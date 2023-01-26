Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: A bake sale at Memorial Junior High, and Sunview students raise money for animal shelter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The following is news about the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools, as presented by the district. Memorial Junior High Student Council holds bake sale. The Memorial Junior High (MJH) School Student Council demonstrated its school spirit and commitment to building up and serving others at the first MJH Student Council Bake Sale, held during its basketball team’s Jan. 17 home game against Strongsville Middle School.
Orange City Schools employee accused of making racial slur in front of students
The Orange City School District is investigating after a district employee was accused of making a racial slur in front of students.
ideastream.org
Cleveland students seek change after being verbally assaulted on train
Two Cleveland Metropolitan School District students told the CMSD Board of Education this week they want change after they say they were verbally and almost physically assaulted while riding a Greater Cleveland RTA train. The students told the board they want CMSD and the RTA to do something to better...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law
According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
mymix1041.com
Rachel Lovingood, Yaquia Walker – First Baptist Church
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Rachel Lovingood and Yaquia Walker with First Baptist Cleveland to discuss ‘The Well,’ a free event they host for women in the community. ‘The Well’ will take place this Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6pm (doors open 5:30pm). Learn more...
Maple Heights High School teacher lands on cover of Men's Health: You Are Not Alone mental health series with 3News' Hollie Strano
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — If you're going through a rough time, this story may be what you need to hear. Meet Corwyn Collier, a teacher at Maple Heights High School, but also a face you may now see at the checkout counter -- all because he never gave up.
County Councilman Marty Sweeney accuses Council President Pernel Jones Jr. of blocking legislation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Martin J. Sweeney accused Council President Pernel Jones Jr., of blocking him from introducing two pieces of legislation this week – a move that raises questions about who controls the legislative process and whether council’s longstanding practice of yielding to the president violates the county charter.
cleveland19.com
Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools officials have added three new holidays to their academic calendar, as part of their “commitment to creating an inclusive and responsive learning community,”. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali will be recognized as days off...
WDEF
McMinn County enjoying culture change under Coach Casey
McMINN County, Tennessee (WDEF)- McMinn County knows it will win a district title if it wins its remaining five game. The first of the five games was Friday night against Howard. McMinn County lead early and won in dominating fashion.
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
mymix1041.com
Tennessee’s labor statistics for December
Tennessee’s labor statistics for December have arrived. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Tennessee was 3.5%, the same as in November, and down from 3.6% one year ago. Moving closer to home, in Bradley County the unemployment rate was 3.1%, down from 3.5% in November, and up from 3%...
wutc.org
Serving In More Than One Local Office At The Same Time
Here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, it is possible to hold two local elected offices at the same time. Reporter Ellen Gerst wrote the story on why for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
Stolen Kia crashes into bus with Baldwin Wallace swim team during pursuit
A stolen Kia that was being pursued by Fairview Park police hit a charter bus carrying students from the Baldwin Wallace men's and women's swim teams, according to police.
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
Holocaust Remembrance Day: University Hospitals cardiologist's family legacy lives on
CLEVELAND — A life of service was written in the stars for Dr. Eiran Gorodeski, a cardiologist specializing in heart failure at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University. "I grew up in a medical family," Gorodeski says. "That was...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio, is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:
cleveland19.com
Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
HometownLife.com
Patel Brothers plan to build new grocery store in Canton
Patel Brothers, the U.S. based grocery chain focused on foods from India and the Middle East, is planning a new store in Canton. The Canton Township Planning Commission recently reviewed a site plan for the 20,000 square-foot store proposed on a 2.6-acre parcel on the east side of Canton Center Road, between Ford and Hanford roads.
Comments / 0