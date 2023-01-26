This sparkling cocktail recipe plays on the classic Champagne cocktail, which is made by dropping a bitters-soaked sugar cube into a glass of Champagne. This produces a delightful fizzing effect, where the sugar cube continues to bubble and dissolve in the Champagne (or another kind of sparkling wine) as you sip. For this twist, I added an ounce of aquavit, which is essentially Nordic gin, flavored with herbs and spices that sometimes veer savory, so I felt like the recipe landed somewhere close to French 75 territory.

16 DAYS AGO