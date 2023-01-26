Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Airport lounges used to be exclusive hangouts for wealthy jet setters and business execs, but getting into them is becoming increasingly more accessible. Many airport lounges offer free WiFi, pre-flight snacks and beverages, a calm place to work, charge your devices, and retreat from the crowds. Heck, some even offer premium amenities like spa services, full showers, and napping pods. Unfortunately, these airline-specific lounges are usually reserved for first-class fliers and certain credit card holders. Regardless of how much you fly, you may be curious about how to get into airline lounges—even if you’re not a frequent flier with endless points to toss around or flying in first class.

