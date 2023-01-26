Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Guardians of the Children hosts annual chilli cook off
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Guardians of the Children hosted their annual chilli cook off at the D&N event center Saturday in North Platte. Guardians of the Children is a group that specializes in helping children who are going through a hard time. The cook off was meant to raise...
knopnews2.com
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Meeko!
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Meeko was left at the North Platte Animal Shelter on Wednesday night because he needed neutered. Now, Meeko sits in his corner, away from all he has ever known, trying to figure out where he goes from here. He tends to hide until he is...
knopnews2.com
South Loup boys and girls take MNAC championships
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The South Loup boys and girls both got the victories on Saturday in the MNAC Championship Games at NPCC. The boys take the victory over Mullen 50-39, while the girls take the victory over Twin Loup 49-31. Next up for the South Loup teams is a...
North Platte Telegraph
Keith Howe first in the world to attain five photography degrees
Photography awards line the hallway at Keith and Holly Howe’s Photographic Images studio, but Keith’s latest accomplishment tops them all. Keith is the first photographer in the world to have earned five degrees through the Professional Photographers of America organization. He was presented his fifth degree at the organization’s annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee last weekend.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Awarded Class C Girls High School Golf Championship Tournament through 2026
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Activities Association listened to proposals from communities in Nebraska on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and decided in an 8-0 vote to award the community of North Platte the Class C Girls High School State Golf Championship for the years 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, according to a press release from Visit North Platte.
knopnews2.com
Hershey falls to Bridgeport at home
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 14-3 Hershey Lady Panthers host the 15-0 Bridgeport Bulldogs. The Lady Panthers looking to get some revenge on Bridgeport after they previously lost to them in the SPVA Championship Game 85-41. Hershey was not able to pick up the win against Bridgeport. The Lady Panthers fall short by a final score of 80-38.
🎧 Taco bar, bake sale, silent auction to benefit North Platte woman battling leukemia
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A battle against cancer has nameless impacts on the patient and their family. From treatments to travel, cancer is an expensive battle to fight. Deb Foote of North Platte has just begun her battle against Leukemia and a group of friends and family are organizing a benefit to help offset some of the expenses incurred by Deb and her husband Jeff, a Lieutenant with the North Platte Police Department.
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jeron Gager
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero features a four-year Varsity Basketball Player from Ogallala High School, Jeron Gager. This name has become somewhat of a staple at an Ogallala Boys Basketball Game. Over the past four years, Gager has contributed greatly to the success of the program, so much so, that he recently earned his 1,000th career point when the Indians faced Sidney on January 13th.
knopnews2.com
SWC Boys: Ogallala faces Holdrege in the Semi-Finals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Ogallala Indians face the fourth-seeded Holdrege Dusters in the Semi-Finals of the Southwest Conference Basketball Tournament to see who will advance to the Championship. The Indians punch their ticket to the Championship Game after they get the 80-69 win over Holdrege. Ogallala will...
knopnews2.com
Hershey captures the win at home over Bridgeport
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 8-7 Hershey Panthers host the 9-6 Bridgeport Bulldogs. In their previous game, the Panthers got the win over the Kimball Longhorns 54-52 in the fifth-place game of the SPVA Tournament. After a hard-fought game, the Panthers were able to come away with the 45-42...
knopnews2.com
MNAC Girls: Sandhills/Thedford faces Twin Loup in the Semi-Finals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi-Finals round of the Girl’s MNAC Tournament, the top-seeded Sandhills/Thedford Lady Knights faced the fifth-seeded Twin Loup Lady Wolves for a trip to the Championship Game. In the end, the Lady Wolves were able to come through with the upset, to knock...
knopnews2.com
North Platte mayor honors CRNAs during CRNA appreciation week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In honor of CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists) week, North Platte mayor Brandon Kelliher gave a proclamation on Wednesday afternoon, thanking local CRNAs for their work. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists are the ones who are in charge of administering Anastasia to patients during surgery. Two...
knopnews2.com
MNAC Girls: South Loup and Sandhills Valley face off in the Semi Finals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi-Finals of the Girl’s MNAC Basketball Tournament, the second-seeded South Loup Lady Bobcats faced the seventh-seeded Sandhills Valley Lady Mavericks to see who will punch their ticket to the Championship Game. South Loup was able to come away with a big 50-29...
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health announces new sports and therapy, orthopedic rehab center
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health announced a new sports and therapy and orthopedic rehabilitation center. According to a press release from Great Plains Health, the facility will be located in a convenient, centralized location on the Great Plains Health campus, on the corner of Jeffers and Leota Streets at 1520 South Jeffers Street.
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health to replace old North Platte Motel 6 with sports, therapy center
Great Plains Health has announced that they will build a sports, therapy and orthopedic rehabilitation center where the old Motel 6 now stands at 1520 S. Jeffers St., in North Platte. Demolition of the building is slated to begin in mid-February. Between now and then, GPH is partnering with North...
knopnews2.com
Mostly cloudy skies and mild conditions Friday; Very frigid temperatures and snow chances this weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Friday is calm before the cold and snow chances this weekend, with mostly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures in store for Friday. Friday will be more influenced by a southwesterly to southeasterly flow, caused by an area of high pressure that is centered to our...
knopnews2.com
RPAC Girls Basketball Wallace vs Dundy County-Stratton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wallace took on Dundy County-Stratton at Paxton on Thursday evening. In the consolation bracket on the west side of the bracket, both teams are looking to salvage their tournament and leave on a winning note. For most of the game, it was a back-and-forth affair, with the Tigers leading for most of the way. In the fourth quarter, Wallace was able to bring the game within two points with under a minute to go, but after Dundy County made both free throws, Wallace wouldn’t score again, as the final score of this one was 36-32 in favor of the Tigers.
klkntv.com
Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
knopnews2.com
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Cozad woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday night in central Nebraska. Troopers arrested Mikayla Schooley, 25, for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and outstanding warrants.
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
Comments / 0