Coventry mulls combining 3 elementary schools
Coventry is considering a proposal that would merge three of the town's elementary schools into one newly-constructed building
GoLocalProv
Neronha Charges New President of Providence Chapter of NAACP
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced on Thursday that the President of the Providence chapter of the NAACP and former Providence city council candidate Gerard Catala has been charged with violating state campaign finance laws. On January 26, 2023, Gerard Catala (age 44) was arraigned by a Justice...
Buonanno resigns from RI Convention Center after daughter ran against McKee
The president of the AFL-CIO relayed the governor's request, according to the outgoing chairman.
newportthisweek.com
Proposed Sidewalk Angers Residents
As officials weigh how to widen and add sidewalks to and around Purgatory Road, residents expressed their opposition at the Middletown Town Council meeting on Jan. 17. After another one-hour public discussion on a potential $2.43 million project that must be started by fall or risk losing state funding, the Town Council authorized the town engineer and consultants to continue design work. But some residents are against any change.
iheart.com
School Staff Asked For Donations To Pay Coyote Who Brought Student To U.S.
The assistant principal at a high school in Rhode Island is the subject of an investigation after soliciting donations to pay a "coyote" who helped smuggle one of the students into the United States. Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey sent an email to several staff members asking...
ABC6.com
Mount Pleasant High School assistant principal asks for staff to make donations to student’s ‘coyote’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Public School District is investigating an email sent to Mount Pleasant High School employees. The assistant principal at the high school sent an email Thursday night asking staff to help a student who they said came to the U.S. illegally. Several people took...
Cliff Ponte Considering a Fall River City Council Comeback
Two years after launching an unsuccessful bid for Mayor of Fall River, former City Council President Cliff Ponte says he is considering a run for the council once more. Ponte served six years on the city council, four as the body's president, and nearly three months as acting mayor when Jasiel Correia took a leave of absence from October 15, 2019, until his term expired on January 6. 2020.
GoLocalProv
Providence: The Capital of Litter
Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
GoLocalProv
“Fat Test” Scandal Fallout: NK Has Another Interim Superintendent - Fourth in Less Than a Year
The North Kingstown School Committee announced Friday that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as the latest Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools. The move comes after the abrupt resignation of the district’s previous Interim Superintendent, Judy Paolucci, earlier in January. Katherine Sipala, the Interim Assistant Superintendent...
independentri.com
South Kingstown Town Council votes to cease plowing private roads
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to direct town staff to discontinue plowing and grading of over 70 miles of private roads, and to notice the affected residents that the services will stop, beginning in September 2023. Councilwoman Jessica Rose said the...
Heroux Pitches Second Option for New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail Closure
Just over one week after Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he had a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail, he hosted Massachusetts lawmakers for a tour of the 135-year-old jail and the facilities on the main campus in Dartmouth. The first Ash...
Uprise RI
Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket
On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
GoLocalProv
Pawtucket/Central Falls T Station Lacks Design–Architecture Critic Morgan
In 1952 Dwight Eisenhower’s presidential campaign train stopped in at the Pawtucket/Central Falls railroad station in this once important urban nexus. Within a decade, the station closed, and by 1981 rail service to the dying towns was discontinued altogether. So, the opening of a new Pawtucket/Central Falls MBTA commuter station is very welcome news. Add that this stop on the T’s Providence line is a RIPTA hub, and we have the makings of a real economic shot in the arm for this part of the Blackstone Valley–one with more likely concrete results than a phantom soccer stadium.
cavchronicle.org
Teen Violence @ JSEC & in Providence Must Stop! Student Council Action Plan Starts Now!
School is supposed to be a safe place where we can go to learn, socialize, and get an education so that we can have a stable life. However, there has been a rise in fights in our school this past year, and it has caused a lot of unnecessary distractions for both students and staff here at JSEC.
New Bedford Elementary Students to Make Up Missed Days on 3 Saturdays
Students at Jireh Swift Elementary School in New Bedford were recently informed that they will have to attend school on several Saturdays in February to make up for missed days due to the school’s boiler breaking late last year. Many of the parents are not happy with the school’s...
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
johnstonsunrise.net
Hospital work begins on Hartford Avenue in Johnston
Johnston’s healthcare sector is booming. Although construction is clogging one of the town’s central arteries, the temporary pain may be worth it down the road, according to local elected officials. A Johnston police cruiser was parked in the center of Hartford Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police kept an eye...
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 93
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
newbedfordguide.com
Four New Bedford Fire Department firefighters announce retirement
“Congratulations to the following members on their recent retirements from the New Bedford Fire Department:. • FF Jolene Olivier – over 17 Years of Service. • FF Dwayne Ferreira – over 28 Years of Service. Thank you for the years of tireless and selfless service helping those who...
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? (CHAMPVA, events, discounts…), 26-1-23 – John A. Cianci
Did you know the Providence Veterans Administration Medical Center (PVAMC), Chalkstone Ave, Providence RI offers FREE tax preparation for veterans starting February 5th? The services are available on Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, February 5 through April 15, 2023. This free service is for veterans enrolled in PVAMC. The service is by appointment only, 401-273-7100, Ext. 2025.
