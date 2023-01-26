ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Fork, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Dana Altman opens up on decision to not play Kel'el Ware in Oregon's must-win game vs Utah

In a make-or-break game for the Oregon Duck men's basketball program against the second-place Utah Utes, the program's second-highest-rated prospect to ever play for Oregon didn't see a single minute of action. Saturday's home win over Utah was the first game in which freshman center and former Top 10 recruit Kel'el Ware didn't play. Instead, the Ducks looked to junior forward Lok Wur, who produced one of the best games of his career despite not scoring a single point.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy