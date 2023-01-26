Read full article on original website
Related
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
MySanAntonio
Tom Verlaine, Founder of Influential Punk-Era Band Television, Dies at 73
Verlaine’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s peer and former partner Patti Smith. She shared that the musician had died “after a brief illness.”. More from Variety. Staking out Hilly Kristal’s funky club CBGB on New York’s...
MySanAntonio
How to watch the Grammy Awards live
Awards season is officially in full swing, and coming up next are the Grammys. Described by the Recording Academy as "the music industry's highest honor," the Grammy Awards are "the only peer-recognized music awards." Essentially, musicians in various fields determine the winners of each category — 91 in all. At the 3.5-hour ceremony, which will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, winners will accept their awards in between banter from host Trevor Noah and performances by a slate of music's top acts. (As of press time, this year's performers have not yet been announced, but last year's event included performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, and Lady Gaga, to name a few.)
MySanAntonio
How to see Cardi B, Offset and more during Super Bowl weekend
Arizona will be hoppin’ over Super Bowl weekend with parties and shows from top artists. The Super Bowl kicks off in Glendale — a suburb of metro Phoenix — on Feb. 12, bringing a swarm of visitors to the Valley of the Sun for the Big Game. Halftime headliner Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity who will take the stage; you can also catch performances from Cardi B, Diplo, Snoop Dogg and so many more at Super Bowl parties around the region.
MySanAntonio
Rents Are Still Rising—but Not By Much. Are the Steep Hikes Finally Over?
The rent may still be too damn high, but at least it isn't skyrocketing anymore. Rental prices in the largest metropolitan areas across the country rose 11.6% for the full year in 2022 but downshifted steadily throughout the year. By December, prices were only 3.2% higher, compared with the same month a year earlier.
MySanAntonio
Laura Harrier From 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Relists L.A. Home for $3.3M
The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star Laura Harrier is giving it another go with her home in Los Angeles, putting it back on the market for $3,349,000. The silver-screen and TV beauty had listed the four-bedroom, three-bath pad last fall for $3.5 million. The pretty property, with 3,233 square feet of interior...
Comments / 0