Apprentice Award. NDRECs just announced the graduation of 14 line workers from its apprenticeship program. During the interview, Rommich […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

NDHSAA takes next step on three-class basketball proposal

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The NDHSAA board held a special meeting on Friday to discuss the latest proposal for three-class basketball. Member schools were sent a draft of the proposal which was made public by 740 The Fan on their website. The board is asking that member schools share their input on the proposal by […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Minot State gets grant to increase psychologists in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Leaders at Minot State University say they need more psychology students and in hopes of supporting that goal, the college has received a $4 million grant to provide support to graduate psychology students. Minot State University will be receiving $4,355,179 over five years from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

North Dakota is the 10th best place to retire in the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When considering retirement, the question of where to do so is just as important as when. A study from WalletHub indicates that when it comes to finding a place to retire, many states have differences in healthcare, affordability, and quality of life that make some places objectively better locations to do […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul basketball team cancels game after opposing coach who reportedly used racial slur is reinstated

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A high school boys basketball game has been canceled Friday because of the controversy surrounding a coach.Players on North St. Paul decided unanimously not to play their game against Eden Prairie."I feel like it's very brave of our boys to take a stand," said Dream McLaughlin, the mother of one of the players.Eden Prairie's coach, David Flom, was reinstated to the job this week after being suspended reportedly for reading a racial slur aloud during a lesson to his team on social media use.North St. Paul Coach Cornelius Gilleylen says it was his players who...
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Times-Online

Adjutant General Statement on Loss of N.D. National Guard Airman

FARGO, N.D. — Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued this statement regarding the death of a North Dakota National Guard Airman, 2nd Lt. Christopher Brewer. “On behalf of the Airmen and Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family,...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

These are the counties with the most emergency shelters in North Dakota

(STACKER) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

State American Legion leaders hosts winter conference

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A community service organization with about 12,000 members in North Dakota gathered in Minot to discuss future plans for their members. Each year, the North Dakota American Legion conducts several programs that benefit veterans, their families, and local youth. Their mid-winter conference opening session starts January 27 and ends January 29. […]
MINOT, ND
Outsider.com

North Dakota Man Catches State Record Burbot

An angler in North Dakota recently reeled in a major catch when he caught a massive burbot, breaking a state record that lasted 38 years. However, it seemed to be a happy accident. According to Shane Johnson, he was jigging for walleye at Lake Sakakawea when he hooked the burbot. However, Johnson wasn’t sure what he had on his line.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Minnesota Man Killed North Dakota Snowmobile Crash

A southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening in east central North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 67 year old male from Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5pm. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department says there were no witnesses to the crash.
BOWDON, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of west central Minnesota

(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota, and southeastern North Dakota from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. One to two inches of snow will be possible but the winds could gust from 40 mph to 50 mph after midnight tonight. This could cause travel difficulties into Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

What immigrants must do to become citizens of North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Thousands of immigrants make their way to North Dakota in order to pass the Civics test. But what does one have to go through in order to become a U.S. citizen? In Minot people, from around the world stop at the Adult learning center to learn the English language. English language […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Life Giving Seeds business at KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – After a tragedy struck one family appearing at this year’s KMOT Ag Expo, they looked towards natural remedies and ingredients to cultivate products. Life Giving Seeds is a business that works with North Dakota farmers to produce items for health and wellness. Hannah Erbele...
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy