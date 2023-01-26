ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Country singer, Texas native Jack Ingram to headline 2023 Cattle Barons’ Gala

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwJcr_0kS8hRdU00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The 2023 Cattle Barons’ Gala will have a Texas native as their headliner for the event that benefits the American Cancer Society.

Hope on the Horizon: Theme and logo revealed for 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala

Jack Ingram, country star and Woodlands native, will be the star of the 35th annual gala, ‘ Hope on the Horizon ‘ on June 10, at the Texas Rose Horse Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcgMU_0kS8hRdU00

Sara and Ryan Nash will be the Gala Chairs for next year’s event, and for Ryan this cause is personal. In a video message, he shares how he lost his mother to a rare form of cancer in January of this year.

“I cannot think of a better way to honor her memory than by raising funds alongside the American Cancer Society. Every dollar raised, every volunteer, every hour spent on research brings us hope that the cure for cancer is on the horizon.”

RYAN NASH, 2023 CHAIR
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vluw_0kS8hRdU00
Courtesy: Cattle Barons’ Gala committee

Throughout a recording career that has spanned more than 20 years, Jack Ingram has maintained a reputation for uncompromising, personally charged song craft and energetic, charismatic performances, earning him prominent stature in a prestigious tradition of iconoclastic singer-songwriters.

Texas country artist Josh Abbott visits kids, staff at children’s hospital

Some of his top songs include:

  • “Barefoot and Crazy”
  • “Am I Right or Amarillo”
  • “Beat Up Ford”
  • “Keep on Keepin’ On”
  • “Maybe She’ll Get Lonely”

Former 2022 Cattle Barons’ Gala Chair, Whitney Cain, welcomed guests at the American Cancer Society Leadership Breakfast.

“The work of the American Cancer Society is incredible,” Cain said. “So many milestones and advancements in prevention and treatment have been made, but we are not done. To continue the work to literally put an end to cancer, we know that we are ‘Stronger Together’ here in Tyler.”

The inaugural Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was first held in June 1988. To date, more than $17 million dollars has been raised locally to support both local and national cancer support services including cancer research.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0kS8hRdU00

Your news, delivered daily. Sign up for KETK and FOX51’s newsletters for the latest news, sports and weather alerts across East Texas. Customize your inbox with the categories you’re interested in.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

20 years later: Remembering Columbia, the national tragedy that landed in East Texas’ backyard

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – It has been 20 years since the space shuttle Columbia disintegrated over East Texas, killing all seven astronauts on board and forever bonding the Piney Woods to one of our space program’s darkest days. Rick D. Husband (Commander), William C. McCool (Pilot), David Brown (Mission Specialist), Laurel Blair Salton Clark (Mission […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

NobiliTea adding more locations to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More NobiliTea locations are coming to East Texas soon bringing the number up to nine total. NobiliTea has locations currently open in Nacogdoches and on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler but have more on the horizon. The new locations will be in Jacksonville, Lindale and Longview and should be complete and […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Winter weather halts Meals on Wheels East Texas’ deliveries

UPDATE (1/21/2023) – Deliveries for Wednesday are suspended as well, Meals on Wheels East Texas announced. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Meals on Wheels East Texas announced they will not be delivering meals on Tuesday due to weather. A threat of icy conditions has caused many East Texas school districts to have delayed starts or canceled […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2023 National Signing Day in East Texas

(KETK) — The wintry weather across East Texas did delay some of our National Signing Day ceremonies, however, we were able to have a few in the Pinetwoods. Longview High School Jordan Allen – Hendserson State – Football Michael Fields – Howard Payne – Football Kaden Brooks – Arkansas Monticello – Football Fredirick Hawkins – […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

CHRISTUS Heart Hospital celebrates 10th anniversary

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital celebrated their 10th anniversary on Friday. The state of the art facility has helped save lives. They were the first hospital to receive the National Distinction of Excellence, which is a prestigious reward only given to the best in country. […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Civic Theatre celebrates 75th anniversary

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Civic Theatre is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year and on Saturday, Jan. 21, they peeled back the curtain for a historic tour of their theatre. The theatre’s honored guests got behind the scenes access to see costumes, props and dressing rooms. Through out the evening, stories of the […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

More than 67,000 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 67,187 customers are reportedly without power as of 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Legacy Baseball ready for season with a new head coach

Tyler, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Legacy baseball team held their media day Saturday morning as they prepared for this upcoming season under first-year head coach Tim Arden, who made his way to the Rose City after leading the Brock Eagles. “Man I came in here with my first year and these kids, these seniors have […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Large tree blocking road in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A large tree has fallen in Smith County blocking both lanes on the 5500 block of FM Road 16. Officials are asking for people to use an alternate route if driving in the area. KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Chuy’s donates more than $5,600 to children’s advocacy center, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Chuy’s in Longview donated more than $5,600 to The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center and the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. The restaurant celebrated their grand opening by organizing a fundraiser to benefit The Martin House. Brandon Hurdle, the Chuy’s general manager, delivered the $4,616.27 check to the organization […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy