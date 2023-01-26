ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, TN

VEC Customers Share awards $4,000 in local grants

At the January 2023 VEC Customers Share Board meeting, local organizations in Bradley and Polk counties were awarded $4,000 in grants. Polk County High School Alumni Association — $1,000. Happy Hearts Seniors — $1,000. Cleveland Family YMCA — $900. Salvation Army – Bradley and Polk counties —...
POLK COUNTY, TN
FCA January Coach and Athlete of the Month

We were joined by FCA director Matt Moore to announce the January Coach and Athlete of the month. This month we celebrate Wrestling Coach Ben Smith with Bradley Central High School as the coach of the month. For January we honored Riley with Lee University as the Athlete of the...
CLEVELAND, TN
HCSO investigates double shooting in Ooltewah

From Local 3 News: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday. It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm. Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital...
OOLTEWAH, TN
Driver of hit-and-run accident arrested in Bradley County

On Monday, at around 3:18 p.m., the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run accident on APD-40. An alleged road rage incident was described as leading to the crash which left one vehicle on the side of APD-40 while the other, a Dodge Charger, fled the scene.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Walker County Sheriff’s Office addresses Fentanyl overdose deaths

From Local 3 News: In less than 24 hours, six people in North Georgia overdosed from Fentanyl. Three in Catoosa County survived, but three were found dead Monday morning in Walker County. The Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson held a press conference addressing the investigation. He said consuming just 2...
WALKER COUNTY, GA

