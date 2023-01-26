Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Jey Uso turns his back on The Bloodline after Roman Reigns’ WWE Royal Rumble win
Roman Reigns is the top performer in WWE for a reason; he’s got a million-dollar body, a personality built for television, and the sort of in-ring abilities that hold up against darn near every single performer across the promotion’s history. So naturally, when Reigns was booked to face off against Kevin Owens at the Royal […] The post Jey Uso turns his back on The Bloodline after Roman Reigns’ WWE Royal Rumble win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who's Been Playing Uncle Howdy
Since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE back in October of last year, he has had to deal with Uncle Howdy, a masked menace who has been trying to throw him off his path to being a better human being. Wyatt was even attacked by Uncle Howdy during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Now, an update on who has been playing the Uncle Howdy character on WWE TV has surfaced.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Returns & Sets Embarrassing Royal Rumble Record
Not only did one WWE star finally return ‘home’ at the 2023 Royal Rumble, she also set a Women’s Royal Rumble record!. After music hit and graphic were displayed, WWE fans finally caught a glimpse of a long to be rumored star returning to the women’s division.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
RUMOR: Will Roman Reigns face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania despite Cody Rhodes winning Royal Rumble?
Well, this is going to be a rather interesting conundrum for Triple H. The 2023 Royal Rumble went about as expected, for the most part. Title defenses were held, and the projected winners actually won. Cody Rhodes won the Men’s Rumble, setting up a long-awaited match against Roman Reigns, possibly at Wrestlemania. But then, something […] The post RUMOR: Will Roman Reigns face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania despite Cody Rhodes winning Royal Rumble? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Rhodes breaks silence on potential Roman Reigns showdown at WrestleMania after Royal Rumble win
The American Nightmare is back! After a long period of rehabbing his torn pectoral muscle, Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return at the Royal Rumble. Rhodes was the last entrant of the Rumble, eliminating Gunther to win the annual battle royale. After the win, Rhodes was asked about a potential match against the Undisputed WWE […] The post Cody Rhodes breaks silence on potential Roman Reigns showdown at WrestleMania after Royal Rumble win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
Nia Jax makes shocking return to WWE at the Royal Rumble
The final surprise entrant of the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble has arrived in the last possible spot, number 30 in the Women’s Royal Rumble, and it was none other than Nia Jax. That’s right; in a Rumble that also featured multiple NXT talent, the surprise in-ring return of Michelle McCool, Doudrop Piper Niven, and even Chelsea Green – for about five seconds – the last surprise was “The Irresistible Force” herself.
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason For Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit
The reason for Stephanie McMahon’s recent exit from WWE is still being speculated on by many within the wrestling industry. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on what is being said internally in the promotion. Meltzer said,. “The story internally as to why...
CNET
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Results, Live Updates and Match Ratings
The Royal Rumble is live on Peacock right now. Cody Rhodes. Brock Lesnar. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? These are just a few of the names fans have speculated may win the Royal Rumble on Saturday, punching their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble officially kicks off WrestleMania season, with the winner of the match earning a WrestleMania shot at the world championship. This year's field is more wide open than usual, making it particularly exciting.
Chelsea Green makes blink-and-you-missed-it record-breaking return at the WWE Royal Rumble
Chelsea Green signing with WWE was one of the worst-kept secrets in professional wrestling. Initially fired by the company during the pandemic roster-trimming alongside her husband Matt Cardona, known to the WWE Universe as Zack Ryder, Green spent her time off working in Impact Wrestling alongside Deonna Purrazzo and the rest of “The Cardona Family” […] The post Chelsea Green makes blink-and-you-missed-it record-breaking return at the WWE Royal Rumble appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Top 10 Most Significant Faction Betrayals with the Biggest Payoffs in Wrestling History
With the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event done and dusted, with both Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes given the keys to WrestleMania, we ended the Main Event with Roman Reigns still your WWE Universal World Heavyweight Champion. The brutal main event saw the Head of the Table ravage not only Kevin Owens but also the […] The post Top 10 Most Significant Faction Betrayals with the Biggest Payoffs in Wrestling History appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bianca Belair keeps her title run alive at the WWE Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair found herself in an interesting spot heading into the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. Set to face off against her friend-turned-foe Alexa Bliss, Belair had a glass vase smashed over her head in a joint interview with Byron Saxton, had her body brutalized outside of the ring by Bliss in their first championship match, […] The post Bianca Belair keeps her title run alive at the WWE Royal Rumble appeared first on ClutchPoints.
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
WWE fans react to The Rock’s Royal Rumble no-show
After months and months of speculation about The Rock making a potential return to WWE, the famous actor didn’t show up at Saturday’s Royal Rumble. There have long been rumors that WWE has been looking for The Rock to win the Royal Rumble to set up a championship match between the legendary wrestler and Roman […] The post WWE fans react to The Rock’s Royal Rumble no-show appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Drew McIntyre has drawn his WWE Royal Rumble number and it's bad news for him
As seen in the video below, WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight's Men's WWE Royal Rumble match and it appears to be bad news for him. McIntyre did not read what his entry number is but it's clear by the look on his face that he's not coming out late in the match. As McIntyre walked off, he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.
sportszion.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: surprise entrant leaked for 30 man royal rumble match!
WWE Royal Rumble is the first premium pay-per-view event of the year where all eyes will look for the winner of the 30-men battle royal with much anticipation as the winner will headline Wrestlemania the biggest event of the year. Needless to say, the winner gets to choose the opponent...
