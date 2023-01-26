ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CNET

Is This a Heart Attack? Here's What to Do and How to Know

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so knowing what to do when one occurs is essential. Heart disease is responsible for one in four deaths in the US -- making it the leading cause of death nationwide. It can be tricky to even know whether what you or your loved one is experiencing qualifies as a heart attack. But if it is, there are steps you can take to improve the chances of survival and potentially save a life.
wmar2news

Heart disease in women: What are the signs?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
Living Smart

Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
MedicalXpress

Stroke symptoms, even if they disappear within an hour, need emergency assessment

Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Stroke. The statement offers a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, with guidance specifically for hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist.
natureworldnews.com

Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later

After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
Black America Web

What is the Difference Between a Cardiac Arrest, a Heart Attack and Heart Failure?

According the NFL, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. It’s not clear what caused his cardiac arrest. This story led to our question. What is the difference between a cardiac arrest, a heart attack and heart failure?
ScienceAlert

Hypertension Drug Shown to Extend Lifespan And Slow Aging in Animals

The hypertension drug rilmenidine has been shown to slow down aging in worms, an effect that in humans could hypothetically help us live longer and keep us healthier in our latter years. Rilmenidine was picked for this latest study because past research has shown it mimics the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level. Reducing available energy while maintaining nutrition within the body has been shown to extend lifespans in several animal models. Whether this translates to human biology, or is a potential risk to our health, is a topic of ongoing debate. Finding ways to achieve the same benefits without...
Living Smart

The researchers said that shingles can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke

It may seem as though you are suffering from the flu, but you do not have all the symptoms, and it is not flu season. There is also that unmistakable rash characterized by a strip of mildly painful red blisters just below your rib cage. The rash you are experiencing sounds like shingles, and the news just got worse: According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, shingles outbreaks may increase your risk of heart attack and stroke.
Medical News Today

Is surgery the only option for fixing a leaky heart valve?

A leaky heart valve refers to a heart valve that does not close properly. This can make it more difficult for a person’s heart to pump blood. Typically, treatment may involve surgery. However, it may be possible to resolve the issue without surgery in some cases. A leaky heart...
Futurity

Drug could counter inflammation linked to depression

A new study shows that levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a core symptom of depression,...
msn.com

An Estimated 15,000+ People Have a Recently-Discovered ‘Mystery Illness’

Thousands of people over the age of 50 may have a recently-discovered condition called VEXAS syndrome that’s characterized by symptoms like extreme fatigue, episodes of fever, and abnormal inflammation, according to a new study published in JAMA, led by researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. The rare autoinflammatory disease has a high mortality rate; up to half of people diagnosed with it die within five years of its identification, and, so far, it affects more men than women.
msn.com

Ask an expert: Why is black tea bad for your health?

Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian · 1 years of experience · Canada. Drinking black tea in moderate amounts (about 4 cups daily) is likely safe for most people. However, drinking more than 4 cups of black tea daily is possibly unsafe due to the high caffeine content in black tea. These side effects can range from mild to serious and include headaches, irregular heartbeat, and even death. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to take no more than 3 cups of black tea a day. People with bleeding problems, anxiety disorders, heart problems, and diabetes should use black tea in moderation and with caution.
New York Post

New booster falls short on US protection against COVID: CDC report

Americans who got their COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine are not fully protected against getting sick, according to a new report. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that said the updated boosters were just 48% effective at preventing symptomatic infection from the XBB variant of the disease. The World Health Organization has a 50% threshold to deem a vaccine effective — meaning the bivalent shots fall just below their benchmark when targeting the dominant XBB strain. However, the CDC noted that the main function of the vaccine is to prevent hospitalization and death, rather than transmission and minor illness from the...
