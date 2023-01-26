Read full article on original website
AG: Ex-parole board chair violated law; too late for charges
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Parole Board chair violated state policy and law in her handling of cases at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and could have faced criminal charges if not for the statute of limitations, the state's attorney general said Wednesday. Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares laid out his allegations against Adrianne Bennett as he outlined the findings of a yearlong investigation by his office into the practices of the board. The probe focused especially on the board's activities in March and April of 2020, when it granted release to a higher-than-normal number of inmates in...
Bill requiring 3 day waiting period after purchasing gun fails in Virginia
Del. Cliff Hayes (D-Chesapeake) had proposed a bill requiring a three day waiting period after someone purchases a gun in response to November's mass shooting at a Walmart.
WSLS
Wason Center poll finds Virginians give high approval for Gov. Youngkin, low approval for Pres. Biden
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University released poll results for its recent survey of the Commonwealth. The center found that in general, Virginians approve of the Commonwealth and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but aren’t as approving of the nation and Pres. Joe Biden.
WSET
'Reckless disregard for the law:' Miyares releases report on VA Parole Board practices
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares released a 69-page report on the Virginia Parole Board on Wednesday. The report details what he said are "significant and repeated violations of Parole Board policies and state law under former Chair Adrianne Bennett. " Miyares describes the "chaotic atmosphere surrounding...
wsvaonline.com
Virginia House GOP votes down gun control measures
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia House Republicans voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon subcommittee meeting Thursday was from Charlottesville Democratic Delegate Sally Hudson, which would have made it unlawful to carry a firearm in any building owned or operated by a public college or university.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia white nationalist gets three years on unlawful firearm silencer conviction
A Virginia Beach podcast host with ties to white supremacy extremists will serve three years and a month in prison for unlawfully possessing unregistered firearm silencers. George Pickard, 23, is the cohost of a podcast, “White Phosphorus,” that played to racist and misogynist tropes favored by white extremists.
virginiamercury.com
Two inmates escape Southwest Virginia jail and more state headlines
• The Supreme Court of Virginia reversed a $1 million jury award to the family of a Virginia Beach man killed by police in 2019 during a mental health crisis. In a split opinion, the court ruled the shooting was justified.—Virginian-Pilot. • Authorities in Southwest Virginia were searching for...
Virginia House asks, what is ‘competitive’ pay for teachers?
Under a bill now advancing through the Virginia House, the state would re-evaluate it's so-far unfulfilled commitment to raise teacher pay across the state above the national average.
WUSA
Debate over medically assisted death in Virginia
A terminally ill woman tells us -- she wants to choose her *own end-of-life journey. Virginia lawmakers put off acting on a bill.
Virginia leaders, law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols video
Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.
WDBJ7.com
Wason Center poll indicates Virginians like Governor Youngkin, dislike President Biden
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ/Wason Center Release) - It’s good news for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, but not so good for the United States and President Joe Biden, based on results of a new poll by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University. Among the highlights of...
Virginia House passes Republican proposals for tighter voting laws
The Republican-led House of Delegates passed several bills Thursday to tighten voting laws in Virginia.
WSLS
Assault weapon ban proposed in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Gun control remains a top priority for lawmakers this year as at least 39 mass shootings have happened already in 2023. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine introduced legislation Tuesday that they say will protect the community from assault weapons. “I for one am tired of...
cardinalnews.org
Public notices are increasingly less public. Two legislators want to change that.
I speak to lots of civic groups. (Yes, that’s a plug: Book me!) Last summer, I spoke to a meeting in Roanoke of county officials organized by the Virginia Association of Counties. I gave my customary talk about the changing nature of the news business in general – and Cardinal News in particular – then opened things up for questions.
Virginia Business
Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president
Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law
In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
thenewsprogress.com
Republicans Were Right on Crime
Week Two of the General Assembly Session is underway, and we’ve heard from community leaders and police all over the Commonwealth: crime is a rising problem in Virginia, and our constituents expect action. This isn’t partisan. Local Democratic leaders have asked for this as they see an unacceptable spike...
13newsnow.com
Poll: Half of Virginians approve of Youngkin, but majority disagrees with several of his policies
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new poll from The Wason Center shows that half of Virginians approve of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but a majority disagrees with several of his major policies and proposals. Between Jan. 13 and 23, the center interviewed 1,038 Virginians about different topics, including Youngkin's...
fox5dc.com
Virginia considers bill allowing 'second look' at prison sentences
A proposed bill in Virginia would allow a second look at prison sentences, with the possibility of shortening them. FOX 5's Katie Barlow tells us about the bill and explain how it could help thousands of people and their families.
