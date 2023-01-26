The Brooklyn Nets are currently trying to weather the storm amid Kevin Durant’s knee injury that has him sidelined. Luckily for them, they still have a guy named Kyrie Irving on the team. While Durant was putting together an MVP caliber season prior to his injury, Irving was having a strong season of his own. Following the Nets big win on Saturday against the New York Knicks, Irving dropped 21 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter. With the Knicks threatening to steal the game, Irving scored nine of the Nets last 11 points to hold them off. As per the Twitter page StatMuse, Irving has 356 total points in fourth quarter play this season and is averaging 9.4 points in the final quarter of play, good enough for the best in the league.

