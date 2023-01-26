Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Steamboat in Mississippi River History
The Mississippi River runs through a large portion of middle America. It is the subject of countless tales and lore. And its history inspires generations to discover more about the intriguing river. Throughout history, travelers have cruised down the Mississippi. But the steamboat revolutionized river travel and is now one of the most iconic vessels to carry passengers on the river.
Part of Mississippi River Pictured Frozen Solid During Bomb Cyclone
"A large continuous mass as far as the eye can see is unusual," Dan Zarlenga, who captured the photograph, told Newsweek
A Wisconsin man saw the 'natural wonder' of the entire Mississippi River, all by bike
Roger Gray biked from the start of the Mississippi River in northern Minnesota to its end, where it spills out into the Gulf of Mexico.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 6 Oldest Animals That Call the Mississippi River Their Home
Meet the 6 Oldest Animals That Call the Mississippi River Their Home. The Mississippi River is a unique river in North America. It’s about 2,350 miles long and is the 4th longest river in the entire world. First place goes to the Nile River which is 4,160 miles long. While long, the Mississippi River is about 11 miles wide at the widest point. However, in some parts is as slender as 20 to 30 feet.
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Devastating Shipwreck in Mississippi River History
Shipwrecks aren’t limited to oceans. Shipwrecks are also common in rivers and lakes. Did you know the Mississippi River has seen about 50 shipwrecks and crashes. The Mississippi River can be very dangerous, especially when the waters are cold and rushing. Sadly, some of the worst shipwrecks in the world have happened in this river. But what’s the most devastating shipwreck in Mississippi River history, and how did it happen? Keep reading to find out more.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Mississippi
If there’s anything Mississippi has in abundance, it’s water bodies. The state is named after the Mississippi River, the second-largest drainage basin in the country. In addition to the many natural water bodies in the state, the United States Army Corps of Engineers and other organizations worked on several water projects in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to mitigate floods and build reservoirs for domestic water supply and recreational purposes. These projects created a good number of man-made reservoirs within the state. Sardis Lake is the largest of these man-made lakes in Mississippi. Read on to discover interesting facts about Sardis Lake, such as its size, history, fishing, and the several other recreational activities it has to offer.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Did You Know There Is A Sixth Great Lake Just North Of Minnesota?
I recently stumbled on something that might be a little controversial. Some people say there is a sixth Great Lake, and I honestly see their point. We were taught that there are five Great Lakes: Superior, Michigan, Huron, Eerie, and Ontario. However, there is another body of water that is known as 'The Sixth Great Lake' by many. We're talking about Lake Nipigon in Ontario, Canada.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Active Bridge That Spans the Mississippi River
Discover the Oldest Active Bridge That Spans the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is an old river in the United States. Despite its name, the Mississippi River runs through 10 different states. It’s also the second longest river in the United States. The Mississippi River is also home to one of the oldest active bridges in the United States. Are you ready to discover the oldest active bridge that spans the Mississippi River and learn more about the river?
natureworldnews.com
Herpes Virus Released in Waterways Could Take Out Invasive Carp Species in Australia, Control Plan Shows
Numerous calls to eradicate the invasive species have been made in response to the sight of multitudes of invasive carp being carried out to sea from Australian rivers. This strange method-releasing a herpes virus into their waterways-has been identified in their control plan. Flooding Aftermath. As a result of severe...
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Louisiana. Are you ready for the tale of the biggest catfish to ever grace the waters of Louisiana? Meet the channel catfish, a fierce and elusive creature known to reach impressive sizes. Did you know there are now over 3,000 species of...
162-Pound Aligator Gar Smashes Alabama State Fishing Record
No this isn’t a clip from Jurassic Park. This prehistoric-looking river monster is a real fish. A really damn big one too. The 162-pound Alligator Gar just smashed the Alabama state record for the fish. Keith Dees was actually out bass fishing with his sun Huntley when they inadvertently bumped into the big-toothed record breaker. They were fishing in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta around Thanksgiving when they hooked into the aquatic dinosaur.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Kentucky
The largemouth bass is one of the most unique and impressive game fish in North America. Bass fishing is especially popular in southeastern states in the US like Kentucky, where the area’s year-round mild climate and clear waters create the perfect habitat for fish like the largemouth bass and its related species. But what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in Kentucky? Who caught it, and where did they find it? Does it come close to beating the current world record? Let’s take a closer look and learn more below.
FDA revokes authorization for key anti-COVID drug, a blow for vulnerable Americans
Evusheld was designed to protect immunocompromised people from serious cases of COVID-19, but the latest Omicron variants have rendered the drug useless.
FDA Experts Vote to Make All COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters Bivalent
The expert panel agreed it was time to use the same strain in both the primary and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Big White Grunt Breaks North Carolina State Fishing Record
Thick fish alert! Everybody loves a good fishing story, especially when it involves a state record breaker. Now 4 pounds and 13.6 ounces might not be the biggest fish this guy will ever catch. However, it is big enough to set the North Carolina record for white grunt. It’s an impressive catch for sure, as the previous record had been standing for more than 50 years. That fish was caught off the coast of Cape Lookout by Vernon Councilman in 1969. It weighed a nice 4 pounds and 8 ounces.
New drugs, if approved, could have big impact in 2023
Predicting when new drugs come to market in the United States has never been an exact science, but several drugs that could be approved in 2023 could have a significant impact on health for millions of people.
Comments / 0