Cerro Gordo, NC

WECT

Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy K-9 Flash passed away. “Flash was a highly trained and devoted K-9. Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, then came to the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and served with the Sheriff’s Office until 2018 when he retired,” a release from NHCSO said. “During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Flash was responsible for the apprehension of numerous criminals and the recovery of numerous items of evidence. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Flash for his service and dedication.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff’s office warns Robeson County residents of phone scam

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about a phone scam circulating in the area. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from a spoofed number where a person identifies themselves with a possibly fabricated name such as “Deputy Andrew Donavan,” according to the sheriff’s office. “You should recognize it […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Family of man charged in 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron speaks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial for the 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron set to begin next week. The family of the defendant is now speaking out. In November of 2020, Jaquan Cortez Jackson was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of Carly Rae Baron. Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, NC
YAHOO!

New Hanover jury finds man guilty of murder in 2020 shooting death

A man faces a life sentence in prison without parole after being found guilty of murder. After a week-long trial, a New Hanover County jury found Donte Jamal Rollinson, 48, guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 death of Jason Seth Stokes and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from District Attorney Ben David's office.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County sheriff warns citizens of threatening scam calls asking for money

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County citizens are receiving phone calls asking for payment in regards to law enforcement business, Sheriff Ralph Kersey said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. People are receiving calls threatening payment to keep from being arrested, according to the post. Kersey says the sheriff’s office does not conduct any […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

2 men sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing of Florence teen

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps have been sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Tydrecus Deshawn Williams in September of 2019 at a store on Lucas Street in Florence, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
FLORENCE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. According to Surfside Beach […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WECT

Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of her...
LELAND, NC
WMBF

Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.
SOCASTEE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Woman facing charges after multiple dogs found dead in Currie

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County woman is facing several charges of cruelty to animals after several dogs were found dead at a farm in Pender County. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Manuela Strand, 40. She is charged with 8 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and 1 count misdemeanor of disposition of dead domesticated animals.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
SOUTHPORT, NC

