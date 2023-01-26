Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo ridiculed by fans and goal celebration after losing semi-final with Al-Nassr
The 37-year-old had an opportunity to reach a final just two games into his time in Saudi Arabia, but was instead mocked by fans and a certain goal celebration
Al Nassr Knocked Out Of Saudi Super Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Another Blank
Al-Ittihad, managed by former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, got the better of Ronaldo and Co in Thursday's semi-final.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo "Miss" That Rudi Garcia Claims Cost Al Nassr In Saudi Super Cup Loss
Ronaldo did not technically miss. His header was saved by Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe.
Cristiano Ronaldo taunted by ‘Messi’ chants after new low in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be taunted with chants about his on-field rival Lionel Messi after the Portuguese forward’s new club were beaten again.Ronaldo failed to register in a 3-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad as Al-Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup at the semi-final stage.Having made his debut in the league on Sunday, the Portuguese forward again played all 90 minutes in a central striking role.But goals from Romarinho, Abderrazak Hamdallah and Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti ensured it Al-Ittihad set up a final against Al Feiha on Sunday, with the club’s supporters apparently revelling in an opportunity to mock Ronado with...
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti praises Vinicius Jr after Brazilian ends difficult day with Madrid derby goal
Real Madrid are still on track for a famous quintet, having seen off city rivals Atletico Madrid in their quarterfinal tie of the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid had to battle to see off their bitter rivals, having fallen behind early on to Alvaro Morata’s close-range strike. However, they responded in typical fashion, and goals from Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr ensured that it would be the white side of Madrid that progressed to the final four of La Copa.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Will.i.am dragged into legal battle involving Italian restaurant
SPORTS legends and celebrity icons including Cristiano Ronaldo, Tyson Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have been dragged into a legal battle involving one of their favourite Italian restaurants. They are among high-profile names that appear in court papers lodged at the High Court by dining hotspot Cibo in a bid to...
Yardbarker
Watch: Real Madrid progress to Copa del Rey semi-final as Vinicius Jr makes it three
Real Madrid have progressed to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, having come from behind to defeat city rivals Atletico Madrid after extra time in a frantic affair at the Santiago Bernabeu. Alvaro Morata gave Atleti the lead in the first half, as he finished off a beautiful team...
BBC
'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'
When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
Saudi Soccer League Targeting 1 Star Player After Cristiano Ronaldo Announcement
Having successfully recruited the great Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks, the Saudi Arabian soccer league has its eyes set on bringing another global superstar into the fold. According to ESPN, the Saudi Professional League (SPL) is interesting in trying to recruit Lionel Messi to join their ...
Watch: Casemiro Goal For Manchester United v Reading, FA Cup
Watch Casemiro’s goal for Manchester United v Reading in the FA Cup here.
Yardbarker
PSV coach Van Nistelrooy goes for Man Utd winger Elanga
PSV Eindhoven are interested in Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga. The attacker, 20, has started just seven games under Erik ten Hag this season. He has largely been used as an impact substitute, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Antony and Bruno Fernandes being selected ahead of him.
Yardbarker
Watch: Atletico Madrid post cryptic video after CEO’s Real Madrid comments
Atletico Madrid are far from pleased with referee Soto Grado, following his decision not to send off Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos during Thursday night’s intense Copa del Rey quarterfinal. Atleti were leading 1-0 when Ceballos fouled Thomas Lemar on the edge of the Real Madrid box, and Grado...
Yardbarker
PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan
Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
Yardbarker
What Xavi Hernandez's tactical innovation could play major role in Lionel Messi's Barcelona return?
According to reports, Lionel Messi does not want to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and may potentially return to Barcelona this summer. Apparently, the Argentine's comeback to Camp Nou might hinge on Xavi Hernandez's formation change. Despite persistent rumors to the contrary, reports in Spain suggest that nothing is...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading
For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...
BBC
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure
Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
With Barcelona's LaLiga visit to Girona sold out, the club sent fans hunting for their 'golden ticket'
With demand outstripping supply for the game at their 13,500-capacity stadium, Girona came up with a novel idea for the Catalan derby vs. Barcelona.
BBC
'It's crazy - a year ago I was playing U18s football'
Stefan Bajcetic has spoken of how he has been "dreaming" of signing a long-term contract with Liverpool. The 18-year-old, who put pen to paper on a new deal on Thursday, initially joined the club's youth set up in December 2020. "It feels amazing," he said. "It's something I've been dreaming...
Yardbarker
Rovella names his football idols and admits regret for leaving Juventus last summer
Due to the abundance of midfielders at Max Allegri’s court, Juventus opted to send Nicolò Rovella on loan to Monza, alongside fellow youngster Filippo Ranocchia. The 21-year-old almost immediately cemented himself a starting place in Brianza despite the tough competition within the squad. Later today, the former Genoa...
Super Osasuna keep rolling in the Copa del Rey to their first semifinal since 2005
Osasuna is one of Spanish football's gems: Amazing stadium, brilliant fans and a team that never quits. Now, they're in the Copa del Rey semifinals.
