ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birminghamtimes.com

Black Heritage Fair Set for Feb. 4 in Downtown Birmingham

The Birmingham African American Genealogy Group (BAAGG) will host its 2023 Black Heritage Fair on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linn-Henley Research Library in downtown Birmingham. This year’s edition will feature Tafeni English, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) Alabama state office and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Dr. Imani Perry is coming to Alabama’s Miles College in February. Here’s how to attend

Scholar and award-winning author Dr. Imani Perry will return to Alabama in February for a reading and discussion. The night of conversation is the final event in the 2022 edition of the Birmingham Reads Project, a citywide literary event from the Birmingham chapter of PEN America led by poet and author Alina Stefanescu and Alabama poet laureate Ashley M. Jones. Birmingham Reads is dedicated to engaging and uniting Birmingham community members in reading one book of fiction or nonfiction a year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Nonprofit ARMS providing healthcare for Birmingham homeless population

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - January is International Quality of Life month and a Birmingham nonprofit is making sure people experiencing homelessness are getting the quality healthcare they need and deserve. Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) has served the greater Birmingham area for 40 years. Their mission is to make sure...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

2 young brothers missing in Tuscaloosa found safe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: Tuscaloosa police say family members have learned where the boys are and both are safe. Police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing children in Tuscaloosa Saturday. Jeremiah Hood, age 11, and Calvin Hood, age 12, are brothers. Jeremiah left home Saturday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham

Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa collecting donations for Selma tornado recovery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for those affected by the recent tornado in Selma. You can drop off donations from January 26 until Feb. 3 at any Tuscaloosa Fire Station. The most needed supplies include non-perishable food, toiletries, and diapers (both baby and adult)....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now is a great time to get a job in Birmingham and recruiters in the city said they have lots of jobs open, ranging in skill level and industry. Birmingham business leaders say they’re creating forward thinking positions and offering more of what people want in a job in 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa

UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Event Planner Hosting “Posh Wedding and Event Show” This Weekend

A Tuscaloosa event planner is hosting an event showcase to assist local residents with executing any event or wedding needs they may have using local vendors. Posh Occasions by Sheriah will host the Posh Wedding and Event Show Sunday that will feature over 25 Tuscaloosa vendors, including various wedding planners, disk jockeys, photographers, bakers and venue providers, to assist participants with planning their next event.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Local firefighters offering emergency lifesaving training

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham firefighter Drew Babyak and Homewood firefighter Joseph Patton have been working in the fire service and medical field for years, and they have a new business that will teach you what they know. They’re calling it Rescuer LLC. As firefighters and paramedics, they offer a...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County School leaders say loss of Mortimer Jordan teacher is ‘heartbreaking’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Educators are sharing more on teacher Mark Ridgeway, after he passed away in a school bus accident earlier this week. School board leaders opened the Board of Education meeting by touching on the tragedies they have experienced over the last few months in Jefferson County Schools. The tragic bus incident is the latest example. Ridgeway died during a morning bus check earlier this week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

Alabama signee Yhonzae Pierre finishes cycle as 5-star recruit

Alabama signee Yhonzae Pierre is a 247Sports five-star prospect in the final rankings of the 2023 class (No. 28 overall in the nation). The Eufaula (Ala.) product earned the status after a senior season that included 64 tackles, including 23 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks, followed up by a strong showing at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy