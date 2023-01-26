Fourth-ranked Tennessee handed tenth-ranked Texas an 11-point loss on Saturday night in Thomson-Boling Arena as the Vols found an 82-71 victory over the Longhorns. Tennessee was led by Olivier Nkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler as both players were sensational on the court. Nkamhoua showed patience and poise as he worked his way up to a career-high 27 points against the Horns. Zeigler, on the other hand, is continuing his unbelievable run of being one of the most underrated players in the country with his ability to shoot and pass from the point guard position.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO