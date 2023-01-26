Police say 15-year-old arrested for Eight carjackings/stolen auto offenses. Carjackings also reported last night in Van Ness and U Street

Read full article on original website
MPD: Shooting in SE DC causes crash that leaves 8 injured including 4 juveniles
WASHINGTON — Police say eight people were injured Wednesday evening, including four juveniles, after a crash in Southeast D.C. spurred by a shooting. Around 5:45 p.m., a call regarding the incident came into the Metropolitan Police Department. Detectives claim two cars were involved in a crash in the 1300...
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
Tyre Nichols Death: What We Know as Five Police Officers Fired
Tyre Nichols died in hospital days after being detained by police in a traffic stop.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister
A man who has taken in his sister, after her father and stepmother tragically passed away, has been asked by Child Protective Services to also take in a 5-year-old to whom he has no blood relation. He has refused to do so, and has been harassed by others for his choice, turning to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s wrong for his decision.
WBAL Radio
State trooper faces charges involving drug distribution
A state trooper assigned to the narcotics division is facing several federal charges for allegedly selling drugs. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Cpl. Justin Riggs was arrested Saturday and charged with bribery, aiding and abetting drug distribution and conspiracy to distribute drugs. Investigators report Riggs was caught in a sting...
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
buzzfeednews.com
29-Year-Old Tyre Nichols Died After Being Brutally Beaten By Police, His Family Said. Now Five Officers Have Been Fired In Connection With His Death
Five Tennessee police officers were fired on Friday for using excessive force in connection with the arrest of a 29-year-old Black man who died days after being arrested and allegedly beaten by cops during a traffic stop. In a statement, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said his department determined...
KHOU
Louisiana officer charged after two teens killed, another injured in high-speed crash
LOUISIANA, USA — A Louisiana police officer is facing criminal charges after slamming into a car during a chase, killing two teenagers and injuring another one. The officer, identified as David Cauthron, 42, with the Addis Police Department, is facing two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury. He was arrested on New Year's Day in connection to the crash that killed Caroline Gill, 16, and Maggie Dunn, 17, a statement from District Attorney Tony Clayton read.
Man gets 15 years in robbery of Mississippi firearms store, damage to bank ATM
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in stealing more than 20 weapons from a Mississippi gun store and causing more than $20,000 in damages to an ATM at a rural Mississippi bank. Lederrius Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to the robbery and attempted bank larceny.
A Portland woman said a gas station employee told her 'I don't serve Black people.' 3 years later, a jury awarded her $1 million in damages.
"I went to a gas station to get gas and service, and I wasn't served," Rose Wakefield told KGW. "I was actually humiliated and disrespected."
Model Christy Giles' Mom 'Pleasantly Surprised' After Grand Jury Indicts Suspect On Murder Charge In Her And Friend's Deaths
David Pearce is accused of killing Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola after a Los Angeles party in November 2021. A second man is charged with being an accessory. A California man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday following a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in the drug overdose deaths of a model and her friend, according to Los Angeles station KABC.
