If there’s anything Mississippi has in abundance, it’s water bodies. The state is named after the Mississippi River, the second-largest drainage basin in the country. In addition to the many natural water bodies in the state, the United States Army Corps of Engineers and other organizations worked on several water projects in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to mitigate floods and build reservoirs for domestic water supply and recreational purposes. These projects created a good number of man-made reservoirs within the state. Sardis Lake is the largest of these man-made lakes in Mississippi. Read on to discover interesting facts about Sardis Lake, such as its size, history, fishing, and the several other recreational activities it has to offer.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO