Shreveport, LA

KSLA

GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbrc.com

Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Officials in Louisiana say a high school faculty member has been placed on leave following an incident at school. KSLA reports the incident in question was captured on video at Captain Shreve High School. It reportedly shows teacher Mike Diffie using profanity and demeaning language while speaking to a group of students in a classroom.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Krewe of Centaur holds annual Mardi Gras ball

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season started a few weeks ago, and while the season took a little break, the Krewe of Centaur started it back up by kicking off the festivities with their annual Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Ball. The ball was held on Saturday, Jan. 28,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

First Baptist: Ice Up South Highlands

SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist is throwing another block party for Shreveport and South Highlands. There will be a giant ice slide with sleds on the front lawn, a petting zoo and pony rides, fire pits with marshmallow roasting, live music, and food trucks by Rhino Coffee, Beauxjax Mobile Cajun Food & Eatery, and Dr. Crepe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Kip Mourad

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on Kip Mourad of Minden. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
MINDEN, LA
ktalnews.com

Speed cameras show results in Shreveport school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the last few months, drivers speeding through Shreveport school zones have received citations in the mail as part of a new safety measure, and officials say it’s working. The program began in June 2022 when the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Schools...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

These Valentine Cookies Are Perfect For Your Shreveport Valentine

These are great. The Misfortune Cookie has created the perfect cookies for your Valentine with a Shreveport twist, highlighting local celebrities and things people from Shreveport-Bossier totally know. A Gordon McKernan cookie anyone?? Or a Valentine cookie highlighting your favorite team or making fun of the non stop road construction...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

School for dyslexic students to open in Broadmoor

SHREVEPORT, La. -- George Washington, Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, Steve Jobs, Anderson Cooper, Robin Williams, Tom Cruise, Richard Branson. These men are among the estimated 20 percent of the general population who suffer from the reading disorder called dyslexia, according to Shreveport educator Pam Barker, who spoke at last week's meeting of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association. She is a representative of Louisiana Key Academy Caddo, a new nonprofit organization planning to reopen Arthur Circle Elementary School in Broadmoor this fall as a school for dyslexic children from northwest Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
SHREVEPORT, LA
marioncoherald.com

Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Jefferson High School

Jefferson High School had their first gun related incident of the year last Thursday when a loaded .22 caliber revolver was found in a student’s backpack. School officials found the gun following a search to locate a vape which had triggered automatic sensors in one of the bathrooms. The search, which involved multiple students, was conducted in the offices. The vape was found in a “hidey hole” and not on any student, according to information supplied by the district.
JEFFERSON, TX
arklatexweekend.com

Big concerts coming in February

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Almost two dozen acts will grace the stages of the Ark-La-Tex in February. It’s an exciting time for music lovers!. One of the best up-and-coming Country music groups, Chapel Hart took America by storm with a Golden Buzzer performance on America’s Got Talent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center

On Wednesday, January 25, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Teen Lounge at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center. Funding for the Teen Room was provided by the LSU Health School of Medicine Class of 2024. The Teen Lounge provides a space for older hospitalized children to play arcade games, video games and other activities providing a fun place for patients that is near their room or healthcare team. The interactive and relaxing space was funded by LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine’s Pars for Peds Golf Tournament, a student-led fundraiser.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport PD asks for assistance finding runaway teenager

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a teenager that has been missing for two weeks. Officials say Kyleina Figueroa, 17, ran away from her home on Pennsylvania Ave. in Shreveport on Jan. 13th. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 130-135 lbs. Kylenia has dark brown hair down to the middle of her back and brown eyes.
