NOLA.com
Tammany Times 02 01 23
The Children's Museum of St. Tammany has made a bit of history during the past few weeks. The museum began 2023 a bit early, with a noon balloon drop on New Year's Eve, a celebration tailored for the facility's young visitors. Since then, the museum has also celebrated the fifth anniversary of its north shore location and welcomed the appointment of its first executive director, Christy Myers.
Patrick ‘Pat’ Lewis announces candidacy for Louisiana House of Representatives
Lafayette City Council member Patrick Lewis has announced he is running for a seat in the state legislature.
Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records law
BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new report has found that Louisiana sheriffs wield excessive power, nearly two-thirds failing to comply with public records law. Of the 64 sheriffs, 23 have never obtained approval from the State Archives for their records retention policy, and three more allowed their policies to expire as far back as 1980. The policies of an additional four are so limited that they only address a small fraction of the records held by the sheriffs.
NOLA.com
Cameras now rolling in some St. Tammany Parish special needs classrooms
Georgina Ledet received notice Jan. 5 that cameras would soon be operational in all three of her daughter's classrooms at Slidell High School, a measure she and other parents of special needs students across Louisiana had pushed for. The notice came more than a year after the St. Tammany Parish...
KPLC TV
Some La. Democrats call for party chairwoman to resign while others come to her defense
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are some Democrats who feel their party has been asleep at the wheel for too long when it comes to finding good candidates that can run effective campaigns. Some in the party are even calling for a complete reset of party leadership. Louisiana’s Democratic party Chairwoman, Katie Bernhardt, put out an ad earlier this week teasing the idea of a run for governor.
The Top 10 Best Paying Companies To Work For In Louisiana
With the cost of living at an all-time high, just having employment isn't enough. Most people these days have to get a side hustle to make ends meet. However, if you are interested in making a career change or nearing graduation and entering the job market soon, there are some great employment opportunities here in Louisiana.
klax-tv.com
Scholarships for dependents of killed or permanently disabled Louisiana workers
The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Kids’ Chance Scholarship program provides scholarships to the children of Louisiana workers who have been killed or permanently and totally disabled in an accident compensable under a state or federal Workers’ Compensation Act or law. Must be a dependent of a worker killed...
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
Lake Charles American Press
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws
Nearly half of Louisiana sheriffs are in violation of a state law regulating the preservation and destruction of public records, according to documents provided by state officials. Of the 64 sheriffs statewide, 23 have never secured state approval for a records retention policy, three allowed their policies to expire, one as far back as 1980, […] The post Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection
Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
La. soon resuming Medicaid disenrollments, returning to pre-pandemic rules
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly two million people in Louisiana rely on Medicaid for health coverage and at the start of the pandemic, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The federal-state program played a vital part in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “At the...
Louisiana Democratic Party ‘funneled’ utility donations to climate candidate challenger
This story was originally published by DeSmog. Louisiana Democratic Party leaders are accused of funneling thousands of dollars from utility companies to the campaign of a fossil fuel–friendly candidate who ran for reelection on the state’s utility regulatory committee. Campaign finance records filed this week show that the...
Roy Provost, owner of Parish Forensics, Louisiana Pet Crematory, and Louisiana Funeral Services & Cr
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Jan. 3-9, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
BOSSIER CITY SUBDIVISION, LOTS 2, 3, 4, 5, SQUARE 42: donation, no value stated, Ollie J. Pouncey to Rose Ella Muse Pouncey. DUNDEE DUPLEXES SUBDIVISION, PHASE 2, LOT 115: $215,000, Joseph Didonato and Barbara Province Didonato to Jeanna M. Dysart. EDDIE SAVOIE ROAD 28157: $60,000, Milton R. Saba and Betty...
houmatimes.com
Charter Guide Arrested For Multiple Violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Metairie charter captain for alleged charter guide and criminal violations in St. Bernard Parish on Jan. 20. Agents charged Christopher Pike Jr., 38, of Metairie, with Cast and Blast Charters LLC, for three counts of failing to comply with charter...
NOLA.com
High-tech helicopter flights lead to pollution notices for Louisiana oil and gas plants
The rare use of high-tech helicopter surveillance has led to federal pollution violation notices for a list of Louisiana oil and gas facilities, documents and officials say, with the inspections having targeted a wide range of plants throughout the state. The overflights using an infrared detection camera occurred in 2021,...
an17.com
Kobi Painting wins Miss Southeastern crown
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting of Amite, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2023. She also received the Talent Award. Painting received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri of St. Rose at the annual pageant Jan. 20 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and the Office for Student Engagement, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
