Kristi Lynn Schmill
Kristi Lynn Schmill passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 41. She was born on Sunday, May 23, 1981 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Stephanie and Stephen Schmill. She was a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana. Kristi is survived by her parents, Stephanie and...
Ruby Ann Ridgedell Carcamo Womack
Ruby Ann Ridgedell Carcamo Womack passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at the age of 53. She was born on Sunday, March 9, 1969 in Independence, Louisiana to Elaine Ballard Cash and the late Jerry Ridgedell. She was a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana. Ruby...
James Ethridge Franklin
James Ethridge Franklin (Jim/Jimmy), born September 27, 1932, in Delhi, Louisiana passed away on January 21, 2023 after a short illness. He died peacefully at Forest Manor Rehabilitation Hospital in Covington, LA. Jim was a Veteran of the Air Force during the Korean conflict. He served in the Philippines as...
Douglas “Doug” George Renaudin
Douglas “Doug” George Renaudin, age 42, passed away on December 22, 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA on October 18, 1980. He graduated from The Kiski School in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania (’99) and Rhodes College in Memphis, TN (‘03) where he received a Bachelor of Arts. During his time at Rhodes College, he was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. After college, he attended the University of Miami where he received his Juris Doctorate. Upon graduation, Doug combined his law degree with his talent for cooking to pursue multiple opportunities in the Hospitality Management industry. He worked for The Hillstone Restaurant Group starting in Los Angeles, CA, then Denver, CO where he built the Cherry Creek Grill from the ground up. He was Head Chef and Kitchen Manager at Houston’s in Houston, TX. He won an Iron Chef contest at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa, CA. He also held his private pilot’s license, and his license with the American Sailing Association. Doug’s true passion was spending times with his family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews and his godchild. He was affectionately known to his nieces and nephews as “Uncle Cowboy.” He enjoyed fishing from the ponds in Beau Chene to the Gulf of Mexico. When he was not fishing, he found other ways to spend time outdoors in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Colorado, and California. Doug will be remembered for his great humor, quick wit, ample generosity, and continual kindness to everyone around him.
Charles Byron Crawford
Charles Byron Crawford, 63, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away January 17, 2023. Services will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Visitation at 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Kobi Painting wins Miss Southeastern crown
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting of Amite, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2023. She also received the Talent Award. Painting received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri of St. Rose at the annual pageant Jan. 20 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and the Office for Student Engagement, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
Carlie Vaccaro
For the first time in history, the Tangipahoa Parish School System will be represented this week at Nationals for the top high school dance team in the country. Loranger High Dance Team Coach Carlie Vaccaro shares the Wolfettes’ excitement as they seek gold this week in Disney!
Parish Councilman Shane Mack announces candidacy for House of Representatives District 95
Livingston Parish Councilman Shane Mack has announced he will run for State Representative for District 95. “As a Livingston Parish Councilman from District 9, I have worked to deliver the services Livingston Parish Citizens deserve and pay for,” said Mack. “I will bring this same dedication and commitment to families and businesses to the Louisiana House of Representatives.”
Norma Lee Kinchen Purvis
Norma Lee Kinchen Purvis, surrounded by her loving family, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the age of 92. She was born to Louis and Florence Kinchen on July 20, 1930, in Albany, Louisiana. Norma was a graduate of Albany High School and married her one and only love, Harold Edward Purvis on Wednesday, August 21, 1948, and passed away September 12, 2017. She was a selfless wife, mother, and homemaker always thinking of others in place of herself.
Beverly P. Armand
Beverly, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She was a resident of Baker, LA. Beverly lived life to the fullest and was always up for an adventure. She loved music, especially dancing music. Beverly would grab whichever family member she was with, compel them to dance with her wherever they may be at the time; indoors, outdoors, parking lots, meadows, daytime, nighttime… she absolutely loved her music and loved to dance. Beverly never met a stranger. It seemed that no matter where she was, Beverly either knew someone there or before she left she made several new friends. Beverly liked gardening and being outside in the fresh air. She always cared for everyone and was happiest if she could serve you a meal. Beverly loved to be surrounded by her loved ones and just adored all of her grandbabies. She was a wonderful mother and one of a kind grandmother that will be deeply missed.
TENNIS: SLU hosts LSU Alexandria for spring opener
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis team will open the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule Friday, hosting LSU Alexandria at noon at the Southeastern Tennis Complex. Three-time All-Southland Conference selection Putri Insani returns to lead the Lions on the singles court. Newcomers Gabrielle Dekkers...
TRACK: Lions prepare for competition at McNeese Indoor meet
HAMMOND, La. – After a week off following a solid showing at LSU, the Southeastern Louisiana University track & field team is ready to compete again on the field of a Southland Conference foe as the Lions take part in the McNeese College Meet on Friday in Lake Charles.
Ponchatoula man dies in heating-related house fire Friday night
PONCHATOULA---State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have determined a fire in Ponchatoula that claimed the life of a disabled man and injured his wife was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects. Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, January 27, the Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to a report...
VOLLEYBALL: Wilson, Tyler added to Indoor, Beach Volleyball staff
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Indoor & Beach Volleyball head coach Jeremy White has filled out his coaching staff, adding Collin Wilson as his associate head coach and Allison Byler as assistant coach, starting with the upcoming 2023 beach volleyball season. Wilson, a native of Conway, S.C., comes...
WBB: Southeastern wins at home; Giaratano sets career high
HAMMOND, La – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team beat UNO 69-51 in the University Center Thursday evening at 5 p.m. The Lady Lions (11-7, 6-2 SLC) are now on a three-game win streak after a 69-51 win over the Lady Privateers (3-14, 2-6 SLC) Thursday evening at home.
BASEBALL: Defending Southland Tournament champion Lions open spring practice
HAMMOND, La. – Coming off another Southland Conference Tournament championship and NCAA Regional appearance, expectations are running high as the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program opens preseason practice Friday. Entering his 10th season as head coach, Matt Riser welcomes back 26 returners from last season’s championship squad as preparations...
