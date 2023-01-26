ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel and the Palestinians on Monday to ease tensions following a spike in violence that has put the region on edge. The bloodshed has alarmed the Biden administration as it attempts to find common ground with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing government.
cbs17

Russian journalist sentenced for speaking out on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Wednesday sentenced a Russian journalist in absentia to eight years in prison on charges of disparaging the military, the latest move in the authorities’ relentless crackdown on dissent. Alexander Nevzorov, a television journalist and former lawmaker, was convicted on charges...
cbs17

Myanmar extends state of emergency, delaying expected polls

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government announced Wednesday that is extending a state of emergency it imposed when it seized power two years ago, a move that appears to set back its plans for an election that had been expected in August. The announcement on state-run MRTV television...
cbs17

Australia is removing British monarchy from its bank notes

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation’s central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
cbs17

Indian opposition’s ‘unity march’ ends in disputed Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India’s main opposition Congress party ended a five-month cross-country “unity march” in disputed Kashmir on Monday with hundreds of members of various opposition groups joining in a public rally in freezing temperatures. The march led by Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader and...
cbs17

Day of disruption in UK as hundreds of thousands join strike

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports on the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions stepped up pressure on the government Wednesday to provide better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
cbs17

Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire amid soaring tensions

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip early Thursday hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket at Israel, the military said, the latest in an uptick of violence in the region. Israeli aircraft struck a rocket production workshop in the Gaza Strip as well...

Comments / 0

Community Policy