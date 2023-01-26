In a make-or-break game for the Oregon Duck men's basketball program against the second-place Utah Utes, the program's second-highest-rated prospect to ever play for Oregon didn't see a single minute of action. Saturday's home win over Utah was the first game in which freshman center and former Top 10 recruit Kel'el Ware didn't play. Instead, the Ducks looked to junior forward Lok Wur, who produced one of the best games of his career despite not scoring a single point.

