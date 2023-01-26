Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
Related
utv44.com
Mobile's NAACP President talks possible protesting in the wake of Tyre Nichols death
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — On Friday, officials in Memphis released police body and car dash camera video showing the confrontation between police and 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop. Nichols died three days later in the hospital from injuries family members say were caused by a police beating.
utv44.com
Man charged with NYE shooting and murder in downtown Mobile indicted in federal court
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thomas Earl Thomas, the man charged with New Years Eve shooting and murder in downtown Mobile, has now been indicted in federal court. Thomas is charged with illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. The indictment alleges that the Glock...
utv44.com
Mobile County NAACP President responds to Tyre Nichols video
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — "The acts of those officers were hideous, the outcome was sad," said Robert Clopton, Mobile County NAACP President. Mobile county NAACP President Robert Clopton sat down with NBC15 Emily Pounds Friday as the bodycam footage of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was released to the public.
utv44.com
Third suspect arrested in Mobile Walmart shooting
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — 19-year-old Jimaurice Pierce has been arrested by the Mobile Police Department. He's the third teenager accused of being involved in the shooting at a local Walmart. Pierce was wanted for the December 27th shooting at the Walmart on the I-65 Service Road. He was also...
utv44.com
Mobile woman shot at during road rage incident
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A woman was reportedly shot at in broad daylight driving near the University of South Alabama. Police say it was a matter of road rage. The woman who was shot at says she is now living in fear. Wednesday, she was leaving Walmart with a...
utv44.com
More than 400 people join march for life through Downtown Mobile
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — More than 400 people marched through downtown mobile this morning. It's the first march for life event in our area since Roe Versus Wade was overturned last June. Their message was simple: support life. Sarah Eubanks used to work in a mobile abortion clinic. Eubanks...
utv44.com
Semmes hires investigator to look into fire truck crash
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook says the city hired a third party to investigate a Semmes Fire-Rescue truck crash that occurred earlier this month. The accident happened during stormy weather, and at the time, the fire chief indicated the weather was major factor in the single-vehicle crash. But a Semmes Fire-Rescue Department source tells NBC 15 News the brakes failed on the ladder truck as a Lieutenant drove it down a hill on Schillinger Road and into a curve.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores Elementary students collect items to give to Selma storm victims
Gulf Shores, Ala. (WPMI) — Something really neat happened Friday at Gulf Shores Elementary school. A kids service club ended this week with an act of kindness. It’s an act that will serve a community that needs a little tlc. One by one they walked into the trailer...
utv44.com
"Copycat" edibles make it tough to differentiate between everyday snacks and THC products
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A third Mary G Montgomery student faces charges connected to the THC laced candy Semmes Police discovered inside of the school. Police say several students ate the candy and were hospitalized. It's becoming a problem across the nation. In a recent study published by the Journal of Pediatrics from 2017 to 2021, Poison Control saw more than a 1,000% increase in calls about children eating cannabis edibles. Officials say parents need to monitor what their children are buying and eating, but it's very difficult to spot the difference between a harmless snack and one that's infused with THC.
utv44.com
Daphne Middle School evacuated after threat, Daphne East Elementary put on lockdown
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police update on school lockdowns, evacuations >>. According to police, a phone call to Daphne Middle School Friday morning around 10:15 warned of a bomb. Police say the call appeared to be made from a juvenile across the country. Police swept the school without finding anything.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores planning visitor safety in light of beach erosion
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Gulf Shores was already concerned about beach erosion before severe weather came through this week. City council members met and discussed the current situation at a recent meeting. Gulf Shores beaches have some problems. “The winter storms have basically taken away...
utv44.com
Being a Foster Grandparent isn't what you think. Actually, it's a whole lot more
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Debbie has some time on her hands. "I'm currently unemployed and it’s an opportunity to give back somewhat." And on this morning, she's at the Semmes Public Library, sitting down with some people who are looking for folks just like her. "They enjoy what...
utv44.com
Dry Saturday, soggy Sunday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Saturday will be dry with highs in the upper 50s and lowers 60s, but clouds begin to increase, and wet weather returns to the state Sunday with periods of rain. Some thunder is possible, but for now, there is no risk of severe storms, but we will keep on eye on trends this weekend. Highs Sunday will be in the 60s. Rainfall amounts should be in the 1-2 inch range, with the higher amounts in our inland community.
Comments / 0