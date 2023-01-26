Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.
Shreveport, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Shreveport. The Benton High School basketball team will have a game with C.E. Byrd High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. The Calvary Baptist Academy basketball team will have a game with Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
wbrc.com
Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Officials in Louisiana say a high school faculty member has been placed on leave following an incident at school. KSLA reports the incident in question was captured on video at Captain Shreve High School. It reportedly shows teacher Mike Diffie using profanity and demeaning language while speaking to a group of students in a classroom.
KSLA
Krewe of Centaur holds annual Mardi Gras ball
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season started a few weeks ago, and while the season took a little break, the Krewe of Centaur started it back up by kicking off the festivities with their annual Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Ball. The ball was held on Saturday, Jan. 28,...
KTBS
First Baptist: Ice Up South Highlands
SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist is throwing another block party for Shreveport and South Highlands. There will be a giant ice slide with sleds on the front lawn, a petting zoo and pony rides, fire pits with marshmallow roasting, live music, and food trucks by Rhino Coffee, Beauxjax Mobile Cajun Food & Eatery, and Dr. Crepe.
postsouth.com
Louisiana high school teacher on leave after body shaming TikTok video surfaces
An employee of Caddo Parish Schools has been placed on administrative leave after a video of him speaking to a class using profanity and demeaning language about weight surfaced on TikTok. On Thursday, TikTok user Sherls posted a video of Captain Shreve High School teacher and swim coach Mike Diffie...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport school staff member on administrative leave after video using profanity in classroom surfaces
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Captain Shreve High School staff member has been placed on administrative leave following a video that surfaced online of using profanity in front of students. The video began to circulate on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Marquel Sennet, the Director of Communications and Marketing of the...
Amazing Food Event Is Just an Hours Drive Away from Shreveport
If you love Louisiana food, there is an event coming up that will showcase some of the best food you will ever put in your mouth. Not too many people in Shreveport and Bossier know about this spectacular food extravaganza, but it is time to think about making that short drive for Flavor of Louisiana.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Kip Mourad
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on Kip Mourad of Minden. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
ktalnews.com
Speed cameras show results in Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the last few months, drivers speeding through Shreveport school zones have received citations in the mail as part of a new safety measure, and officials say it’s working. The program began in June 2022 when the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Schools...
KSLA
Community comes together in prayer for victims of Sugar Lane mass shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After the shooting that happened on Sugar Lane, the community gathered in abundance for a prayer vigil on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive. The community came together to extend their hearts and show love to the family affected in the incident. Tabatha Taylor,...
q973radio.com
These Valentine Cookies Are Perfect For Your Shreveport Valentine
These are great. The Misfortune Cookie has created the perfect cookies for your Valentine with a Shreveport twist, highlighting local celebrities and things people from Shreveport-Bossier totally know. A Gordon McKernan cookie anyone?? Or a Valentine cookie highlighting your favorite team or making fun of the non stop road construction...
KTBS
School for dyslexic students to open in Broadmoor
SHREVEPORT, La. -- George Washington, Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, Steve Jobs, Anderson Cooper, Robin Williams, Tom Cruise, Richard Branson. These men are among the estimated 20 percent of the general population who suffer from the reading disorder called dyslexia, according to Shreveport educator Pam Barker, who spoke at last week's meeting of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association. She is a representative of Louisiana Key Academy Caddo, a new nonprofit organization planning to reopen Arthur Circle Elementary School in Broadmoor this fall as a school for dyslexic children from northwest Louisiana.
KSLA
MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
KSLA
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Being healthy, losing weight, and making better choices are goals that sound familiar to most. But for one couple, those goals ended up being life-changing. Taylor Shellhaas convinced her husband, Jon, to stop for smoothies at a Bossier City juice bar, Main Squeeze, on their...
marioncoherald.com
Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Jefferson High School
Jefferson High School had their first gun related incident of the year last Thursday when a loaded .22 caliber revolver was found in a student’s backpack. School officials found the gun following a search to locate a vape which had triggered automatic sensors in one of the bathrooms. The search, which involved multiple students, was conducted in the offices. The vape was found in a “hidey hole” and not on any student, according to information supplied by the district.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
arklatexweekend.com
Big concerts coming in February
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Almost two dozen acts will grace the stages of the Ark-La-Tex in February. It’s an exciting time for music lovers!. One of the best up-and-coming Country music groups, Chapel Hart took America by storm with a Golden Buzzer performance on America’s Got Talent.
bossierpress.com
LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center
On Wednesday, January 25, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Teen Lounge at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center. Funding for the Teen Room was provided by the LSU Health School of Medicine Class of 2024. The Teen Lounge provides a space for older hospitalized children to play arcade games, video games and other activities providing a fun place for patients that is near their room or healthcare team. The interactive and relaxing space was funded by LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine’s Pars for Peds Golf Tournament, a student-led fundraiser.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport PD asks for assistance finding runaway teenager
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a teenager that has been missing for two weeks. Officials say Kyleina Figueroa, 17, ran away from her home on Pennsylvania Ave. in Shreveport on Jan. 13th. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 130-135 lbs. Kylenia has dark brown hair down to the middle of her back and brown eyes.
