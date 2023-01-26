Read full article on original website
Related
Review: Thee Sacred Souls Return to Thalia Hall with an Amazing Night of Soulful Songs
Thee Sacred Souls are no strangers to Chicago, especially Thalia Hall. Having played local venues quite a bit last year including the Thalia Hall Block Party, Thee Sacred Souls feel like they’re right at home at the Pilsen mainstay. And with a sound that is as deeply soulful and danceable as there is, it’s no surprise that their return garnered a pair of sold-out shows. Alongside Jalen N’Gonda, Thee Sacred Souls gifted a packed and ready to groove Thalia Hall an incredible night of soulful songs.
Review: Immersive Flotsam and Jetsam, Karaoke and Cocktails at Whim Chicago
What do theater artists do when creative offerings morph post-COVID? What do theatrical spaces become in this life-after-coronavirus reset? Creators gonna create, here with a new experience called Whim Chicago, an immersive “art on top of art” experience, kinda like a year-round haunted house. What used to be...
Review: Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel Is a Feast for the Senses at Lyric Opera
What do you get when you mix Englebert Humperdinck, a visual homage to German expressionism, Weimar decadence, and gorgeous singing? The answer is Hansel and Gretel at the Lyric Opera. This telling of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale is how I remember it with evil hags and crafty gnomes luring wayward children into castle towers and gingerbread houses. This revival at Lyric is directed by Eric Einhorn, who has a deft hand at giving the characters a wide berth within the expressionistic set design by John McFarlane. It’s Grimm meets F.W. Murnau’s Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920). This production also brings Sir Andrew Davis back to the Lyric. He has been appointed Music Director Emeritus, a well-deserved honor. Sir Andrew is a delight to watch and exudes the joy that he takes in the music as he conducts.
Review: Doss Brings an Effervescent Dance Party to Lincoln Hall for Tomorrow Never Knows
Electronic dance music occupies an incredibly unique space within the live music landscape, being one of the only genres in which the focus is primarily on the audience rather than the performer. The DJ acts as a conduit, an alchemist, a translator between the auditory and tactile. As an audience member, there is something deeply visceral about a good dance-oriented DJ set; it transforms the space into a wave pool, triggering perpetual motion throughout the sweat-soaked room with synths that seep into your skin and bass that vibrates your bones. This past Saturday, the excellently curated Tomorrow Never Knows Festival brought two of the best dance DJ’s in the world, Doss and Ariel Zetina, to Lincoln Hall for an evening of booming beats and bouncing bodies.
Preview: North Coast Music Festival Returns to SeatGeek Stadium for Another Year of EDM Fun
Festival season is quickly approaching and it’s time to get excited! North Coast Music Festival, which happens to be one of the later and incredibly fun festivals of the summer season, recently announced their return to SeatGeek Stadium. This will be their third time at the just-outside-of-Chicago campus and is sure to be a fun with given this year’s packed lineup!
Dispatch: Puppet Theater Festival Opens With Moby Dick, Tells Comic and Dramatic Stories Through Puppetry
Chicago’s 5th annual International Puppet Theater Festival opened with a dramatic splash last week with a French-Norwegian production of Moby Dick at the beautifully refurbished Studebaker Theater. Productions are being staged in several venues this week and next, before ending on January 29 with Manual Cinema’s production of Frankenstein at the Studebaker.
Review: Improv Adds Zing to Music of the Baroque’s Mozart Birthday Concert
Each January, Chicago’s Music of the Baroque orchestra celebrates Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who was born on January 27, 1756. This “birthday” concert is reliably excellent, as the ensemble has gained recognition since its founding in 1971 as one of the leading interpreters of Mozart’s work. At...
Review: A Night of Surprises as Bonny Doon Turns Chicago into Detroit Rock City
Guest review by Lorenzo Zenitsky. Okay, so first things first, Bonny Doon‘s Thursday night performance at The Empty Bottle was my first show ever at The Empty Bottle and I think it might be my new favorite venue (Sorry Hideout!). From its perfect flow, to its little sitting stairs, to its wonderful sound quality, and all the way to its beautifully lit stage, it’s just immaculate fun being at the Bottle. I also feel like it should be said that two days prior to this show, I had never once heard a Bonny Doon song. I also realize now that two days prior to the show, I was yet to be fully musically born because holy cow, this band rocks. They are the perfect mix of the modern and introspective alt-country sounds of bands like Hovvdy and the gritty city-born indie rock of bands like Twin Peaks. People, if you aren’t tearing through this band’s discography right now, hit pause on whatever you’re listening to for just a moment and hit play on Bonny Doon. You will not regret it.
