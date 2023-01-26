Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A third Mary G Montgomery student faces charges connected to the THC laced candy Semmes Police discovered inside of the school. Police say several students ate the candy and were hospitalized. It's becoming a problem across the nation. In a recent study published by the Journal of Pediatrics from 2017 to 2021, Poison Control saw more than a 1,000% increase in calls about children eating cannabis edibles. Officials say parents need to monitor what their children are buying and eating, but it's very difficult to spot the difference between a harmless snack and one that's infused with THC.

