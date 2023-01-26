ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS42.com

Australia is removing British monarchy from its bank notes

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation’s central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
CBS42.com

War’s longest battle exacts high price in ‘heart of Ukraine’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Visitors used to browse through Bakhmut’s late 19th century buildings, enjoy walks in its rose-lined lakeside park and revel in the sparkling wines produced in historic underground caves. That was when the city in eastern Ukraine was a popular tourist destination. No more. The...
CBS42.com

Belgian prosecutors see no ‘terror motive’ in knife attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — A knife-wielding man who wounded three people at a major underground railway station in the Belgian capital Brussels has been charged with attempted murder in an attack that wasn’t considered to be terrorism, prosecutors said Tuesday. Social media posts on Monday evening showed video of...
CBS42.com

Calls for independent probe into Rwandan journalist’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of African civil society groups and press associations on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the death of a Rwanda-based journalist, saying the official explanation lacked backing evidence. Investigative journalist John Williams Ntwali had previously expressed fears for his life and told the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy