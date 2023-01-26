Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be taunted with chants about his on-field rival Lionel Messi after the Portuguese forward’s new club were beaten again.Ronaldo failed to register in a 3-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad as Al-Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup at the semi-final stage.Having made his debut in the league on Sunday, the Portuguese forward again played all 90 minutes in a central striking role.But goals from Romarinho, Abderrazak Hamdallah and Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti ensured it Al-Ittihad set up a final against Al Feiha on Sunday, with the club’s supporters apparently revelling in an opportunity to mock Ronado with...

2 DAYS AGO