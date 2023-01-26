ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Sidney Daily News

LaRose says ‘no’ Gibbs appointment

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has made his decision about the appointment of Chris Gibbs, of Maplewood, to the Shelby County Board of Elections. LaRose said he has decided not to appoint Gibbs to the board. In a letter to Tom Kerrigan, chairman of the Shelby...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law

COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Harmon elected UVCC BOE president

PIQUA — Three new board members and election of officers was held during the organizational meeting Jan. 23 for the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education,. Joining the board was Clint Bostick, Piqua City Schools, Maria Brewer, Bradford Exempted Village School District, and Lee Harmon, Covington Exempted Village School Distric. Their terms of office is through Dec. 31, 2025.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Support winter blood supply in Sidney, Jackson Center

SIDNEY — Help keep the area blood supply strong during the heart of winter by donating at one of three upcoming local blood drives. The Jackson Center United Methodist Church community blood drive Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 202 E. Pike St., Jackson Center; the City of Sidney community blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Sidney City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney; or at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Tree Board approves street tree list

SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board approved the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list during a meeting on Jan. 19. The changes to the approved list include the removal of evergreens, Kentucky coffee and espresso trees. Member Ross Moore suggested adding two maple species that were already on the list – Acer P Columnar and Acer S Endowment – because they grow narrow and are ideal for streets and downtown.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces

MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
EATON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS provides school transportation across Darke County

GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is a family transportation business that provides door to door service to students with special needs across the county each day. Spirit is contracted with the Arcanum-Butler, Bradford, Council on Rural Services Gateway, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, and Tri-Village school districts. As a part of its contracts with the various schools, they also work closely with the Darke County Educational Service Center.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-10:26 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Rees Drive. -6 p.m.: warrant. Tyler Anthony Rose, 29, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant. -3:17 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in...
SIDNEY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Area collectors converge on Miami Valley Centre Mall

PIQUA — The annual Sports Collectibles Show, sponsored by SC Collectibles, will be held at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St. in Piqua, on Feb. 3, 4 and 5. The annual event invites sports fans from around the area to come check out over 50 tables around the mall with dealers showcasing sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books and other sports themed items. The items are for the NFL, MLB, Ohio State University and more.
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dead following single-vehicle crash in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE — One man is dead following a single vehicle fatal crash in Clark County Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. >>RELATED: Man dies from injuries sustained in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Huber Heights. Troopers were dispatched to the...
NEW CARLISLE, OH

