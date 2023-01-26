Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel officially became a UT legend on Saturday
There’s something different about Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel compared to the last few UT football coaches. And it’s not just the on-field results. The three head coaches at Tennessee prior to Heupel — Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, and Jeremy Pruitt — never seemed “all in” in Knoxville.
rockytopinsider.com
Zakai Zeigler on Incredible Late January Run
Tennessee Basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler has quietly been one of the SEC’s best this season, and the sophomore’s run to end the month of January has been nothing short of spectacular. Entering Tennessee’s Top 10 tilt against Texas, Zeigler had scored 47 points across his previous three...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Said After Vols Tackled Texas
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes got a small dose of revenge against the university that fired him nine years ago. In his second shot at the Longhorns since coming to Knoxville, Barnes and the Vols knocked off No. 10 Texas, 82-71, at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday. The Vols got massive production from...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Outpaces Texas For Marquee Win
Uros Plavsic checked into the game just over five minutes in and quickly drew a hard foul. He came up jawing at Texas’ Brock Cunningham. The Longhorns returned the talk when Plavsic airballed the first free throw. After Plavsic missed the second free throw he came down with the rebound and threw it off Cunningham’s leg out of bounds.
rockytopinsider.com
Texas Coach Rodney Terry: Tennessee Has ‘All The Ingredients’ To Make Final Four
Few people know what an elite Rick Barnes team looks like more than Texas interim coach Rodney Terry. Terry spent 10 years as Barnes’ assistant at Texas as the duo took the Longhorns to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament five times including the 2003 Final Four. After...
rockytopinsider.com
‘Emotional Conversations’ Fueled Nkamhoua’s ‘Terrific’ Performance Against Texas
There’s an argument that the origins of Olivier Nkamhoua’s career night against No. 10 Texas came on Wednesday when he missed a ball screen assignment on the first possession of the game against Georgia. Nkamhoua told Barnes his mind “wasn’t in the right place” against Georgia. But his...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler, and Olivier Nkamhoua React to Victory over Texas
Fourth-ranked Tennessee handed tenth-ranked Texas an 11-point loss on Saturday night in Thomson-Boling Arena as the Vols found an 82-71 victory over the Longhorns. Tennessee was led by Olivier Nkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler as both players were sensational on the court. Nkamhoua showed patience and poise as he worked his way up to a career-high 27 points against the Horns. Zeigler, on the other hand, is continuing his unbelievable run of being one of the most underrated players in the country with his ability to shoot and pass from the point guard position.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Looking for Top-10 Win Against Texas
Tennessee Basketball is looking for their second Top-10 win of the season when tenth-ranked Texas comes to Knoxville on Saturday for a battle of the UTs. We take a look at the Vols’ upcoming matchup against Texas in the latest edition of the “High & Tight.”. Texas enters...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: College GameDay Hosts Preview Tennessee-Texas in Knoxville
ESPN’s College GameDay is in Knoxville this week for a major Top 10 matchup between No. 4 Tennessee and No. 10 Texas. On Friday afternoon, GameDay’s three hosts – Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, and LaPhonso Ellis – all met with the local media to discuss their thoughts on Rick Barnes, Tennessee as a whole, what they have seen from Texas, and much more.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
rockytopinsider.com
College Gameday Predictions For Tennessee-Texas
ESPN’s College Gameday came to Knoxville for Tennessee basketball’s top 10 showdown against Texas. Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg talked college basketball for 60 minutes at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday morning ahead of the day of games. The College Gameday team ended its show in...
rockytopinsider.com
IMG Academy Standout Visiting Tennessee This Weekend
Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jayden Jackson is visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ second January Junior Day. Jackson is a fast rising prospect in the 2024 recruiting class after posting a strong junior prep season at IMG Academy in Florida. Jackson is unranked according to the 247sports composite and other recruiting rankings.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest
Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Tony Vitello Said As Tennessee Baseball Opens Preseason Practice
Tennessee baseball began its preseason practice Friday just 21 days ahead of the season opener at the Desert Invitational in Arizona. The Vols are the No. 2 team in nearly every preseason top 25 including both D1Baseball and Baseball America. Tennessee returns an abundance of talent on the mound including its top four most used pitchers from last season.
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Lady Vols Suffer Seventh Loss of Season to Rival UConn in Knoxville
The Tennessee Lady Vols fell short of a double-digit comeback bid against old rival No. 5 UConn Thursday night in Knoxville, losing 84-67 to the Huskies in Thompson-Boling Arena. After falling behind 16 at the end of the first quarter, Tennessee battled back to cut the Huskies’ lead to four...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UConn puts an end to Lady Vols 9-game winning streak in latest chapter of one of the best rivalries in women’s basketball
KNOXVILLE — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to lead No. 5 Connecticut to a 84-67 victory over Tennessee in a matchup of iconic women’s basketball programs on Thursday night. Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, each scored 13 points for the Huskies (19-2), who led by as many as 16 […]
WATE
Family faces rental issues in Knoxville
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
WATE
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
WATE
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
