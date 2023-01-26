Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
SoHi Tip-Off Tournament Crowns ACS Champions
The 2023 Revolution Sport & Spine Therapy Al Howard Shootout Basketball Tournament closed-out with Saturday pairings matching the Kenai Kardinals against Juneau and the Soldotna Stars against Anchorage Christian School. The ACS Lions won both the girls and boys tournament championships finishing tournament play with 3-0 records; both recording victories...
radiokenai.com
SoHi & ACS Sweep Second Round Games At SoHi Tip-Off Tournament
The 2023 Revolution Sport & Spine Therapy Al Howard Shootout Basketball Tournament featured second round pairings matching the Soldotna Stars against the Kenai Kardinals and ACS battling Juneau. Al Howard Shootout Basketball Tournament Friday Tournament Game Results. SoHi Girls 42 – Kenai Girls 32. Powered by a 15-point, fourth...
radiokenai.com
SoHi Tip-Off Basketball Tournament Opens Play
The 2023 Revolution Sport & Spine Therapy Al Howard Shootout Basketball Tournament opened play on Thursday at Soldotna High School with four games involving ACS, Juneau, Kenai and the Soldotna Stars. Revolution Sport & Spine Therapy Al Howard Shootout Basketball Tournament. Thursday, January 26. Kenai Girls 23 – ACS 66...
kdll.org
Irish trio returns to Soldotna for Friday show
When it comes to his performances, Pat Broaders doesn't really care who’s watching. “I sing these songs for me, not necessarily for who’s listening to me,” he said. “If they want to listen to me, great. And then if they listen to me and they like it, they’ll go and research it themselves. That would be my goal, is to make people pique their interest.”
Listicle: Race is on for Anchorage Assembly, School Board
The filing deadline for Anchorage Assembly, School Board, and service area board seats has passed. Candidates have until Monday at 5 pm to drop out or their names will be on the ballots that will go in the mail to Anchorage voters on or about March 14. Of note, current...
akbizmag.com
Bagoy’s Begins Its Second Century with New Owners
The oldest flower shop in Anchorage is under fresh ownership. After more than forty years in one family’s care, Bagoy’s Florist & Home now belongs to the husband-and-wife team of Adam Baxter and Kristen Keifer. A Hundred-Year-Old Shop. The previous owners, Chanda and Randy Mines, had run the...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage schools now prepared for remote learning during snow days
The Anchorage School District is prepared to move children to remote learning in the event a snow day closes schools. The change comes a month after a trio of winter storms closed schools for six days. Sven Gustafson, chief academic officer with the district, says when schools closed during the...
alaskapublic.org
Reversing Outmigration in Anchorage | Alaska Insight
Anchorage and Alaska have seen a decade-long pattern of population decline. Birth rates are slowing, and more people are leaving the city than coming in. This leads to an undersized workforce for the available jobs, and less funding for schools as attendence numbers drop. In this episode of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend speaks with Anchorage Assembly member Daniel Volland, and consultant Jeff Marcell of TIP strategies, to look at research and recommendations for how the city can reverse the trend of outmigration.
alaskasnewssource.com
Avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass heightened by weak layers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center is warning people against visiting higher elevations in the Turnagain Pass region over the weekend due to avalanche danger. Andrew Schauer, the lead forecaster at the CNFAIC, said there’s still considerable avalanche danger at higher elevations, even though the...
akbizmag.com
Host with the Most: The Secrets of Airbnb’s Top Alaska Listing for 2022
Touches of blue and gold in the décor evoke Alaska’s flag. Such attention to detail earned Kevin Dickerson recognition from Airbnb as its top first-year host in Alaska for 2022. This Looks Like a Job for Superhost. The listing for “White Spruce House,” a two-story single-family home in...
F is for free speech, unless you’re a bar in Anchorage, in which case trolls will try to destroy you
F Street Station, a popular watering hole in downtown Anchorage, is being dragged through the proverbial mud by radical leftists on social media this week, after the bar management posted a clever and brutally honest comment on the company’s well-known comment chalkboard:. “We now live in a world where...
alaskasnewssource.com
State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are apologizing to a Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal after she was taken out of her home by troopers. Col. James Cockrell, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, said he has personally apologized to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp after troopers took her in for a mental health evaluation without her consent last Wednesday evening while the incident was livestreamed on her Facebook page.
alaskapublic.org
For students at 8 Anchorage schools, chicken jerky and crackers are replacing hot lunches
For students at eight elementary schools in Anchorage, hot lunches that included maybe a corn dog, a hamburger or a square slice of pizza have been replaced with shelf-stable items you might find in a vending machine. That’s according to an Anchorage Daily News report this week that found that staffing shortages mean the district can’t provide hot lunches to hundreds of students.
alaskasnewssource.com
Unsettled weather pattern over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storm warnings for heavy snow were still in effect mid-week for the upper Noatak and Kobuk Valleys, with 2-5 inches of snow, and winds gusting to 40 mph. A Blizzard Warning will go into effect for the Yukon Delta starting Thursday afternoon. Winds will gust...
Anchorage Alaska Temple will double in size with reconstruction
Beginning in 2024, the temple will undergo construction and increase its square footage to 30,000. Will the Anchorage Alaska temple be open during reconstruction?
Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional
The question is resurfacing, but this time in a lawsuit: Can families enrolled in a state-funded correspondence program use their allotment to pay for private school classes? Last June, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development didn’t know the answer so they asked the state’s attorney general’s office, which offered a response that drew […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska statute allowing public funding to go to private schools is unconstitutional appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
2022 Destination Assessment proposes ways to make Anchorage more appealing
In 2022, destination development consultant Roger Brooks presented his finding at the Anchorage Economic Forecast Luncheon about how the city could be improved to become more appealing to visitors and residents. This work has been the launching point for several initiatives around the city to increase in-migration and tourism. Madilyn Rose breaks down Brook’s recommendations to better understand how they can be applied to Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers apologize to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp
It was a heart breaking afternoon on Tuesday for residents at the Sullivan Arena. Anchorage Police Department responded to an assault with weapons call around 1 PM on Tuesday. The report comes after 240 local businesses and organizations were surveyed over past performance, expected performance, and identifying issues within the city in order of importance.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating Downtown shooting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a downtown shooting just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived to the scene at West Seventh Avenue, near I Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper and lower body. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sullivan Arena residents raise safety concerns following stabbing incident
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a heartbreaking afternoon on Tuesday for residents at the Sullivan Arena when a man was stabbed outside the facility and is reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries. According to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded to an assault with weapons call...
