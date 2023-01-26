NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy K-9 Flash passed away. “Flash was a highly trained and devoted K-9. Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, then came to the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and served with the Sheriff’s Office until 2018 when he retired,” a release from NHCSO said. “During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Flash was responsible for the apprehension of numerous criminals and the recovery of numerous items of evidence. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Flash for his service and dedication.”

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO