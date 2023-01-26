Read full article on original website
University United Festival back at UB South Campus, parade down Bailey Ave returns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt announced that the annual University United Festival will be returning this June. For its 9th year, the festival will be held at the University at Buffalo South Campus Rotary Field. The two-day festival will be held on...
City and faith leaders offer prayers from Buffalo, call for nationwide change after Tyre Nichols' death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elected and faith leaders gathered on the steps of Buffalo City Hall to offer up prayers and call for peaceful demonstrations following the release of the bodycam video showing the death of Tyre Nichols. "We are gathered to show our solidarity and to ask for prayers...
What happened to the OnCore golf complex? Plans revised for $30 million project
Plans for the sports and entertainment complex are "moving forward" but with numerous changes, including its location.
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo Saturday night and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY,...
U.S., Buffalo react to Tyre Nichols bodycam footage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo NAACP president Mark Blue shares the same feelings as most who watched videos released of five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. "I was shocked and appalled," Blue said. "And to make it even more egregious, beat by five black cops. Did you think...
Family, friends and Buffalo leaders remember 5 young lives lost in New Year’s Eve house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Buffalo community are paying their respects for the Liggin’s family. The family lost five children between the ages of two and 10 in a house fire on Dartmouth avenue on New Years Eve. “It’s very sad, very somber, as anyone would expect. You know you see five coffins, […]
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
It's late January, which means it's officially the dead of winter. This is pretty much the coldest time of the year and a time you don't see many people going out; opting instead to stay indoors. Wings and beef on weck are two comfort foods and two foods that Buffalo...
Buffalo Italian Festival dates announced for 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be winter, but we're already thinking about summer. The Italian Heritage Festival is returning to North Buffalo again this year. Organizers have officially announced the dates for this year's celebrations. The free event will be held on Hertel Avenue July 14-16, and will once...
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Citing crime, French Girl Boutique is moving from Allentown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Allentown business is closing its doors and moving out of the neighborhood. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of by a lot of people for my kindness. I'm very friendly, and I didn't realize being new in retail, I got to have more of a backbone," said Danielle Wieser, owner of French Girl Boutique.
WKBW-TV
'Music is everything:' woman shares love of vinyl with WNY, opening Daredevil Records in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Music has the power to bring people together. It is that philosophy that is a driving force behind the incredible new Daredevil Records in Niagara Falls. "Music is everything. I think with all people," says Jessica Berry, the owner of Daredevil Records, "I've traveled...
Buffalo Public Schools hold hiring event, seek substitute teachers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a need for substitute teachers in the Buffalo Public School district. On Saturday, 77 candidates were interviewed at a district hiring event. Ideal candidates would have a bachelor's degree, but the district is looking for people from across the area with a variety of skill sets to work with Buffalo students.
Saying 'The buck stops with me', Mayor Brown addresses Buffalo water fluoridation issue
Mayor Byron Brown told WBEN, “The buck stops with me,” when it comes to the lack of communication to city residents about the lack of fluoridation in city water.
Lovejoy community thanks first responders with fundraiser following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some cleanup and recovery efforts are still underway following the December blizzard in Buffalo. On Saturday, the Lovejoy community came together to thank first responders by holding a fundraiser. They sold shirts honoring the blizzard heroes, with a portion of the proceeds going back to the Engine 28 Fire Station.
These Buffalo Business Names Will Make You Giggle
If there’s one thing Buffalo-area business owners are excellent at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of unique business names in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
Cops suing department speak out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In November, two Black Buffalo police officers and a mental health clinician sued the department and their commanding officer for creating a “hostile” and “discriminatory” work environment. Now the police department is insisting the officers return to work, while the captain they...
buffalorising.com
Mozart’s road trip ends gloriously in Buffalo with BPO this weekend. Concert encores today, Sunday (1/29) afternoon.
JoAnn Falletta, as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s Music Director, with her committee, picks the music for the year ahead and, for the annual Mozart Birthday concerts, this year has cleverly given us a look at 22-year-old Mozart’s big road trip to Paris, to, from, and back home. Because Mozart didn’t actually land a permanent position in Paris (he apparently was a bit picky) and so ended up back home in Salzburg where his dad had to get him a job, he was sorely disappointed. But his loss is our gain.
buffalorising.com
Opportunity Knocks: The Triangle House
One of the more unusual houses in Buffalo has come up on the market, not long after it was first built. It was back in September of 2020 that we were covering artist Ben Perrone’s efforts to construct his dream home, which was well underway at the time. The result? The Triangle House – a striking domicile, designed by eco-architect Kevin Connors (eco_logic STUDIO), and built on a formerly vacant lot at the corner of School Street and Plymouth Avenue.
