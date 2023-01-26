ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
pethelpful.com

Maine Coon Kitten Gets Into All Sorts of Funny Mischief While Mom Is Asleep

Kittens are notorious troublemakers and are bound to get into all sorts of mischief, especially when there's no adult around to police them. From knocking over houseplants to knocking over water glasses to knocking over their food bowls, kittens are absolute experts at knocking stuff over. And in the case of this absolutely gorgeous Maine Coon kitten, turning stuff on.
MAINE STATE
pethelpful.com

Mama Pit Bull's Love for Her One-and-Only Baby Is So Touching

A mother's love is unlike any other bond a person can experience, and now this pit bull mama knows the feeling. Her owner and rescuer, @ericaroslyn, didn't even know that this pup was pregnant when she was rescued! Despite the surprise, everyone is happy and healthy following the arrival of the little one...who looks exactly like mama!
pethelpful.com

Cat Faces Off with Mountain Lion After It Approaches the Family Home

Instagram user @pandemicthecat recently posted one of the wildest videos we’ve ever seen. It’s almost hard to believe this happened. If you happen to live in an area where wild animals roam, make sure you have a big dog and don’t let your cat outside. Right outside...
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar? Stop, This Is What It Means

I absolutely adore dogs. It's hard not to. They have character and personality. When you see an adorable pup, it's hard to resist giving it a belly rub or a good scratch behind the ears. I know that's exactly what my little fellas would love. But wait. Is that always an appropriate thing to do? There's a way you can tell by the color of the dog's collar.
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo's Reaction to Her New Holiday Toy Is Too Cute

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Parents go all for Christmas. They want to get the best gifts and everything on their child’s wish list. But sometimes, when parents don’t have a list to go off, they end up getting the wrong gift, which is exactly what happened in this video.
Maya Devi

Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral

The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
PetHelpful

PetHelpful

Find the latest pet news, adorable and heartwarming animal stories, and the cutest pet photos and videos from around the web.

