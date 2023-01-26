Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
LaRose says ‘no’ Gibbs appointment
COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has made his decision about the appointment of Chris Gibbs, of Maplewood, to the Shelby County Board of Elections. LaRose said he has decided not to appoint Gibbs to the board. In a letter to Tom Kerrigan, chairman of the Shelby...
Mount Vernon News
Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law
COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
Sidney Daily News
Harmon elected UVCC BOE president
PIQUA — Three new board members and election of officers was held during the organizational meeting Jan. 23 for the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education,. Joining the board was Clint Bostick, Piqua City Schools, Maria Brewer, Bradford Exempted Village School District, and Lee Harmon, Covington Exempted Village School Distric. Their terms of office is through Dec. 31, 2025.
Sidney Daily News
Support winter blood supply in Sidney, Jackson Center
SIDNEY — Help keep the area blood supply strong during the heart of winter by donating at one of three upcoming local blood drives. The Jackson Center United Methodist Church community blood drive Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 202 E. Pike St., Jackson Center; the City of Sidney community blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Sidney City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney; or at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby Co. Fair Queen places third in Ohio Fairs’ Queen Pageant
ANNA — Madison Jeffries, 18, of Anna, was crowned the 2022 Shelby County Fair Queen and went on to place third in the Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) Ohio Fairs’ Queens Pageant between Jan. 9 and 12. Jeffries is a 2022 graduate of Anna High School and is...
Sidney Daily News
Tree Board approves street tree list
SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board approved the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list during a meeting on Jan. 19. The changes to the approved list include the removal of evergreens, Kentucky coffee and espresso trees. Member Ross Moore suggested adding two maple species that were already on the list – Acer P Columnar and Acer S Endowment – because they grow narrow and are ideal for streets and downtown.
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggest
The Ohio Power Siting Board, a state agency that regulates new sources of power generation, has scheduled a public hearing in Madison County to discuss the proposed Oak Run Solar Project, which would be one of the largest solar farms in the country.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces
MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS provides school transportation across Darke County
GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is a family transportation business that provides door to door service to students with special needs across the county each day. Spirit is contracted with the Arcanum-Butler, Bradford, Council on Rural Services Gateway, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, and Tri-Village school districts. As a part of its contracts with the various schools, they also work closely with the Darke County Educational Service Center.
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
Sidney Daily News
City record
-10:26 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Rees Drive. -6 p.m.: warrant. Tyler Anthony Rose, 29, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant. -3:17 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in...
sciotopost.com
Logan County – Ohio Wildlife Officers Find Two Large Bucks and a Doe Electrocuted
LOGAN – A State wildlife officer found a pretty abnormal sight after power lines fell into a body of water, and killed three deer. According to Ohio Division of Wildlife, in November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines.
hometownstations.com
Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
Fox 19
Highway chase: Speeds hit 100 mph as driver eludes authorities across multiple counties
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Speeds hit 100 mph as a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle fled authorities from Butler County to Dayton on two highways early Friday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol. The sheriff’s office and troopers both cut the...
I-TEAM: ‘It’s definitely frustrating;’ More pay issues reported at local Honda plant
MARYSVILLE — Workers say it is a swing and a miss by Honda of America in attempts to make sure their paychecks are correct. An News Center 7 I-Team Investigation told you two weeks ago that Honda’s switch to a payroll processing firm led to hundreds workers being hundreds of dollars short on their paystub.
Sidney Daily News
Area collectors converge on Miami Valley Centre Mall
PIQUA — The annual Sports Collectibles Show, sponsored by SC Collectibles, will be held at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St. in Piqua, on Feb. 3, 4 and 5. The annual event invites sports fans from around the area to come check out over 50 tables around the mall with dealers showcasing sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books and other sports themed items. The items are for the NFL, MLB, Ohio State University and more.
Fire forces residents to evacuate Beavercreek lodge
The fire occurred at the Suburban Studios Extended Stay located on Germany Lane just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, the Beavercreek Police Department said.
Man dead following single-vehicle crash in New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE — One man is dead following a single vehicle fatal crash in Clark County Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. >>RELATED: Man dies from injuries sustained in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Huber Heights. Troopers were dispatched to the...
