WECT
Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy K-9 Flash passed away. “Flash was a highly trained and devoted K-9. Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, then came to the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and served with the Sheriff’s Office until 2018 when he retired,” a release from NHCSO said. “During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Flash was responsible for the apprehension of numerous criminals and the recovery of numerous items of evidence. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Flash for his service and dedication.”
Sheriff’s office warns Robeson County residents of phone scam
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about a phone scam circulating in the area. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from a spoofed number where a person identifies themselves with a possibly fabricated name such as “Deputy Andrew Donavan,” according to the sheriff’s office. “You should recognize it […]
cbs17
Investigators seek witnesses in December hit-and-run that killed Cumberland County deputy, NCSHP says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses in a December hit-and-run that killed a Cumberland County deputy in the line of duty. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the deputy as 23-year-old Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Although the suspect was...
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with crime involving minor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former North Myrtle Beach firefighter was arrested on a charge for a crime involving a minor, according to officials. City spokesperson Donald Graham said the city is aware of the pending criminal charges against Kevin Polich and that he resigned from his position on Wednesday. “We were shocked […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County man sentenced to life for 1988 murder up for parole
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An investigation is underway to see if a convicted murderer can be granted parole. The case concerns James Daniels, who was convicted of 2nd degree murder in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison. Investigators will look at the person — the facts...
Police search Hamlet home following traffic stop, drug bust
HAMLET — Police found more drugs at the home of two men charged following a traffic stop earlier this week. According to the Hamlet Police Department, officers and investigators executed a search warrant Jan. 25 at a home on Entwistle Street. Investigators say it’s the same home that 38-year-old...
Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family of man charged in 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron speaks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial for the 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron set to begin next week. The family of the defendant is now speaking out. In November of 2020, Jaquan Cortez Jackson was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of Carly Rae Baron. Wilmington...
YAHOO!
New Hanover jury finds man guilty of murder in 2020 shooting death
A man faces a life sentence in prison without parole after being found guilty of murder. After a week-long trial, a New Hanover County jury found Donte Jamal Rollinson, 48, guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 death of Jason Seth Stokes and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from District Attorney Ben David's office.
Scotland County sheriff warns citizens of threatening scam calls asking for money
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County citizens are receiving phone calls asking for payment in regards to law enforcement business, Sheriff Ralph Kersey said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. People are receiving calls threatening payment to keep from being arrested, according to the post. Kersey says the sheriff’s office does not conduct any […]
wpde.com
2 men sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing of Florence teen
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps have been sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Tydrecus Deshawn Williams in September of 2019 at a store on Lucas Street in Florence, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.
Why a Robeson County triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. According to Surfside Beach […]
WECT
Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of her...
WMBF
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Woman facing charges after multiple dogs found dead in Currie
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County woman is facing several charges of cruelty to animals after several dogs were found dead at a farm in Pender County. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Manuela Strand, 40. She is charged with 8 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and 1 count misdemeanor of disposition of dead domesticated animals.
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
