CNET
Is This a Heart Attack? Here's What to Do and How to Know
Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so knowing what to do when one occurs is essential. Heart disease is responsible for one in four deaths in the US -- making it the leading cause of death nationwide. It can be tricky to even know whether what you or your loved one is experiencing qualifies as a heart attack. But if it is, there are steps you can take to improve the chances of survival and potentially save a life.
wmar2news
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
MedicalXpress
Stroke symptoms, even if they disappear within an hour, need emergency assessment
Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Stroke. The statement offers a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, with guidance specifically for hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist.
natureworldnews.com
Black America Web
What is the Difference Between a Cardiac Arrest, a Heart Attack and Heart Failure?
According the NFL, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. It’s not clear what caused his cardiac arrest. This story led to our question. What is the difference between a cardiac arrest, a heart attack and heart failure?
The researchers said that shingles can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke
It may seem as though you are suffering from the flu, but you do not have all the symptoms, and it is not flu season. There is also that unmistakable rash characterized by a strip of mildly painful red blisters just below your rib cage. The rash you are experiencing sounds like shingles, and the news just got worse: According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, shingles outbreaks may increase your risk of heart attack and stroke.
Advanced ECG App Gets FDA Approval as Stroke, Heart Attack Incidents Rise Among Young Adults
According to new research funded by the Medical Research Foundation, there has been a significant rise in the number of young adults experiencing a stroke. The study, which analyzed data from over 94,000 individuals in Oxfordshire, highlights the devastating impact of this condition on a growing population.
Medical News Today
Is surgery the only option for fixing a leaky heart valve?
A leaky heart valve refers to a heart valve that does not close properly. This can make it more difficult for a person’s heart to pump blood. Typically, treatment may involve surgery. However, it may be possible to resolve the issue without surgery in some cases. A leaky heart...
Futurity
msn.com
msn.com
