tvinsider.com
‘Leverage: Redemption’ Boss on Potential Season 3 Episode: ‘Let’s Go Steal a Hardison’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Leverage: Redemption Season 2.]. Did the Leverage: Redemption Season 2 finale, in its last moments, set up the next job we’ll see the crew pulling off?. Hardison (Aldis Hodge) videos in from the space station where he’s been for most of the...
tvinsider.com
Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Season 2
Streaming service Disney+ has canceled the family adventure series The Mysterious Benedict Society after two eight-episode seasons. Phil Hay, who developed the show alongside writing partner Matt Manfredi, announced the sad news on Twitter on Saturday, January 28. “Dear friends, Season 2 will mark the end of The Mysterious Benedict...
tvinsider.com
‘The Watchful Eye’: Amy Acker Previews ‘Misunderstood’ Character From Freeform Thriller
Nothing is as it seems when Elena (Mariel Molino), a determined young woman with a sordid history, moves into an upscale Manhattan apartment building to work as a live-in nanny for wealthy widower Matthew (Warren Christie) in the new thriller, The Watchful Eye. For one thing, the place feels haunted!...
tvinsider.com
Roush Review: Pamela Anderson Takes Control of Her Narrative in ‘Pamela, A Love Story’
Turns out Pamela Anderson has plenty more tapes in her archive. Hers is a treasure trove of VHS and DVD memories: some profane with notorious rocker ex Tommy Lee, but most are playful and joy-filled, especially when they involve her two grown sons, with whom she watches parts of home movies from her Vancouver Island retreat. This is where we first find her in Netflix’s Pamela, a love story, an intimate in-her-own-words biographical portrait, timed to coincide with the publication this week of her memoir, Love, Pamela.
4 Shows Like ‘Mayfair Witches’ to Watch If You Love the Supernatural
Mayfair Witches is now a few episodes in on AMC, and fans are loving the Anne Rice adaptation. The series stars Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers that she’s part of a powerful family of New Orleans witches known as the Mayfairs. New episodes are available every week, but if you just can’t get enough of the supernatural drama, check out these shows like Mayfair Witches.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disastrous star-studded fantasy annihilated by critics makes a deal with the devil on streaming
If name recognition and accolades were a barometer of success, then blockbuster romantic fantasy Winter’s Tale didn’t stand a chance of underperforming on either a critical or commercial level. Of course, all the talent in the world can’t guarantee a worthwhile time at the theater, something anyone unlucky enough to witness the diabolical dud found out firsthand.
msn.com
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
Laughter as Dachshund Caught Stomping Her Foot Because She's Hungry
"Only a sausage would do this! love it they're so bossy," one user said.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews
Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
John Legend’s First Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti Will Bring You Love
John Legend knows his baby girl deserves it all. The singer is savoring his time with his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, sharing a new photo of the little one dressed in pink and bundled up in his arms on Jan. 25. In the pic, John is seen smiling while wearing a white knit sweater.
Collider
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unimaginatively-titled and excruciatingly violent horror literally blows minds on streaming
If you were to discover that a movie called Game of Death was currently tearing it up on a major streaming service, we’d be entirely forgiving of any confusion that might arise from a scenario that’s unfolding as we speak. Is it the classic 1945 adventure A Game...
Kevin Bacon Still Wants a Tremors Theatrical Sequel to Happen: 'Waiting for the Call'
“I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon previously said about starring in a big-screen sequel to the 1990 horror film Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel. His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented. Not only is it the only movie of his that he's watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 Esquire profile. And on Friday, he rehashed his admiration for Tremors once...
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
Watch Sleepy Dog's Hilarious Reaction to Baby Crying: 'Please Keep it Down'
The pit bull mix delighted TikTokers, as the dog's owner told Newsweek it was "the first time the baby had woken up crying so she was very confused."
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: An Updated Cast List For The Sci-Fi Franchise’s Next Movie
Let’s go over the actors who have tapped for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next installment in the simian-centric sci-fi franchise.
Mia Goth reveals her theory as to why horror movies don't get Oscar recognition
"It's very political"
tvinsider.com
Kenya Barris’ ‘You People’ Controversy Explained — Did You Like the Netflix Film? (POLL)
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is at it again with yet another Netflix project, this time in the form of his very first feature, You People, starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mike Epps, and many more. The film showcases “a new couple and their families...
tvinsider.com
‘24’ and ‘Bosch’ Star Annie Wersching Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, a veteran TV actress who starred in 24 and Bosch, has died at age 45 after a two-year cancer battle. Stephen Full, Wersching’s husband, paid tribute to his late wife in a statement to Deadline on Sunday, January 29. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul...
Adama Niane Dies: ‘Lupin’, ‘Baise-Moi’ & ‘Get In’ Actor Was 56
Adama Niane, the French actor from Baise-Moi, Get In and Lupin, has died. He was 56. Omar Sy, who co-starred with Niane in the Netflix series Lupin, shared a message on Twitter following news of the actor’s death. “I extend my deep condolences to the loved ones of Adama Niane, an immense actor alongside whom I had the chance and the pleasure of playing,” Sy wrote in French. “A man of rare benevolence… May his soul rest in peace.” A cause for his death has not been reported at the moment. Get In film director Olivier Abbou also shared news of Niane’s death...
