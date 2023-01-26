Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Guardians of the Children hosts annual chilli cook off
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Guardians of the Children hosted their annual chilli cook off at the D&N event center Saturday in North Platte. Guardians of the Children is a group that specializes in helping children who are going through a hard time. The cook off was meant to raise...
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health announces new sports and therapy, orthopedic rehab center
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health announced a new sports and therapy and orthopedic rehabilitation center. According to a press release from Great Plains Health, the facility will be located in a convenient, centralized location on the Great Plains Health campus, on the corner of Jeffers and Leota Streets at 1520 South Jeffers Street.
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health to replace old North Platte Motel 6 with sports, therapy center
Great Plains Health has announced that they will build a sports, therapy and orthopedic rehabilitation center where the old Motel 6 now stands at 1520 S. Jeffers St., in North Platte. Demolition of the building is slated to begin in mid-February. Between now and then, GPH is partnering with North...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Awarded Class C Girls High School Golf Championship Tournament through 2026
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Activities Association listened to proposals from communities in Nebraska on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and decided in an 8-0 vote to award the community of North Platte the Class C Girls High School State Golf Championship for the years 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, according to a press release from Visit North Platte.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates house 63 Wednesday
The American Cancer Society reported this month that cancer-related deaths have decreased by almost. The American Cancer Society reported this month that cancer-related deaths have decreased by almost 32% over the past 28 years. Still, the Nebraska Cancer Registry cites cancer as the second leading cause of death in the state, surpassed by heart disease. Lung cancer was cited as the leading cause of cancer deaths in Nebraska.
🎧 Taco bar, bake sale, silent auction to benefit North Platte woman battling leukemia
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A battle against cancer has nameless impacts on the patient and their family. From treatments to travel, cancer is an expensive battle to fight. Deb Foote of North Platte has just begun her battle against Leukemia and a group of friends and family are organizing a benefit to help offset some of the expenses incurred by Deb and her husband Jeff, a Lieutenant with the North Platte Police Department.
knopnews2.com
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Meeko!
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Meeko was left at the North Platte Animal Shelter on Wednesday night because he needed neutered. Now, Meeko sits in his corner, away from all he has ever known, trying to figure out where he goes from here. He tends to hide until he is...
knopnews2.com
Hershey falls to Bridgeport at home
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 14-3 Hershey Lady Panthers host the 15-0 Bridgeport Bulldogs. The Lady Panthers looking to get some revenge on Bridgeport after they previously lost to them in the SPVA Championship Game 85-41. Hershey was not able to pick up the win against Bridgeport. The Lady Panthers fall short by a final score of 80-38.
knopnews2.com
SWC Boys: Ogallala faces Holdrege in the Semi-Finals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Ogallala Indians face the fourth-seeded Holdrege Dusters in the Semi-Finals of the Southwest Conference Basketball Tournament to see who will advance to the Championship. The Indians punch their ticket to the Championship Game after they get the 80-69 win over Holdrege. Ogallala will...
knopnews2.com
Maywood-Hayes Center advances to RPAC championship game
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves defeated the Dundy County-Stratton Tigers 60-58 on Friday evening in the RPAC West Division final in Paxton. The Wolves and the Tigers both came out fighting as the Tigers took a 6 point lead mid-way through the first quarter, but the Wolves battled back as Jhett Sellers would beat the buzzer to give Maywood-Hayes Center the lead. Late in the second quarter Jonathan Patel would join his teammate Sellers in the buzzer-beater club, and the Wolves would lead by 5 at the half.
knopnews2.com
MNAC Girls: Sandhills/Thedford faces Twin Loup in the Semi-Finals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi-Finals round of the Girl’s MNAC Tournament, the top-seeded Sandhills/Thedford Lady Knights faced the fifth-seeded Twin Loup Lady Wolves for a trip to the Championship Game. In the end, the Lady Wolves were able to come through with the upset, to knock...
1011now.com
Deceased man found in eastern North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Police Department responded to the report of a deceased 20-year-old man found in the backyard of a residence in eastern North Platte on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. The body was located near the 1900 block of Burlington Blvd by an alley. The 20-year-old...
knopnews2.com
Hershey captures the win at home over Bridgeport
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 8-7 Hershey Panthers host the 9-6 Bridgeport Bulldogs. In their previous game, the Panthers got the win over the Kimball Longhorns 54-52 in the fifth-place game of the SPVA Tournament. After a hard-fought game, the Panthers were able to come away with the 45-42...
knopnews2.com
MNAC Girls: South Loup and Sandhills Valley face off in the Semi Finals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the Semi-Finals of the Girl’s MNAC Basketball Tournament, the second-seeded South Loup Lady Bobcats faced the seventh-seeded Sandhills Valley Lady Mavericks to see who will punch their ticket to the Championship Game. South Loup was able to come away with a big 50-29...
knopnews2.com
RPAC Girls Basketball Paxton vs Hitchcock County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Paxton hosts Hitchcock County in the second consolation game on Thursday. Both teams are looking to bounce back after losing their respective games on Monday. Paxton used their full court press to generate turnovers early in the first half, which led to easy buckets in...
News Channel Nebraska
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
COZAD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a Cozad woman after a Wednesday night pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The NSP said that around 10:30 p.m. a trooper tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra, which was reportedly believed to be driven by a subject with multiple felony warrants.
knopnews2.com
Firefighters have greater cancer risk than other professions
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cancer is the leading case of death among firefighters, accounting for more than 74% of deaths that occur in the line of duty, surpassing heart disease. Dennis Thompson has spent the last 30 years as a paid firefighter. He and those in his profession are...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 3 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts), attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and fentanyl, Minor in possession (2 counts) Alfonso...
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Jeron Gager
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero features a four-year Varsity Basketball Player from Ogallala High School, Jeron Gager. This name has become somewhat of a staple at an Ogallala Boys Basketball Game. Over the past four years, Gager has contributed greatly to the success of the program, so much so, that he recently earned his 1,000th career point when the Indians faced Sidney on January 13th.
knopnews2.com
Mostly cloudy skies and mild conditions Friday; Very frigid temperatures and snow chances this weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Friday is calm before the cold and snow chances this weekend, with mostly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures in store for Friday. Friday will be more influenced by a southwesterly to southeasterly flow, caused by an area of high pressure that is centered to our...
