Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Priority Pass Allows You to Get Into Luxe Airport Lounges—Even With an Economy Ticket
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Airport lounges used to be exclusive hangouts for wealthy jet setters and business execs, but getting into them is becoming increasingly more accessible. Many airport lounges offer free WiFi, pre-flight snacks and beverages, a calm place to work, charge your devices, and retreat from the crowds. Heck, some even offer premium amenities like spa services, full showers, and napping pods. Unfortunately, these airline-specific lounges are usually reserved for first-class fliers and certain credit card holders. Regardless of how much you fly, you may be curious about how to get into airline lounges—even if you’re not a frequent flier with endless points to toss around or flying in first class.
High Annual Fees? Here's How to Get Retention Offers From Amex
If you're big on rewards credit cards, you might have realized that the largest customer bonuses go to those who hold cards with an annual fee. If you're an American Express customer with a Gold or Platinum card, you may be able to get extra bonus points or perks with one phone call. Here's how to get retention offers from Amex.
Understanding The Most Misunderstood AMEX Platinum Card Benefit
When it comes to the American Express Platinum Card, I’d have to describe our relationship status as “it’s complicated.” While I can get a decent return on the $695 annual fee, it requires taking advantage of the plethora of statement credits. This is why some refer to the AMEX Platinum Card as one of the most expensive coupon books available.
Narcity
A Canadian TikToker Shared A Travel Hack For Getting A Discount On Hotel Stays & It's So Easy
If you're looking for ways to save on travel this year, a TikToker recently shared a hack for getting cheaper rates on hotel stays, and it'll change the way you book. Former hotel worker Dani, on TikTok @danibeeating, shared a little-known saving tip for getting a discounted price on hotel rooms that she says "everyone should know."
What your salary needs to be to afford a $1 million home
You would need to make between $195,000 and $210,000 annual salary
A 34-year-old first-time homebuyer with a 6.99% interest rate said she regrets the house she just purchased. Do you have buyer's remorse?
A double whammy of high home prices and higher mortgage rates drive many people to buyers' remorse. Tell us your tale of woe.
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free in 2023 with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
I got a free first-class upgrade on my flight from New York to London. The luxurious perks were absurd.
My free upgrade to first class got me into the exclusive Chelsea Lounge at JFK Airport, complimentary breakfast, and a pre-flight hot towel.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
7 tips to scoring cheap flights revealed by travel deals expert
Flight deals are taking off this year. Scott Keyes, founder of Going (previously Scott’s Cheap Flights), a subscriber-based travel aggregator, opened up a travel advice free-for-all on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum on Thursday, offering tips and tricks on getting the best deals for dream vacations. The original post has received over 1,000 comments as users clamor to get airfare advice for free. “I completely understand how daunting it all is — there’s so much to wade through,” Keyes wrote in a comment. “One of my core beliefs is travel is a muscle, something we get better at with practice. I have full...
Advice for Renters Looking for a New Rental
Ever since my husband and I got into the business of renting out our properties, I started subscribing to blogs that deal with issues that landlords and tenants face. In our area, springtime seems to be an active time that people look for places to rent. As a renter, what can you do to improve your chances of getting picked for the rental you want? Here are a few good suggestions.
What to Know About TurboTax Before You File Your Taxes This Year
Don’t get tricked into paying for tax prep if you don’t have to. Learn how the biggest tax preparation companies have suppressed free filling options for years.
insideevs.com
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
msn.com
BofA warns that the US economy will start to lose 175,000 jobs per month during Q1 of 2023, expects a ‘harder landing’ rather than a softer one — here’s why
The latest jobs report shows that the U.S. labor market is in decent shape, but Bank of America sees trouble looming in the distance. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
Millions More Disabled Americans Will Be Eligible for This Tax-Free Savings Account
ABLE accounts — short for Achieving a Better Life Experience — allow people with qualifying disabilities to save money in tax-favored accounts similar to 529 college savings plans. A major caveat has kept these investment-and-savings accounts out of reach for millions of Americans: The account holder’s disability must...
People buying homes today are paying $200/month less for the same home than those with bad timing who purchased at peak rates
The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate is down to 6.13% from 7.08% in November, which actually makes a big difference for borrowers.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
A mobile network operator first and foremost (and a very popular one at that), T-Mobile got involved in the home internet war relatively recently, seemingly putting more and more financial and advertising effort into challenging industry heavyweights like Comcast, Charter, and Verizon over the last few months. The "Un-carrier's" aptly...
Always Print Your Boarding Pass, Southwest Extends Family Boarding & How to Sleep While Traveling
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, January 27, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Comments / 0