Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan
Donovan Mitchell came extremely close to becoming a member of the New York Knicks this past summer. In fact, most folks believed that the Knicks were on the brink of announcing a homecoming for the New York native, who for his part, admitted later on that he too felt that the move was all but […] The post Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"You couldn't put him on the floor" - Kendrick Perkins urges Brooklyn Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the trade deadline
Kendrick Perkins makes an honest plea to the Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the 2023 trade deadline.
Nets star Kevin Durant continues Twitter beef with Shaq with petty response
Kevin Durant is beefing with someone again on Twitter, this time with Shaquille O’Neal. The two had a rather hilarious interaction on Twitter where the Nets star got roasted by Shaq after his criticism. Well, it seems like the two aren’t burying the hatchet any time soon, since the latter posted a subtweet of sorts aimed at KD.
RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors
It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s 4Q explosion fuels ninth-straight Nets win over Knicks
Over three years have passed since the New York Knicks have beaten the Brooklyn Nets. New York City’s quote-on-quote “little brother” had won eight straight dating back to January 2020 heading into the latest matchup of the crosstown rivalry. That streak is alive and well after the...
WATCH: Knicks star Julius Randle goes full savage on Celtics’ Jaylen Brown after missing 2 key free throws in OT
Thursday night pitted two old rivals as the Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks at the TD Garden. Unsurprisingly, the matchup produced quite a spectacle with the game needed an extra period to decide a winner. In the end, that turned out to be Julius Randle and the Knicks as they handed the Celtics […] The post WATCH: Knicks star Julius Randle goes full savage on Celtics’ Jaylen Brown after missing 2 key free throws in OT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s jaw-dropping stat would make Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant proud
The Brooklyn Nets are currently trying to weather the storm amid Kevin Durant’s knee injury that has him sidelined. Luckily for them, they still have a guy named Kyrie Irving on the team. While Durant was putting together an MVP caliber season prior to his injury, Irving was having a strong season of his own. Following the Nets big win on Saturday against the New York Knicks, Irving dropped 21 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter. With the Knicks threatening to steal the game, Irving scored nine of the Nets last 11 points to hold them off. As per the Twitter page StatMuse, Irving has 356 total points in fourth quarter play this season and is averaging 9.4 points in the final quarter of play, good enough for the best in the league.
