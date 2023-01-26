ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tvinsider.com

Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Season 2

Streaming service Disney+ has canceled the family adventure series The Mysterious Benedict Society after two eight-episode seasons. Phil Hay, who developed the show alongside writing partner Matt Manfredi, announced the sad news on Twitter on Saturday, January 28. “Dear friends, Season 2 will mark the end of The Mysterious Benedict...
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Pamela Anderson Takes Control of Her Narrative in ‘Pamela, A Love Story’

Turns out Pamela Anderson has plenty more tapes in her archive. Hers is a treasure trove of VHS and DVD memories: some profane with notorious rocker ex Tommy Lee, but most are playful and joy-filled, especially when they involve her two grown sons, with whom she watches parts of home movies from her Vancouver Island retreat. This is where we first find her in Netflix’s Pamela, a love story, an intimate in-her-own-words biographical portrait, timed to coincide with the publication this week of her memoir, Love, Pamela.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

4 Shows Like ‘Mayfair Witches’ to Watch If You Love the Supernatural

Mayfair Witches is now a few episodes in on AMC, and fans are loving the Anne Rice adaptation. The series stars Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers that she’s part of a powerful family of New Orleans witches known as the Mayfairs. New episodes are available every week, but if you just can’t get enough of the supernatural drama, check out these shows like Mayfair Witches.
wegotthiscovered.com

A disastrous star-studded fantasy annihilated by critics makes a deal with the devil on streaming

If name recognition and accolades were a barometer of success, then blockbuster romantic fantasy Winter’s Tale didn’t stand a chance of underperforming on either a critical or commercial level. Of course, all the talent in the world can’t guarantee a worthwhile time at the theater, something anyone unlucky enough to witness the diabolical dud found out firsthand.
msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
digitalspy.com

Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews

Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
Collider

One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance

Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
People

Kevin Bacon Still Wants a Tremors Theatrical Sequel to Happen: 'Waiting for the Call'

“I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon previously said about starring in a big-screen sequel to the 1990 horror film Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel. His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented. Not only is it the only movie of his that he's watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 Esquire profile. And on Friday, he rehashed his admiration for Tremors once...
Decider.com

‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation

Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
tvinsider.com

‘24’ and ‘Bosch’ Star Annie Wersching Dies at 45

Annie Wersching, a veteran TV actress who starred in 24 and Bosch, has died at age 45 after a two-year cancer battle. Stephen Full, Wersching’s husband, paid tribute to his late wife in a statement to Deadline on Sunday, January 29. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul...
Deadline

Adama Niane Dies: ‘Lupin’, ‘Baise-Moi’ & ‘Get In’ Actor Was 56

Adama Niane, the French actor from Baise-Moi, Get In and Lupin, has died. He was 56. Omar Sy, who co-starred with Niane in the Netflix series Lupin, shared a message on Twitter following news of the actor’s death. “I extend my deep condolences to the loved ones of Adama Niane, an immense actor alongside whom I had the chance and the pleasure of playing,” Sy wrote in French. “A man of rare benevolence… May his soul rest in peace.” A cause for his death has not been reported at the moment. Get In film director Olivier Abbou also shared news of Niane’s death...

