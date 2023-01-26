Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
County record
-2:42 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Schmitmeyer Baker Road. -2:13 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson. -1:45 p.m.: property damage. Deputies and Anna Police responded...
Spirit EMS provides school transportation across Darke County
GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is a family transportation business that provides door to door service to students with special needs across the county each day. Spirit is contracted with the Arcanum-Butler, Bradford, Council on Rural Services Gateway, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, and Tri-Village school districts. As a part of its contracts with the various schools, they also work closely with the Darke County Educational Service Center.
Shelby Co. Fair Queen places third in Ohio Fairs’ Queen Pageant
ANNA — Madison Jeffries, 18, of Anna, was crowned the 2022 Shelby County Fair Queen and went on to place third in the Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) Ohio Fairs’ Queens Pageant between Jan. 9 and 12. Jeffries is a 2022 graduate of Anna High School and is...
Support winter blood supply in Sidney, Jackson Center
SIDNEY — Help keep the area blood supply strong during the heart of winter by donating at one of three upcoming local blood drives. The Jackson Center United Methodist Church community blood drive Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 202 E. Pike St., Jackson Center; the City of Sidney community blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Sidney City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney; or at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.
Area collectors converge on Miami Valley Centre Mall
PIQUA — The annual Sports Collectibles Show, sponsored by SC Collectibles, will be held at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St. in Piqua, on Feb. 3, 4 and 5. The annual event invites sports fans from around the area to come check out over 50 tables around the mall with dealers showcasing sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books and other sports themed items. The items are for the NFL, MLB, Ohio State University and more.
Tree Board approves street tree list
SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board approved the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list during a meeting on Jan. 19. The changes to the approved list include the removal of evergreens, Kentucky coffee and espresso trees. Member Ross Moore suggested adding two maple species that were already on the list – Acer P Columnar and Acer S Endowment – because they grow narrow and are ideal for streets and downtown.
Anna Council approves funds for emergency stoplight repair
ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved extra funds for the administrator to repair a stoplight battery backup failure that occurred during a recent storm at a meeting on Jan. 10. Administrator Jess Geuy is in the process of making an insurance claim of approximately $5,500 to fix the...
Winter weather increases risk for slips and falls
SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield is urging residents to be extra cautious as the weather brings freezing temperatures to the area. “When the winter months hit, many people begin to prepare their homes and adjust their everyday lives, but they often forget – or don’t know – about the impact winter weather can have on one’s health”, said Dr. Joe Morman, Chief Clinical Officer for Mercy Health – Springfield.
ONU dean’s list
ADA — Ohio Northern University has released its dean’s list for fall semester 2022. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time. Local students named to the dean’s list were Joseph...
Compensation Commission approves salary increases
SIDNEY – The Sidney Compensation Commission approved increases to salaries for the mayor and council members during a meeting on Jan. 18. Effective Dec. 1, 2023, the salary for the mayor will be $6,100 per year and the salary for council members will be $5,000 per year. At the 2021 meeting, the commission approved a mayor’s salary of $5,900 per year and council members’ salaries of $4,800 per year, effective Dec. 1, 2021.
Crescent Players present first show since 2020
NEW BREMEN — Crescent Players has announced their upcoming production of the beloved musical, “Hello, Dolly!” at the James F. Dicke Auditorium in New Bremen. The show will run from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26. “Hello, Dolly!” tells the story of Dolly Levi, a matchmaker who sets...
SCORES to carry games of top-ranked teams
ScoresBroadcast.com will carry three high school basketball games Friday night and Saturday, featuring two state-ranked boys teams and a state-ranked girls squad. The 15-1 Russia Raiders, fourth in this week’s Division IV AP state poll, play home to the 7-10 Anna Rockets on Friday. Russia is 8-1 in the Shelby County Athletic League, one-half game behind Jackson Center. Anna is 2-6 in league play.
SHS holds 93rd National Honor Society induction
SIDNEY – Sidney High School ushered in 25 new junior members and five new senior members to the National Honor Society during the 93rd annual induction ceremony on Jan. 23. To qualify for the National Honor Society, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or better, provide service and leadership in both the school and community, and be honest, responsible, fair, courteous, tolerant, and cooperative.
Rooting for the home team
Watching the Botkins Trojans play the Russia Raiders at Botkins on Thursday, Jan. 26 are, left to right, Zane Gutman, 6, Parker Schnippel, 17, and Rylyn Paul, 17, all of Botkins. Schnippel brought a small, pop drinking, human skeleton to watch the game with him. Gutman is the son of Audrey and Ryan Gutman. Schnippel is the son of Jana and Keith Schnippel. Rylyn is the son of Ben and Erica Paul.
