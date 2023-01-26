Read full article on original website
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSAlabama State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this weekKristen WaltersAlbertville, AL
Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools
Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools. Nearly 1,000 kits given to regional health care partners. Chattooga County schools, Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools, Polk County schools, Trion schools and Darlington School recently requested hundreds of the Stop the Bleed kits from Atrium Health Floyd. Requests for the Stop the Bleed kits came after school leaders attended active-shooter response training held by the health care system.
Gadsden State to Observe Black History Month
Gadsden, Ala. — Gadsden State Community College is hosting events during the month of February in recognition of Black History Month. The celebration will begin on Feb. 1 with a Lunch and Learn, a special on-campus meal and a presentation by Leavie D. King III, a speaker, trainer and coach from Mobile. King is founder and CEO of COACHEDUP, established in 2003 as an avenue to fulfill his passion as an entrepreneur, speaker and coach enabling others to achieve professional and personal empowerment.
Fresh Meet ALABAMA Coming to Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Sunday, January 29th from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm the 801 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 is the place to be for the Fresh Meet ALABAMA event hosted by Fresh Meet Events and Elite Tuner.
Amos comes up big for Warriors in win at Alexandria
ANNISTON – Jack Amos made a living on the football field having people underestimate him because of his size. Being the smallest guy on the basketball floor has its advantages, too. For one, you can sneak into places unnoticed and come up with the big play. That’s what happened...
Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
All American Circus Comes to Anniston
Anniston, AL – Saturday, January 28th is the day for the circus!. This year, Oscar Garcia presents an ALL-NEW show, perfect for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. This event will be located at the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL.) The will be two showtimes. One will be at 5:00 pm and one at 7:30 pm. Arrive early and enjoy a little extra circus fun at the kids fun zone before showtime.PRE-SALE DISCOUNT DEALS: AllAmericanCircus.com/tour-dates/
Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
Birmingham police condemn actions of Memphis officers in Tyre Nichols’ death
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond on Friday extended condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols as police in Memphis prepared to release video of the deadly beating. Nichols, 29, died in Tennessee three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Five police officers have been fired and charged with murder in Nichols’ death.
ACC, SEC schools standing out to Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is well on his way to making a name for himself as his offer list continues to grow. Kirkpatrick attends Gadsden City High School in Gadsden, Alabama. He holds 10 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. The 2024 recruit said he feels the...
Salesman who sold Jeremy Pruitt his truck speaks on Alabama DC speculation
Alabama fans went crazy Thursday as a picture surfaced on social media, adding to the speculation of whether Jeremy Pruitt will return to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. The photo was of Pruitt buying a truck from a Ford dealership in Fort Payne, Ala. Crimson Tide fans immediately started thinking...
Piedmont’s Odam posts 3,000th career point in overtime win at White Plains
WHITE PLAINS – Piedmont’s Alex Odam scored 41 points from everywhere on the floor to become the 14th player in Alabama high school history to score 3,000 career points, but it took a layup from under the basket at the overtime buzzer to make the night even more memorable.
Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses
Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
Madison County investigators identify pair in connection to laundromat damage investigation
Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) investigators were asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe may have caused damage to a Hazel Green laundromat.
Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now is a great time to get a job in Birmingham and recruiters in the city said they have lots of jobs open, ranging in skill level and industry. Birmingham business leaders say they’re creating forward thinking positions and offering more of what people want in a job in 2023.
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
Mason’s BBQ Coming Soon to Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – The JSU media department noted that if you have driven down Mountain Street lately, you have likely noticed a new business sign across from Meehan Hall/JSU Stadium. Mason’s BBQ – the popular food truck that visited campus in the fall semester – is expanding into a full service restaurant. The opening date is not yet finalized, but is slated for early February. It will serve both the campus and local community and accept Cocky Bucks, cash and credit cards (but not Flex). JSU will share the opening date, hours and menu when available.
