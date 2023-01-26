Read full article on original website
VEC Customers Share awards $4,000 in local grants
At the January 2023 VEC Customers Share Board meeting, local organizations in Bradley and Polk counties were awarded $4,000 in grants. Polk County High School Alumni Association — $1,000. Happy Hearts Seniors — $1,000. Cleveland Family YMCA — $900. Salvation Army – Bradley and Polk counties —...
Bill named after Cleveland firefighter would support fire personnel with PTSD diagnosis
From the Chattanoogan: State Senator Paul Bailey and Rep. Johnny Garrett on Monday filed the James ‘Dustin’ Samples Act, which seeks to reduce stigma and provide support for firefighters following a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis. The bill is named in honor of Captain James ‘Dustin’ Samples of...
FCA January Coach and Athlete of the Month
We were joined by FCA director Matt Moore to announce the January Coach and Athlete of the month. This month we celebrate Wrestling Coach Ben Smith with Bradley Central High School as the coach of the month. For January we honored Riley with Lee University as the Athlete of the...
HCSO investigates double shooting in Ooltewah
From Local 3 News: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday. It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm. Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital...
Driver of hit-and-run accident arrested in Bradley County
On Monday, at around 3:18 p.m., the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run accident on APD-40. An alleged road rage incident was described as leading to the crash which left one vehicle on the side of APD-40 while the other, a Dodge Charger, fled the scene.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office addresses Fentanyl overdose deaths
From Local 3 News: In less than 24 hours, six people in North Georgia overdosed from Fentanyl. Three in Catoosa County survived, but three were found dead Monday morning in Walker County. The Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson held a press conference addressing the investigation. He said consuming just 2...
Man killed in crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, THP says
From NewsChannel 9: A 45-year-old man died in a car crash on Highway 68 in McMinn County Friday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A Kenworth Tractor was traveling east on Highway 68, THP says. They say a Ford F350 was traveling west on the highway. Another unidentified vehicle pulled out from...
