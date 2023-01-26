ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Zakai Zeigler on Incredible Late January Run

Tennessee Basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler has quietly been one of the SEC’s best this season, and the sophomore’s run to end the month of January has been nothing short of spectacular. Entering Tennessee’s Top 10 tilt against Texas, Zeigler had scored 47 points across his previous three...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Said After Vols Tackled Texas

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes got a small dose of revenge against the university that fired him nine years ago. In his second shot at the Longhorns since coming to Knoxville, Barnes and the Vols knocked off No. 10 Texas, 82-71, at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday. The Vols got massive production from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Outpaces Texas For Marquee Win

Uros Plavsic checked into the game just over five minutes in and quickly drew a hard foul. He came up jawing at Texas’ Brock Cunningham. The Longhorns returned the talk when Plavsic airballed the first free throw. After Plavsic missed the second free throw he came down with the rebound and threw it off Cunningham’s leg out of bounds.
AUSTIN, TX
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler, and Olivier Nkamhoua React to Victory over Texas

Fourth-ranked Tennessee handed tenth-ranked Texas an 11-point loss on Saturday night in Thomson-Boling Arena as the Vols found an 82-71 victory over the Longhorns. Tennessee was led by Olivier Nkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler as both players were sensational on the court. Nkamhoua showed patience and poise as he worked his way up to a career-high 27 points against the Horns. Zeigler, on the other hand, is continuing his unbelievable run of being one of the most underrated players in the country with his ability to shoot and pass from the point guard position.
AUSTIN, TX
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Looking for Top-10 Win Against Texas

Tennessee Basketball is looking for their second Top-10 win of the season when tenth-ranked Texas comes to Knoxville on Saturday for a battle of the UTs. We take a look at the Vols’ upcoming matchup against Texas in the latest edition of the “High & Tight.”. Texas enters...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: College GameDay Hosts Preview Tennessee-Texas in Knoxville

ESPN’s College GameDay is in Knoxville this week for a major Top 10 matchup between No. 4 Tennessee and No. 10 Texas. On Friday afternoon, GameDay’s three hosts – Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, and LaPhonso Ellis – all met with the local media to discuss their thoughts on Rick Barnes, Tennessee as a whole, what they have seen from Texas, and much more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
oklahoma Sooner

OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

College Gameday Predictions For Tennessee-Texas

ESPN’s College Gameday came to Knoxville for Tennessee basketball’s top 10 showdown against Texas. Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg talked college basketball for 60 minutes at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday morning ahead of the day of games. The College Gameday team ended its show in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

IMG Academy Standout Visiting Tennessee This Weekend

Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jayden Jackson is visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ second January Junior Day. Jackson is a fast rising prospect in the 2024 recruiting class after posting a strong junior prep season at IMG Academy in Florida. Jackson is unranked according to the 247sports composite and other recruiting rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest

Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Tony Vitello Said As Tennessee Baseball Opens Preseason Practice

Tennessee baseball began its preseason practice Friday just 21 days ahead of the season opener at the Desert Invitational in Arizona. The Vols are the No. 2 team in nearly every preseason top 25 including both D1Baseball and Baseball America. Tennessee returns an abundance of talent on the mound including its top four most used pitchers from last season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN

