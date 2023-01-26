ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo taunted by ‘Messi’ chants after new low in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be taunted with chants about his on-field rival Lionel Messi after the Portuguese forward’s new club were beaten again.Ronaldo failed to register in a 3-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad as Al-Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup at the semi-final stage.Having made his debut in the league on Sunday, the Portuguese forward again played all 90 minutes in a central striking role.But goals from Romarinho, Abderrazak Hamdallah and Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti ensured it Al-Ittihad set up a final against Al Feiha on Sunday, with the club’s supporters apparently revelling in an opportunity to mock Ronado with...
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti praises Vinicius Jr after Brazilian ends difficult day with Madrid derby goal

Real Madrid are still on track for a famous quintet, having seen off city rivals Atletico Madrid in their quarterfinal tie of the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid had to battle to see off their bitter rivals, having fallen behind early on to Alvaro Morata’s close-range strike. However, they responded in typical fashion, and goals from Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr ensured that it would be the white side of Madrid that progressed to the final four of La Copa.
BBC

'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'

When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
Yardbarker

PSV coach Van Nistelrooy goes for Man Utd winger Elanga

PSV Eindhoven are interested in Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga. The attacker, 20, has started just seven games under Erik ten Hag this season. He has largely been used as an impact substitute, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Antony and Bruno Fernandes being selected ahead of him.
Yardbarker

Watch: Atletico Madrid post cryptic video after CEO’s Real Madrid comments

Atletico Madrid are far from pleased with referee Soto Grado, following his decision not to send off Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos during Thursday night’s intense Copa del Rey quarterfinal. Atleti were leading 1-0 when Ceballos fouled Thomas Lemar on the edge of the Real Madrid box, and Grado...
Yardbarker

PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan

Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading

For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...
BBC

Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure

Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
BBC

'It's crazy - a year ago I was playing U18s football'

Stefan Bajcetic has spoken of how he has been "dreaming" of signing a long-term contract with Liverpool. The 18-year-old, who put pen to paper on a new deal on Thursday, initially joined the club's youth set up in December 2020. "It feels amazing," he said. "It's something I've been dreaming...
Yardbarker

Rovella names his football idols and admits regret for leaving Juventus last summer

Due to the abundance of midfielders at Max Allegri’s court, Juventus opted to send Nicolò Rovella on loan to Monza, alongside fellow youngster Filippo Ranocchia. The 21-year-old almost immediately cemented himself a starting place in Brianza despite the tough competition within the squad. Later today, the former Genoa...

