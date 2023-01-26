NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs awarded the eighth REACH grant to a theater teacher at North Platte High School. With the grant, Brittany McDaniel wants to start the Bring the Stage to the Students Project. She wants 20 members of her advanced acting class to go on a tour of all the elementary schools in the area. She wants to bring the art of theater to the young kids in hopes of inspiring them to be interested in theater, speech, or other fine arts when they get to high school.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO