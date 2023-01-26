ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galliano, LA

Louisiana man charged with murder in fentanyl overdose death of teenage girl

By Scott Yoshonis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mB7yd_0kS8k6K500

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — A Louisiana man previously arrested for dealing drugs has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl, authorities said.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Blayne Terrebonne, 19, is charged with second-degree murder. He had previously been arrested for drug distribution in the investigation.

PREVIOUSLY: 3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose

Authorities said deputies responded to a Galliano residence Oct. 27, 2022 in reference to a 16-year-old male showing signs of a possible overdose. After being given two doses of Narcan, the boy regained consciousness and was transported to a hospital for further treatment. Less than three hours later, deputies responded to a call at another Galliano residence where a 15-year-old girl was found dead of a suspected drug overdose.

Investigators determined the two incidents were related, and they arrested Terrebonne later that day. Detectives later arrested Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, and Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose in connection with the case. All were charged with drug distribution. Perez remains at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, but Terrebonne and Francis were released on bail in November 2022.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Authorities said the girl had purchased what she thought was a Percocet pill from Terrebonne the night prior to her death, but the pill was actually pressed from pure fentanyl. An autopsy conducted by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office determined the cause of her death to be a drug overdose. A toxicology report later showed she had a high level of fentanyl in her blood at the time of her death. After receiving these results, detectives obtained a warrant for Terrebonne’s arrest for second degree murder.

Family of Galliano teen warns families about dangers of fentanyl after daughter’s fatal overdose

Authorities said investigators located Terrebonne on Wednesday and placed him under arrest. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on a warrant for one count of second degree murder. Bail is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Franklin residents concerned with rising violence

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
FRANKLIN, LA
KLFY News 10

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
KLFY News 10

Zion Williamson named starter for 2023 All-Star Game

NEW ORLEANS (PELICANS) — The NBA announced today that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been selected as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. This marks Williamson’s second NBA All-Star recognition. In 29 games this season, Williamson […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy