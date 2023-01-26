ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Hofstra visits No. 18 Charleston (SC) after Estrada's 40-point game

Hofstra Pride (14-8, 7-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-1, 9-0 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the No. 18 Charleston (SC) Cougars after Aaron Estrada scored 40 points in Hofstra's 82-65 win against the Elon Phoenix. The Cougars are 13-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) is the top team...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
kentuckytoday.com

Rider plays Fairfield on 4-game win streak

Rider Broncs (10-9, 7-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-10, 6-4 MAAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -2.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rider will attempt to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Broncs take on Fairfield. The Stags are 5-3 on their home court. Fairfield has a 2-2 record...
FAIRFIELD, CT
kentuckytoday.com

Quinnipiac plays Iona after Nweke's 24-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-5, 6-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (13-7, 6-3 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays the Iona Gaels after Ike Nweke scored 24 points in Quinnipiac's 87-82 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Gaels are 6-1 in home games. Iona is ninth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring,...
HAMDEN, CT
kentuckytoday.com

Butler Bulldogs face the Seton Hall Pirates on 3-game skid

Seton Hall Pirates (12-9, 5-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-11, 3-8 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -2; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Butler enters the matchup against Seton Hall as losers of three in a row. The Bulldogs are 8-3 in home games. Butler is third in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy