Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBapDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Closed Long John Silver’s Reportedly to Reopen in Original LocationJoel EisenbergKimball, TN
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
wutc.org
“Americans And The Holocaust” Comes To Chattanooga
Friday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It’s a commemoration of the six million Jewish victims murdered in the Holocaust - and millions of other victims persecuted by Nazi Germany. Starting Friday through February 27th, the Chattanooga Public Library is one of fifty libraries in the country to host “Americans...
mymix1041.com
Rachel Lovingood, Yaquia Walker – First Baptist Church
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Rachel Lovingood and Yaquia Walker with First Baptist Cleveland to discuss ‘The Well,’ a free event they host for women in the community. ‘The Well’ will take place this Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6pm (doors open 5:30pm). Learn more...
travelweekly.com
American Queen's musical acts strike a nostalgic chord
I first tuned into just how musically robust the American Queen was when we first boarded our seven-night Tennessee River cruise in Chattanooga and headed to the portion of the deck at the bow called the Front Porch. Here we were greeted with a glass of bubbly and bags of freshly popped popcorn as the boat's lively six-piece band, the Steamboat Syncopators, played Dixieland tunes to get us all in the mood for the nostalgic week ahead.
wutc.org
From Chattamatters: Permanent Supportive Housing
More than 400 people here in Chattanooga are chronically homeless. One solution is what is known as permanent supportive housing. That’s the focus of the latest story from Chattamatters, a project at The Enterprise Center that helps Chattanoogans better understand local government and local issues. Listen to part of...
WTVC
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga relaunches Senior Hunger Project
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many seniors in the Chattanooga area are faced with the uncertainty of where they will get their next meal. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is addressing this problem affecting the senior population with the Senior Hunger Project 2023. We realized that in this space, we can...
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
WDEF
CARTA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Bus Rides
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – CARTA is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this week, commemorating 50 years of service to Chattanooga public transit. The week includes several events to show appreciation and gratitude for their employees, but Thursday, January 26th will be a customer appreciation day. On that day, all CARTA...
wutc.org
Serving In More Than One Local Office At The Same Time
Here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, it is possible to hold two local elected offices at the same time. Reporter Ellen Gerst wrote the story on why for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Featured In New Episode Of Discovery Channel's RV There Yet? TV Series
Chattanooga is the featured destination in the upcoming season two, episode five of the national television series RV There Yet? on the Discovery Channel. . RV There Yet? is a reality travel series about a road trip to explore America’s National Parks featuring adventurous detours along the way. Chattanooga Tourism...
‘Please love me’: Chattanooga dog abandoned by owner experiencing homelessness
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
WDEF
Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Updates Brush, Bulk Trash, And Leaf Collection For City Residents
Starting January 28th, Chattanooga residents will no longer need to call 311 to schedule brush, bulk trash, and leaf collection services. The city is optimizing their collection methods for yard waste and bulk trash starting the week of January 30th to ensure all areas receive collection. They have divided the...
Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBap
Before learning about this Korean bowl-styled dish on Food Network's "Chopped," I had no idea what deliciousness was contained in this nursery rhyme sounding meal. Now, on cold days, when I'm craving a hearty meal or whenever I see a Korean restaurant, it's the first image that pops into my mind.
mymix1041.com
Tennessee’s labor statistics for December
Tennessee’s labor statistics for December have arrived. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Tennessee was 3.5%, the same as in November, and down from 3.6% one year ago. Moving closer to home, in Bradley County the unemployment rate was 3.1%, down from 3.5% in November, and up from 3%...
WDEF
Commercial Fire at Chattem Chemicals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattem Chemicals plant had a commercial fire Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department said they extinguished the fire within minutes. They continued to cool the tank afterwards. The fire took place around 11 a.m. on Friday. CFD said the fire was around one of...
WTVC
Cicis in Hixson to close permanently, sign outside restaurant says
HIXSON, Tenn. — A longtime bountiful buffet of pizza pies in Hixson is shutting its doors for good. Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It is with a heavy heart that we are closing our doors. (The Gunbarrel location will remain open). We have reached...
Hamilton County Republican files bill allowing school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education
“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
WTVC
Parents concerned about bill that would let SSOs restrain special education students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Current state law only allows SROs in extreme situations to place handcuffs on students with special needs. But that could soon change, with a new Tennessee bill giving that power to other law enforcement officers, raising concerns for parents and even the sheriff in Hamilton County.
