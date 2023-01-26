ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Rabid raccoon found in Lenoir County; health director urges awareness

By Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykc8p_0kS8gEjA00

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A raccoon found in Lenoir County has tested positive for rabies, officials announced Thursday.

The animal was located “near the line between Pink Hill and Deep Run,” according to a press release. It is the first case of a raccoon being identified as rabid within Lenoir County in 2023. Eight raccoons found within the county tested positive for rabies in 2022.

“It is concerning to have had so many cases within Lenoir County within the last year,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said. “Rabies is a disease that can lead to severe health consequences in people and animals. We want everyone to be safe, so please be aware of your surroundings when outside.”

The health department offered the following tips for keeping families and pets safe from rabies:

  • Let the Health Department, the hospital, or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid
  • Do not approach or touch a wild animal or an animal that could be rabid.
  • Ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.
  • Keep pets away from stray or wild animals.

For questions or concerns about rabies, call the Lenoir County Health Department at 252-526-4200. For information about vaccinating pets for rabies, the health department advises you to contact a veterinarian.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Firefighter remembers 20-year Kinston tragedy

Sunday marks 20 years since the tragedy that happened at West Pharmaceutical Services in Kinston. One of many firefighters who responded that day spoke about it. Sunday marks 20 years since the tragedy that happened at West Pharmaceutical Services in Kinston. One of many firefighters who responded that day spoke about it.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Sunday is 20 years since deadly Kinston pharmaceutical explosion

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty years ago on Sunday, the deadly explosion at the West Pharmaceutical Services plant happened. The explosion at the Kinston facility killed six workers and injured dozens of others. The fire burned for two days. It was determined by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard in an investigation that a build-up […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU opens children’s advocacy center in Mt. Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new Children’s Advocacy Center created by a partnership between ECU, Wayne and Duplin counties held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. Bryant Gibson who’s the coordinator for the Children’s Advocacy Center in Mount Olive said the new facility for child abuse issues will bring many resources to the area. […]
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
wcti12.com

Construction underway on new playground at Lenoir County parks

KINSTON, Lenoir County — New playgrounds are being built in Kinston at Fairfield Park and Bill Fay Park. The community was invited to join city leaders and construction crews as the equipment was installed at Fairfield Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The old playground equipment was removed in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop

There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. ‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County …. We first brought you the story of an Onslow County woman who was reaching out to get help taking care of her 200 cats one year ago.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Sisters partner to open Uptown boutique

Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville. Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Prayer vigil being held for Tyre Nichols’ family in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A prayer vigil is happening at a church in the east for the family of Tyre Nichols. At noon on Monday, January 30, Interfaith Clergy and Pitt County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are holding a prayer vigil at New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville for the Nichols family.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Who is the Bertie County sheriff?

WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Renaissance Faire returning to Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lovers of the Renaissance era, rejoice! ENC Regional Renaissance Faire, a nonprofit based in eastern North Carolina, will be holding its second annual Renaissance Faire on April 22-23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Lenoir County Fairgrounds. The event will take place outside and will benefit local businesses. The organization […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina counties seeing unusual weather this January

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday night, five different Eastern Carolina Counties were under three different tornado warnings. Dare, Martin, Pitt, Beaufort, and Hyde Counties were all under tornado warnings. It’s a bit unusual for January, and the weather prompted ECU to send an alert to students to take shelter.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new beginning

Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up. Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new …. Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up. ‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County …. We...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during a drug bust in Bertie County, deputies said. NC Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol said that 30-year-old Malik Edwards, of Williamston, was arrested Friday at a traffic stop off Highway 17 near a daycare.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy