ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Mobile County NAACP President responds to Tyre Nichols video

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — "The acts of those officers were hideous, the outcome was sad," said Robert Clopton, Mobile County NAACP President. Mobile county NAACP President Robert Clopton sat down with NBC15 Emily Pounds Friday as the bodycam footage of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was released to the public.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Third suspect arrested in Mobile Walmart shooting

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — 19-year-old Jimaurice Pierce has been arrested by the Mobile Police Department. He's the third teenager accused of being involved in the shooting at a local Walmart. Pierce was wanted for the December 27th shooting at the Walmart on the I-65 Service Road. He was also...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile woman shot at during road rage incident

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A woman was reportedly shot at in broad daylight driving near the University of South Alabama. Police say it was a matter of road rage. The woman who was shot at says she is now living in fear. Wednesday, she was leaving Walmart with a...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

More than 400 people join march for life through Downtown Mobile

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — More than 400 people marched through downtown mobile this morning. It's the first march for life event in our area since Roe Versus Wade was overturned last June. Their message was simple: support life. Sarah Eubanks used to work in a mobile abortion clinic. Eubanks...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Semmes hires investigator to look into fire truck crash

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook says the city hired a third party to investigate a Semmes Fire-Rescue truck crash that occurred earlier this month. The accident happened during stormy weather, and at the time, the fire chief indicated the weather was major factor in the single-vehicle crash. But a Semmes Fire-Rescue Department source tells NBC 15 News the brakes failed on the ladder truck as a Lieutenant drove it down a hill on Schillinger Road and into a curve.
SEMMES, AL
utv44.com

"Copycat" edibles make it tough to differentiate between everyday snacks and THC products

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A third Mary G Montgomery student faces charges connected to the THC laced candy Semmes Police discovered inside of the school. Police say several students ate the candy and were hospitalized. It's becoming a problem across the nation. In a recent study published by the Journal of Pediatrics from 2017 to 2021, Poison Control saw more than a 1,000% increase in calls about children eating cannabis edibles. Officials say parents need to monitor what their children are buying and eating, but it's very difficult to spot the difference between a harmless snack and one that's infused with THC.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores planning visitor safety in light of beach erosion

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Gulf Shores was already concerned about beach erosion before severe weather came through this week. City council members met and discussed the current situation at a recent meeting. Gulf Shores beaches have some problems. “The winter storms have basically taken away...
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Dry Saturday, soggy Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Saturday will be dry with highs in the upper 50s and lowers 60s, but clouds begin to increase, and wet weather returns to the state Sunday with periods of rain. Some thunder is possible, but for now, there is no risk of severe storms, but we will keep on eye on trends this weekend. Highs Sunday will be in the 60s. Rainfall amounts should be in the 1-2 inch range, with the higher amounts in our inland community.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy