why do you people say this?? It's not true, you've been saying this for over a year, then the date changes every time. Should quit leading the public on, especially those of us who need it so badly
I hope it do happen this week because next week is a new month they need to stop leading people on that it going to be in people bank account and nothing yet has been put in while they are more worry what going on in other countries and think the stinking rich people are alright but the low income families and senior citizen and disabled people has to struggle just get one check a month while people like doctor and lawyer and sports athlete and celebrity have enough money and people who are working now getting paid and some get salary because the people who can't get it and the help they need because of the government and politics and the president don't care about the American people
there All full of doodoo they took my SSI check according to them that I'm not disabled any more and I have two deteriorated disc and my Left said gets numb with no feeling and I loose balance and at times I have fallen because of that and now I can't continue to see my doctor's from the pain center or my regular doctor because I don't have insurance and I can't work because of my condition
Comments / 32