Review: Horszowski Trio Wows at the Northwestern Winter Chamber Music Festival
Centered on the music of Robert Schumann, the Horszowski Trio gave a dynamite performance at the Pick-Staiger Concert Hall in Evanston on Friday night. Based in New York, this ensemble of Jesse Mills on violin, Ole Akahoshi on cello, and Rieko Aizawa on piano played with so much gel, the sounds seemed to be coming from a single person. Friday’s concert was part of the annual Northwestern Winter Chamber Music Festival, which ends this weekend.
Review: The Man Who Created a Funny Flat Planet—Terry Pratchett: A Life with Footnotes, by Rob Wilkins
Chicago doesn’t play much of a role in Rob Wilkins’s biography of his boss, Terry Pratchett, the British mega-selling author of the fantasy-science fiction Discworld series whose life was cut short at the age of 66 by early onset Alzheimer’s. But the city’s cameo appearances come at several key moments.
Review: Shakespeare for a Younger Generation in Milwaukee Rep’s Much Ado About Nothing
One of Shakespeare’s most-popular romantic comedies, Much Ado About Nothing, comes thrillingly to life on the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s largest stage. As explained in pre-performance remarks by Artistic Director Mark Clements, this production marks the Rep’s continued commitment to classic theater. Much Ado is the only Shakespeare offering in its current season. Judging from the full house on opening night, audiences seem ready to explore the myriad shenanigans that comprise this much-beloved play.
Review: Chicago Philharmonic Shows Off Bountiful Talent in Tan Dun’s Concertos
The Chicago Philharmonic mirrored the kaleidoscope of Chicago diversity of their performance of several works, including two concertos by composer Tan Dun and one by The Chicago Phil’s composer in residence, Reinaldo Moya. The concert featured solo performances by guitarist Sharon Isbin, cellist Joshua Roman, pipa player Wei Yang, percussionist Peter Ferry, and Philharmonic member Mimi Tachouet on flute. Conducting the excellent performance at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance on Saturday night was Scott Speck.
Review: Dry Cleaning Impresses at Thalia Hall
Listening to Dry Cleaning feels like having the perfect background-noise playlist on; the music and lyrics mimic conversations that we all make up in our minds in the shower, driving to work, or as we drift off to sleep. Vocalist Florence Shaw’s writing reminds me of the things I should have said but the time was never right, or the passing thoughts and memories that bounce around in my mind as I move through life daily – nothing so obviously profound, just every-day experience within myself. Shaw invites listeners to acknowledge a creativity in simply observing without the need to narrate grandiose stories; to not try so hard to make something groundbreaking out of every idea and just let it be what it is. Her patchwork of conversation, feelings, thoughts, and observations play coyly with the rise, swell, and journey of each song. Driving bass and twinkling guitar perhaps mirror an inner voice playing devil’s advocate, an ex-lover, friend, or someone not yet introduced.
Preview: Get Ready for 12 Straight Days of Puppetry From Chicago and the World at the 5th Annual International Puppet Festival
The 5th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the largest of its kind in North America, begins next Wednesday, January 18, and runs through Sunday, January 29, at venues large and small throughout the city. More than 100 performances and events around the city will feature all forms of puppetry from bunraku to shadow, to crankie scroll, pageant-style puppets and more. Chicago will be the puppetry capital of the world for 12 days and nights.
2022 in Review: A Lit Retrospective
What was 2022 like in the world of Chicago, Illinois, and Midwest letters? I’ve asked the Lit section writers to share their favorite reviews and stories of the past year. Newly minted TCR writer Adam Kaz submitted a review of the latest Amy Winehouse biography, Tyler James’ My Amy: The Life We Shared, as well as a interview with Chicago’s first cultural historian, the ever-gregarious and eternally fascinating Tim Samuelson.
